Neighbourly Announces Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

Same store sales1 increase 4.1% in the quarter, while revenues grow to $265 million, up 90.6%

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, today announced its financial results for the sixteen-week period ended December 31, 2022 (the "third quarter 2023").

"Neighbourly's third quarter results reflect the strength of our business and its continued resilience" stated Chris Gardner, Neighbourly's outgoing Chief Executive Officer. "I am thrilled to pass the baton over to Skip Bourdo as Neighbourly embarks on its next phase of growth. I look forward to supporting Skip and the team as they continue to execute our successful strategy," concluded Mr. Gardner.

Mr. Bourdo, the Company's newly appointed CEO said: "I feel privileged to be taking over the CEO role and along with the exceptional team, I look forward to continuing our focus on growing Neighbourly's network of independent pharmacies, while driving the health and profitability of the business and supporting the health needs of the communities we serve every day across Canada."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Same store sales 1 in the third quarter increased 4.1%.

in the third quarter increased 4.1%. Revenue for the third quarter increased to $265.3 million , up $126.1 million or 90.6%.

, up or 90.6%. Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the third quarter increased to $28.5 million , up $14.1 million or 97.2%, driven by the incremental profitability of acquired pharmacies added to the Company's network.

for the third quarter increased to , up or 97.2%, driven by the incremental profitability of acquired pharmacies added to the Company's network. Network of pharmacies now at 284 locations, following the successful integration of 6 pharmacies acquired in Atlantic Canada and 2 in British Columbia .

and 2 in . Adjusted Earnings per Share 3 of $0.17 for the third quarter 2023, increased from $0.15 in the third quarter 2022.

of for the third quarter 2023, increased from in the third quarter 2022. Pro-Forma Revenue3 of $842.2 million and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA3 of $94.4 million .

_____________________________ 1 Same store sales is a supplementary measure which represents sales from stores that were owned and operated by the Company for the entirety of both periods and is a supplementary financial measure that is commonly used in the industry. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure at the conclusion of this news release. 3 Adjusted Earnings per share, Proforma Revenue and Proforma EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure at the conclusion of this news release.



Selected Third Quarter 2023 Results







Third quarter



Year to Date

in 000's



2023 2022



2023 2022

Store count



284 170



284 170





















Total Prescriptions



4,379 2,311



9,341 5,352

Same-store prescription growth (%)



-2.2 % 2.7 %



-1.4 % 1.4 %





















Revenue



$ 265,286 $ 139,180



$ 558,537 $ 315,192

Same-store sales growth (%)1



4.1 % 2.2 %



3.3 % 3.4 %

Pharmacy revenue as a % of revenue



77.4 % 78.4 %



78.3 % 77.9 %





















Corporate, general & administrative ("CG&A") costs2



$ 9,853 $ 5,456



$ 21,269 $ 11,845

CG&A as a % of revenue



3.7 % 3.9 %



3.8 % 3.8 %





















Adjusted EBITDA3



$ 28,539 $ 14,470



$ 59,575 $ 34,589

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)



10.8 % 10.4 %



10.7 % 11.0 %





















Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the 52 weeks ended4



$ 94,416































Pro-Forma Revenue for the 52 weeks ended5



$ 842,242

































____________________________________





















1 Same-store sales represents sales from stores that were owned and operated by the Company for the entirety of both periods and is a supplementary financial measure that is commonly used in the industry. Neighbourly calculates same-store sales using revenue determined in accordance with IFRS.

2 Corporate, general & administrative costs represents costs incurred at the corporate level (as opposed to costs incurred at the store level) and is a component of Operating, general and administrative expenses. See reconciliation in the "Results of Operations".

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" of this MD&A for additional information including a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measure.

4 Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" of this MD&A for additional information including a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measure.

5 Pro-Forma Revenue is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" of this MD&A for additional information including a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measure.























Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on non-urgent trips to doctors' offices, resulting in lower than expected count of new prescriptions.

