Neinstein's Duncan Embury Launches GoFundMe for Medical Malpractice Client

Sabrin's sustained her injuries at birth. Rather than opt for an immediate Caesarian section, her obstetrician repeatedly attempted a forceps delivery. During these attempts, Sabrin's brain did not receive enough oxygen, causing massive brain injuries.

In 2015, Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers' Medical Malpractice Group took over carriage of a medical negligence lawsuit filed on Sabrin's behalf. The legal team at Neinstein alleged that the obstetrician breached the standard of care in six sequential ways while failing to ask for or obtain consent from Amara. Our team sought compensation to ensure that Sabrin would continue to receive necessary care while easing the burden on her family.

In July 2020, nearly a year after the trial had finished, the trial judge dismissed Sabrin's case. The dismissal means that Sabrin's family will not receive the support and services they need.

Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers has filed an appeal on Sabrin's behalf and will continue to pursue her legal rights to the end. Until her family receives the answers and compensation they deserve, Duncan Embury has launched and contributed to a GoFundMe campaign to help this loving and remarkable family in need to. Please help the family with the insurmountable cost of care and consider a donation of any size.

