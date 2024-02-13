Neighbourly Announces Strong Third Quarter Results

Company delivers strong pharmacy same store sales performance as its retail footprint expands to 294 locations

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, today announced its financial results for the sixteen-week period ended December 30, 2023 (the "third quarter 2024").

"Neighbourly's third quarter results reflect the continuing strength of our pharmacy business, thanks to our pharmacies' unwavering focus on delivering exceptional patient care," stated Skip Bourdo, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "The team continued to deliver on our M&A and growth initiatives, adding another two pharmacies to the Neighbourly family," concluded Mr. Bourdo.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter increased to $284.0 million , up $18.7 million or 7.0% compared to prior year; 69% of the growth was driven by pharmacies acquired in the past 12 months.

, up or 7.0% compared to prior year; 69% of the growth was driven by pharmacies acquired in the past 12 months. Same store sales 1 growth of 2.7% was driven by strong prescription and clinical services revenue, up 4.6% and 8.3% respectively; partially offset by softer front store sales, down 4.5% against the strong prior year performance of over the counter cold-and-flu medications.

growth of 2.7% was driven by strong prescription and clinical services revenue, up 4.6% and 8.3% respectively; partially offset by softer front store sales, down 4.5% against the strong prior year performance of over the counter cold-and-flu medications. Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the third quarter increased to $31.2 million , up $2.6 million or 9.2% primarily due to the incremental contributions from pharmacies added to the Company's network in the past 12 months.

for the third quarter increased to , up or 9.2% primarily due to the incremental contributions from pharmacies added to the Company's network in the past 12 months. The Company acquired two pharmacy locations subsequent to the second quarter's earnings release, bringing the pharmacy network to 294 locations across Canada .

. Adjusted Earnings per Share 3 for the third quarter of $0.19 , compared to $0.17 in the third quarter of 2023.

for the third quarter of , compared to in the third quarter of 2023. Pro-Forma Revenue3 of $905.9 million and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA3 of $98.0 million .

_______________________________________ 1 Same-store sales is a supplementary measure, which represents sales from comparable pharmacy locations that were owned and operated by the Company with more than 52 consecutive weeks of operations. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure at the conclusion of this news release. 3 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share, Proforma Revenue and Proforma EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure at the conclusion of this news release.

Neighbourly Privatization Highlights

On January 15, 2024 , the Company entered into a definitive agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement "), whereby T.I.D. Acquisition Corp., a newly-formed entity controlled by PCP, would acquire all of the common shares in the capital of the Company, other than those common shares already owned by PCP or its affiliates, at a purchase price of $18.50 per common share, payable in cash plus one contingent value right (" CVR ") per common share.

, the Company entered into a definitive agreement (the " "), whereby T.I.D. Acquisition Corp., a newly-formed entity controlled by PCP, would acquire all of the common shares in the capital of the Company, other than those common shares already owned by PCP or its affiliates, at a purchase price of per common share, payable in cash plus one contingent value right (" ") per common share. The CVR will entitle the holder to an additional cash payment of $0.61 per CVR if the Company's Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA target of $128.0 million for the fiscal year ending March 28, 2026 is achieved.

per CVR if the Company's Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA target of for the fiscal year ending is achieved. A circular in respect of the transaction was filed and mailed to all shareholders of record as of January 29, 2024 for a special meeting to be held on March 8, 2024 .

for a special meeting to be held on . The privatization transaction is expected to close by March 15, 2024 , subject to shareholder approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Selected Third Quarter 2024 Results





Third quarter

Fiscal year in 000's

2024 2023

2024 2023 Store count

294 284

294 284













Total Prescriptions

4,692 4,379

11,412 9,341 Same-store prescription growth (%)

1.7 % (2.2 %)

1.7 % (1.4 %)













