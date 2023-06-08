Neo Announces Voting Results at AGM

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 25, 2023 for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 25,286,682 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 55.9% of the outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted as follows:



Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon Outcome of

Vote Common Shares Voted For Withheld 1. Election of Directors In respect of the election of the following directors of the

Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of the

shareholders of the Corporation:







· Claire M.C. Kennedy Elected 87.84 % 12.16 %

· Constantine E. Karayannopoulos Elected 97.04 % 2.96 %

· Eric Noyrez Elected 99.79 % 0.21 %

· Edgar Lee Elected 99.55 % 0.45 %

· G. Gail Edwards Elected 99.72 % 0.28 %

· Yadin Rozov Elected 99.71 % 0.29 % 2. Re-Appointment of Auditors In respect of the re-appointment KPMG LLP, Chartered

Accountants, as the auditors of the Corporation until the close

of next annual meeting and authorizing the directors of the

Corporation to fix their remuneration Approved 99.77 % 0.23 % 3. Approval of Amended & Restated Shareholder Right Plan In respect of the approval, ratification and confirmation of the

Amended & Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of the

Corporation Approved by

ballot 94.62 % 5.38 %

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes 9 manufacturing facilities located in China, the United States, Germany, Canada, Estonia, and Thailand, as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the following: matters relating to the Meeting, including the timing and conduct of such Meeting and the matters to be considered by the Company's shareholders at the Meeting. In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on its current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