Declaration of Dividend

Neighbourly announced today that a quarterly dividend will be paid on April 11, 2023, to the Company's common shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023. The amount of the dividend will be $0.045 for each common share. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Neighbourly's unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter 2023 are available on the Company's website at www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 284 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, such as "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA", "Pro-Forma Revenue", "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" and "Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share." Refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated February 13, 2023 for sixteen weeks ended December 31, 2022, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of those non-IFRS measures, an explanation of how these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses these non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide readers with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that market participants frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. See the financial table at the conclusion of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Pro-Forma Revenue and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Key-Performance Indicators

This press release makes reference to certain key performance indicators, such as Same-store sales and corporate, general & administrative costs. We monitor key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These key performance indicators are also used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our future financial results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, among other things, statements relating to the expected completion of acquisitions and timing thereof, the expected impact of acquisitions on the Company's financial results and expected accretion, the payment of dividends, and same store sales improvements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Such estimates and assumptions include the satisfaction of all conditions of closing and the successful completion of acquisitions within the anticipated timeframe, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Further, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to probable acquisitions, including the failure to receive or delay in receiving regulatory approvals or otherwise satisfy the conditions to the completion such acquisitions, in a timely manner, or at all, and the reliance on information provided by the relevant sellers, as well as other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for sixteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the "MD&A") and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form (the "AIF") filed on June 23, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates, or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and described in greater detail elsewhere in the MD&A as well as in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF should be considered carefully by prospective investors. The pro forma information set forth in this press release should not be considered to be what the actual financial position or other results of operations would have necessarily been had the probable acquisitions discussed herein been completed as, at, or for the periods stated.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)







16 weeks ended

40 weeks ended 000's

Dec 31, 2022 Jan 1, 2022

Dec 31, 2022 Jan 1, 2022















Revenue

$ 265,286 139,180

558,537 315,192 Cost of sales

161,742 88,475

342,259 198,641















Gross Profit

103,544 50,705

216,278 116,551















Operating, general and administrative expenses

76,786 37,702

160,623 85,625 Acquisition, transaction and integration costs

3,437 1,824

15,547 23,743 Depreciation and amortization

27,398 7,996

43,601 18,155 Impairment loss

- 320

- 343















Operating (loss) income

(4,077) 2,863

(3,493) (11,315)















Finance costs (income), net

9,016 2,652

6,350 (2,452) Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

(2,568) -

(2,605) 67,228















(Loss) income before income taxes

(10,525) 211

(7,238) (76,091)















Income tax expense (recovery)

(1,911) 863

1,984 4,890















Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(8,614) (652)

(9,222) (80,981)















Attributable to:













Shareholders of the Company

$ (8,975) (889)

(10,189) (81,666)

Non-controlling interest

361 237

967 685





(8,614) (652)

(9,222) (80,981)















Net loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company











basic and diluted

$ (0.20) (0.03)

(0.25) (3.05)



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position











000's



December 31, 2022 March 26, 2022 Assets







Current







Cash



$ 19,788 40,410 Trade and other receivables



39,644 24,616 Inventory



90,149 55,721 Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,641 2,009 Assets held for sale



15,573 - Total Current Assets



169,795 122,756









Property and equipment, net



28,937 12,366 Right-of-use assets, net



66,092 47,163 Intangible assets, net



401,396 134,798 Goodwill



427,716 238,267 Deferred tax assets



21,188 13,288 Other assets



4,365 627 Total Non-current Assets



949,694 446,509









Total Assets



$ 1,119,489 569,265









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current







Accounts payable and other liabilities

$ 101,215 61,226 Promissory notes payable



62 62 Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,500 2,500 Current portion of lease liabilities

21,074 14,705 Total Current Liabilities



124,851 78,493









Long-term borrowings



233,991 83,656 Lease liabilities



51,101 37,177 Deferred tax liabilities



88,834 21,317 Total non-current liabilities



373,926 142,150 Total liabilities



498,777 220,643









Shareholders' Equity







Share capital



864,295 585,764 Contributed surplus



9,951 5,131 Deficit



(260,197) (249,956) Total shareholders' equity



614,049 340,939 Non-controlling interest



6,663 7,683 Total shareholders' equity



620,712 348,622









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,119,489 569,265



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























16 weeks ended

40 weeks ended 000's

December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022

December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022

















Operating Activities:













Net loss for the period

(8,614) (652)

(9,222) (80,981)

Adjustments for non-cash items:













Depreciation and amortization

27,398 7,996

43,601 18,155

Impairment loss

- 320

- 343

Share-based compensation

1,781 1,467

3,920 3,663

Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment

16 -

27 (11)