Revenue

$ 283,958 $ 265,286

$ 684,000 $ 558,537 Same-store sales growth (%)1

2.7 % 4.1 %

3.4 % 3.3 % Pharmacy revenue as a % of revenue

79.0 % 77.4 %

79.6 % 78.3 %













Corporate, general & administrative ("CG&A") costs2

$ 10,028 $ 9,853

$ 24,042 $ 21,269 CG&A as a % of revenue

3.5 % 3.7 %

3.5 % 3.8 %













Adjusted EBITDA3

$ 31,169 $ 28,539

$ 72,402 $ 59,575 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

11.0 % 10.8 %

10.6 % 10.7 %













Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the 52 weeks ended4

$ 98,007





















Pro-Forma Revenue for the 52 weeks ended5

$ 905,873









_____________ 1 Same-store sales is a supplmentary measure, which represents sales from comparable pharmacy locations that were owned and operated by the

Company with more than 52 consecutive weeks of operations. 2 Corporate, general & administrative costs represents costs incurred at the corporate level (as opposed to costs incurred at the store level) and is a

component of Operating, general and administrative expenses. See reconciliation in the "Results of Operations". 3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS

Measures" of this MD&A for additional information including a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measure. 4 Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-

IFRS Measures" of this MD&A for additional information including a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measure. 5 Pro-Forma Revenue is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS

Measures" of this MD&A for additional information including a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measure.

Dividend

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Company will not pay any dividends (including the historical quarterly dividend of $0.045) to its shareholders until the closing of the Privatization transaction.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Neighbourly's unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter 2024 are available on the Company's website at www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 294 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, such as "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA", "Pro-Forma Revenue", "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" and "Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share." Refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated February 13, 2024 for the sixteen weeks ended December 30, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of those non-IFRS measures, an explanation of how these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses these non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide readers with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that market participants frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. See the financial table at the conclusion of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Pro-Forma Revenue and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Key-Performance Indicators

This press release makes reference to certain key performance indicators, such as Same-store sales and corporate, general & administrative costs. We monitor key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These key performance indicators are also used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our future financial results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, among other things, statements relating to the expected completion of acquisitions and timing thereof, the expected impact of acquisitions on the Company's financial results and expected accretion, the payment of dividends, and same store sales improvements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Such estimates and assumptions include the satisfaction of all conditions of closing and the successful completion of probable acquisitions within the anticipated timeframe, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Further, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to probable acquisitions, including the failure to receive or delay in receiving regulatory approvals or otherwise satisfy the conditions to the completion such acquisitions, in a timely manner, or at all, and the reliance on information provided by the relevant sellers, as well as other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the sixteen weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the "MD&A") and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form (the "AIF") filed on June 8, 2023. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates, or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and described in greater detail elsewhere in the MD&A as well as in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF should be considered carefully by prospective investors. The pro forma information set forth in this press release should not be considered to be what the actual financial position or other results of operations would have necessarily been had the probable acquisitions discussed herein been completed as, at, or for the periods stated.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)







16 weeks ended

40 weeks ended 000's

Dec 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022

Dec 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022















Revenue

$ 283,958 $ 265,286

$ 684,000 558,537 Cost of sales

170,610 161,742

413,397 342,259















Gross Profit

113,348 103,544

270,603 216,278















Operating, general and administrative expenses

85,254 76,786

206,595 160,623 Acquisition, transaction and integration costs

3,619 3,437

6,402 15,547 Depreciation and amortization

21,515 27,398

53,333 43,601 Impairment loss

- -

628 -















Operating (loss) income

2,960 (4,077)

3,645 (3,493)















Finance costs, net

11,211 9,016

26,779 6,350 Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

(3,227) (2,568)

9,210 (2,605)















(Loss) income before income taxes

(5,024) (10,525)

(32,344) (7,238)















Income tax expense (recovery)

(482) (1,911)

(5,581) 1,984















Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(4,542) (8,614)

(26,763) (9,222)















Attributable to:













Shareholders of the Company

$ (4,827) (8,975)

(27,391) (10,189)

Non-controlling interest

285 361

628 967





(4,542) (8,614)

(26,763) (9,222)















Net loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company











basic and diluted

$ (0.11) (0.20)

(0.61) (0.25)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

in 000's

December 30, 2023 March 25, 2023 Assets















Current assets:





Cash

17,488 22,889 Trade and other receivables

38,479 38,236 Inventory

96,952 94,277 Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,598 3,898 Assets held for sale

