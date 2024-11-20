NELLSON NUTRACEUTICAL RECOGNIZED AS LEADER IN CONTINUED SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS WITH ECOVADIS SILVER MEDAL

North America's leading manufacturer of outsourced nutritional bars and functional powders ranks in top 15 percent of over 130,000 companies

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nellson Nutraceutical LLC, North America's only full-service bar and powder nutrition provider, announced that its commitment to environment, social and governance (ESG) has been recognized with a prestigious silver medal from EcoVadis.

"Our clients trust us to be the custodian of their brand, and with that trust comes a responsibility to uphold the highest standards in everything we do," said Jean Fillion, Nellson Nutraceutical Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "We're proud of the progress we've made toward sustainability, and we are committed to shining in every aspect of public expectation, ensuring that our actions reflect the quality, integrity, and values our clients and their brands deserve."

Nellson Nutraceutical accomplished all of its 2024 internal ESG benchmarks and earned the highly coveted silver medal from EcoVadis, ranking in the top 15 percent of over 130,000 companies across 220 industries worldwide and the top 9% in the "Manufacture of other food products industry" sector. The EcoVadis assessment in Nellson's industry sector is heavily weighted towards Labor and Human rights and Environmental. Respectively, the Nellson score of 70 in both these categories placed Nellson in the top 12% and 18% ranking in the industry.

"This score reinforced our continual journey for a safe workplace where our employees are treated with dignity and respect and provided opportunities to grow, develop and be rewarded for their contributions," said Ray Collins, Nellson Nutraceutical Chief Human Resource Officer. "This is an accomplishment and tribute to the entire workforce who demonstrate our Nellson Fundamentals in every aspect of our business."

Key achievements include:

Managing energy consumption and reducing total emissions

Increasing recycling

Reducing water consumption through innovative technologies

Operating the Eastern facilities entirely on renewable electricity

Successfully completing SMETA 4 pillar labor and human rights audits at all sites

Continuous improvement in all aspects of employee safety

Investing in employees with a wide variety of training programs

Establishing policies that foster a high level of employee engagement

EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Learn more at ecovadis.com.

About Nellson

Nellson Nutraceutical LLC is North America's leading manufacturer of outsourced nutritional bars and functional powders with more than 50 years of diversified expertise. Nellson offers technical capabilities, quality assurance, flexible production, research and development as well as sales and marketing support to branded nutritional companies and select retailers across the wellness, weight management, functional and sports nutrition markets.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Over the firm's 37-year history, Kohlberg has completed 95 platform investments and over 290 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $46 billion. The Firm invests in leading middle market businesses in targeted industry sectors identified through a thesis-driven strategy anchored in the Firm's White Paper program. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

SOURCE Nellson LLC

Intersport Account Supervisor Megan Alston, [email protected]