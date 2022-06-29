NEO ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FOR THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: NEO) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 16, 2022 for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 33,103,632 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 81.37% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Common Shares Voted For Withheld Claire M.C. Kennedy 90.93 % 9.07 % Eric Noyrez 96.08 % 3.92 % Constantine E. Karayannopoulos 99.40 % 0.60 % Brook Hinchman 92.97 % 7.03 % Edgar Lee 93.60 % 6.40 % G. Gail Edwards 99.70 % 0.30 % Gregory Share 93.31 % 6.69 %