2,593 2,099





160,110 161,399









Property and equipment, net

26,329 27,986 Right-of-use assets, net

73,086 80,207 Intangible assets, net

343,242 353,219 Goodwill

487,786 456,311 Deferred tax assets

20,238 19,750 Other assets

1,688 3,129





952,369 940,602















1,112,479 1,102,001









Liabilities and Equity















Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other liabilities

109,278 105,697 Promissory notes payable

- 62 Current portion of long-term borrowings 7,500 3,750

Current portion of lease liabilities

23,715 22,808





140,493 132,317









Long-term borrowings

255,566 225,237 Lease liabilities

57,509 64,637 Deferred tax liabilities

61,838 64,322 Other liabilities



6,428 -





381,341 354,196





521,834 486,513









Equity:





Share capital

868,284 867,052 Contributed surplus

19,271 10,876 Deficit

(300,945) (267,513)



586,610 610,415 Non-controlling interest

4,035 5,073



590,645 615,488















1,112,479 1,102,001

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









16 weeks ended

40 weeks ended 000's

December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

















Operating Activities:













Net loss for the period

(4,542) (8,614)

(26,763) (9,223)

Adjustments for non-cash items:













Depreciation and amortization

21,515 27,398

53,333 43,601

Impairment loss

- -

628 -

Share-based compensation

3,075 1,781

8,395 3,920

Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment

- 16

- 27

Finance costs (income), net

11,211 9,016

26,779 6,351

Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

(3,227) (2,568)

9,210 (2,605)

Provision for income taxes

(482) (1,911)

(5,581) 1,984

Lease renewals and modifications

(55) -

(13) (137)

Loss on remeasurement of held for sale assets

- 90

- 534

Change in non-cash operating working capital

6,981 6,710

3,162 (8,408)

Income taxes recovered (paid)

862 12

(595) 256

Payment of contingent consideration

- -

- (12)







35,338 31,930

68,555 36,288

















Financing Activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs

- -

- 282,784

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

- 1,382

1,232 1,450

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

5,109 6,452

42,375 157,626

Repayment of long-term borrowing

(1,250) -

(14,500) -

Transaction costs related to long-term borrowings

(60) (60)

(60) (2,036)

Interest Paid

(6,814) (4,883)

(16,347) (10,079)

Dividends and distributions paid

(4,622) (4,337)

(9,004) (9,149)

Payment of lease liabilities

(6,457) (6,512)

(19,196) (16,230)

Proceeds from cancellation of shares

- -

- 900







(14,094) (7,958)

(15,500) 405,266

















Investing Activities:













Acquisition of property and equipment

(1,936) (2,020)

(4,415) (7,062)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(386) (131)

(580) (463)

Acquisition of other assets

- -

- (3)

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(13,514) (13,389)

(54,185) (456,991)

Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale

281 2,228

606 2,228

Interest received

18 34

118 115







(15,537) (13,278)

(58,456) (462,176)

















Net change in cash for the period

5,707 10,694

(5,401) (20,622) Cash, beginning of the period

11,781 9,094

22,889 40,410 Cash, end of period

17,488 19,788

17,488 19,788

Reconciliation from IFRS to Non-IFRS Measures

The following tables provide a reconciliation of loss and comprehensive loss to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and of Revenue to Pro-Forma Revenue, for the periods indicated:





16 weeks ended

40 weeks ended

12 weeks ended in 000's (unless otherwise stated)

2024 2023

2024 2023

2023 Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss) for the period

(4,542) (8,614)

(26,763) (9,222)

(5,577) Income tax expense (recovery)

(482) (1,911)

(5,581) 1,984

(6,546) Finance Costs, net

11,211 9,016

26,779 6,350

8,356 Fair value changes of financial liabilities

(3,227) (2,568)

9,210 (2,605)

2,157 Depreciation and amortization

21,515 27,398

53,333 43,601

16,235 Impairment loss

- -

628 -

723 Acquisition, transaction and integration costs

3,619 3,437

6,402 15,547

3,341 Share-based compensation1

3,075 1,781

8,395 3,920

925 Adjusted EBITDA

31,169 28,539

72,403 59,575

19,614

















Revenue

283,958 265,286

684,000 558,537

190,612 Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.0 % 10.8 %

10.6 % 10.7 %

10.3 %

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA for the 40 weeks ended December 30, 2023

