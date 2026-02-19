Neilson Unveils Fresh New Packaging Across Value-Added Milk Portfolio

New look, same great taste, rolling out now!

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Neilson, Ontario's most trusted milk brand, is unveiling refreshed packaging across its value-added milk portfolio while delivering the same great taste Canadians trust.

Rolling out this month, the refreshed packaging brings a unified brand identity across Neilson's Protein Beverage, Lactose-Free, Organic, and Microfiltered milk products, strengthening brand presence and clearly communicating product benefits.

"This packaging update focuses on making the Neilson brand easier to navigate," said Tina Galluccio, Director of Marketing, Saputo Canada. "As a brand that has been part of Canadian families' everyday lives since 1893, a more consistent look across the portfolio helps consumers find the products that fit their needs, while reinforcing the trust Neilson has earned over generations."

New Look, Same Great Taste

While the packaging is new, the products inside remain unchanged, continuing to deliver the quality, nutrition, and fresh taste Canadians expect from Neilson. The updated look supports easier decision-making at shelf, with clearer callouts across key benefits and formats.

The redesign launch also coincides with major category recognition for Neilson's Protein 18g Chocolate Protein Beverage, which has won the Best New Product Award 2026 in the Protein Enhanced Milk Beverage category and Product of the Year 2026 in the Protein Beverage category.

Neilson has also been voted Ontario's #1 Most Trusted Brand, based on the 2026 BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study -- marking the brand's 13th consecutive win.

Neilson's refreshed packaging is currently rolling out in stores across Ontario and Atlantic Canada. To learn more about Neilson's full range of value-added milk products, visit www.neilsondairy.com

Photo assets available here.

About Neilson

Since 1893, Neilson has been part of Canadian families' everyday lives, earning trust through a long-standing commitment to quality dairy products. That trust has led to Neilson being recognized as Ontario's Most Trusted Milk Brand for 13 consecutive years through BrandSpark. Neilson is proudly part of Saputo Inc., one of Canada's leading dairy processors and a global leader in dairy processing with a long-standing commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. Learn more at www.neilsondairy.com

SOURCE Neilson

