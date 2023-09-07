NEMESIA SARL AND ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS SARL AQUIRE SHARES OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Nemesia S.à.r.l, "(Nemesia") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l (Zebra), two companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, both of 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that on September 01, 2023, they had acquired an aggregate of 4,635,000 common shares of Fireweed Metals Corp ("Fireweed Metals" – TSX "FWZ) at a price of Cdn$1.37 per common share for a total of Cdn$6,349,950.-- representing approximately 3.41% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Firewood. Nemesia acquired 2,920,000 common shares whereas Zebra acquired 1'715'000 common shares at Cdn$1.37. The shares were acquired under the Accredited Investor Prospectus Exemption under applicable securities legislation.

As a result of this acquisition, Nemesia now holds 2,920,000 common shares or approximately 2.02% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Fireweed Metals, Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l ("Lorito") continues to hold 11,900,000 common shares or approximately 8.23%, and Zebra now holds 13,875,000 common shares or approximately 9.59% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Firewood. Collectively, the three companies, fully owned by the same trusts, now hold a total of 28,695,000 common shares or approximately 19.84% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Firewood.

Nemesia, Lorito and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their common shares of Fireweed Metals and Nemesia and Zebra acquired the common shares of Fireweed Metals for investment purposes. Each of Nemesia, Lorito and Zebra may from time to time make future investments in or dispose of common shares of Fireweed Metals depending upon the business and prospects of Fireweed Metals and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574.

For further information: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875