72,403 Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 weeks ended March 25, 2023

19,614 Incremental Adjusted EBITDA for new stores acquired after December 31, 2022 as if owned on December 31, 20222

5,302 Incremental Adjusted EBITDA for stores acquired, or to be acquired on or after December 30, 2023 as if owned on December 31, 20223

688 Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the 52 weeks ended December 30, 2023

98,007

Pro-forma Revenue



Revenue for the 40 weeks ended December 30, 2023

684,000 Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 weeks ended March 25, 2023

190,612 Incremental Revenue for the new stores acquired after December 31, 2022 as if owned on December 31, 20224

25,496 Incremental Revenue for the stores acquired, or to be acquired on or after December 30, 2023 as if owned on December 31, 20225

5,765 Pro-forma Revenue for the 52 weeks ended December 30, 2023

905,873

Notes: 1 Represents non-cash expenses recognized in connection with share-based compensation in respect of our legacy stock option plan and omnibus long-term equity incentive compensation plans. 2 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired during the 52 weeks prior to December 30, 2023 on December 31, 2022, it would have recorded additional Adjusted EBITDA of $5,302 for the 52 weeks ended December 30, 2023. This estimate is based on the amount of EBITDA budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be earned at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on December 31, 2022, they would have actually generated such budgeted EBITDA, nor is this estimate indicative of future results. 3 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired or has announced to be acquired after December 30, 2023 on December 31, 2022, it would have recorded additional Adjusted EBITDA of $688 for the 52 weeks ending December 30, 2023. This estimate is based on the amount of EBITDA budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be earned at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on December 31, 2022, they would have actually generated such budgeted EBITDA, nor is this estimate indicative of future results. 4 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired during the 52 weeks prior to December 30, 2023 on December 31, 2022, it would have recorded additional Revenue of $25,496 for the 52 weeks ended December 30, 2023. This estimate is based on the amount of Revenue budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be generated at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on December 31, 2022, they would have actually generated such budgeted Revenue, nor is this estimate indicative of future results. 5 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired or has announced to be acquired after December 30, 2023 on December 31, 2022, it would have recorded additional Revenue of $5,765 for the 52 weeks ended December 30, 2023. This estimate is based on the amount of Revenue budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be generated at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on December 31, 2022, they would have actually generated such Revenue, nor is this estimate indicative of future results.







Third quarter



40 weeks ended in 000's



2024 2023



2024 2023

















Loss and Comprehensive loss for the period



(4,542) (8,614)



(26,763) (9,222) Adjustments, pre-tax:















Fair value changes of financial liabilities



(3,227) (2,568)



9,210 (2,605) Amortization on customer lists



12,342 18,470



30,202 24,635 Impairment loss



- -



628 - Acquisition, transaction and integration costs



3,619 3,437



6,402 15,547 Share-based compensation1



3,075 1,781



8,395 3,920 Gain on Debt Modification2



- -



- (8,703) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments



(931) (3,221)



(1,927) (7,595) Deferred tax expense (recovery)3



(1,856) (1,616)



(7,141) 351 Adjusted net income



8,480 7,667



19,006 16,327

















Adjusted weighted average number of shares (000's)4



44,808 44,350



44,725 40,997 Adjusted Earnings per share



0.19 0.17



0.42 0.40



















__________________________________ Notes: 1 Represents non-cash expenses recognized in connection with share-based compensation in respect of our legacy stock option plan and omnibus long-term equity incentive compensation plans. 2 Represents the non-cash gain on debt modification related to the revaluation of the Company's credit facility that was refinanced concurrent with the IPO with an extended maturity and more favourable interest rate terms. 3 Represents the portion of the Company's tax provision that is deferred as detailed in the notes to the Interim Financial Statements. 4 Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding adjusted to reflect all preferred shares and related accrued dividends outstanding as though they were converted to common shares at the beginning of the respective period.



