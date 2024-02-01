Neighbourly Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies, will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 prior to the market open on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The Company's third quarter earnings release, MD&A and financial statements will be available on the investor relations website at https://investors.neighbourlypharmacy.ca/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

There will be no conference call to discuss the quarter's financial results.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 294 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the word "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to Neighbourly, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Neighbourly as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond Neighbourly's control, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in Neighbourly's filings with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Neighbourly undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

For further information: Marina Davies, VP Investor Relations, at [email protected] or visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca.