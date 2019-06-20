Neo Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (the "Company") [TSX: NEO] reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 9, 2019 for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 34,571,568 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 87.9% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:



Nominee Common Shares Voted For Withheld

Constantine E. Karayannopoulos 98.4% 1.6%

Eric Noyrez 99.9% 0.1%

Geoffrey R. Bedford 95.9% 4.1%

Nicholas Basso 95.8% 4.2%

Brook Hinchman 93.5% 6.5%

Claire M.C. Kennedy 99.9% 0.1%

Aman Kumar 89.2% 10.8%

Edgar Lee 95.8% 4.2%

Emily Stephens 95.8% 4.2%

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth- and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of the Company is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. The Company operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com .