Finance costs (income), net

9,016 2,652

6,350 (2,452)

Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

(2,568) -

(2,605) 67,228

Provision for income taxes

(1,911) 863

1,984 4,890

Lease renewals and modifications

- (32)

(137) (64)

Expected credit loss expense

- -

- 11

Loss on remeasurement of held for sale assets

90 -

534 -

Change in non-cash operating working capital

6,710 4,910

(8,408) (5,394)

Income taxes recovered (paid)

12 (2,328)

256 (3,094)

Payment of contingent consideration

- -

(12) -







31,930 15,196

36,288 2,294

















Financing Activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs

- 28,194

282,784 216,091

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,382 125

1,450 125

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

- -

- 9

Repayment of promissory notes payable

- -

- (740)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

6,452 -

157,626 -

Repayment of long-term borrowing

- -

- (100,168)

Transaction costs related to long-term borrowings

(60) -

(2,036) (1,915)

Repayment of mortgages payable

- (1,237)

- (1,304)

Interest Paid

(4,883) (1,285)

(10,079) (3,926)

Dividends and distributions paid

(4,337) (2,514)

(9,149) (4,017)

Payment of lease liabilities

(6,512) (3,191)

(16,230) (8,981)

Proceeds from cancellation of shares

- -

900 -







(7,958) 20,092

405,266 95,174

















Investing Activities:













Acquisition of property and equipment

(2,020) (942)

(7,062) (1,870)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(131) (282)

(463) (485)

Acquisition of other assets

- (15)

(3) (15)

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(13,389) (65,587)

(456,991) (101,145)

Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale

2,228 -

2,228 -

Interest received

34 85

115 226







(13,278) (66,741)

(462,176) (103,289)

















Net change in cash for the period

10,694 (31,453)

(20,622) (5,821) Cash, beginning of the period

9,094 71,546

40,410 45,914 Cash, end of period

19,788 40,093

19,788 40,093



Reconciliation from IFRS to Non-IFRS Measures

The following tables provide a reconciliation of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and of Revenue to Pro-Forma Revenue, for the periods indicated:





16 weeks ended

40 weeks ended

12 weeks ended in 000's (unless otherwise stated)

2023 2022

2023 2022

2022 Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss) for the period

(8,614) (652)

(9,222) (80,981)

8,586 Income tax expense (recovery)

(1,911) 863

1,984 4,890

(10,933) Finance Costs, net

9,016 2,652

6,350 (2,452)

2,456 Fair value changes of financial liabilities

(2,568) -

(2,605) 67,228

- Depreciation and amortization

27,398 7,996

43,601 18,155

7,199 Impairment loss

- 320

- 343

(19) Acquisition, transaction and integration costs

3,437 1,824

15,547 23,743

2,894 Share-based compensation1

1,781 1,467

3,920 3,663

1,119

















Adjusted EBITDA

28,538 14,470

59,575 34,588

11,302

















Revenue

265,286 139,180

558,537 315,192

112,317 Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.8 % 10.4 %

10.7 % 11.0 %

10.1 %



































Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA

































Adjusted EBITDA for the 40 weeks ended December 31, 2022

59,575 Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 weeks ended March 26, 2022

11,302 Incremental Adjusted EBITDA for new stores acquired after January 1, 2022 as if owned on January 1, 20222

23,538

















Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the 52 weeks ended December 31, 2022













94,416



































Pro-forma Revenue















Revenue for the 40 weeks ended December 31, 2022

558,537 Revenue for the 12 weeks ended March 26, 2022

112,317 Incremental Revenue for the new stores acquired after January 1, 2022 as if owned on January 1, 20223

171,389

















Pro-forma Revenue for the 52 weeks ended December 31, 2022













842,242

____________________________________ Notes: 1 Represents non-cash expenses recognized in connection with share-based compensation in respect of our legacy stock option plan and omnibus long-term equity incentive compensation plans. 2 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired during the 52 weeks prior to December 31, 2022 on January 1, 2022, it would have recorded additional Adjusted EBITDA of $23,538 for the 52 weeks ended December 31, 2022. This estimate is based on the amount of EBITDA budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be earned at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on January 1, 2022, they would have actually generated such budgeted EBITDA, nor is this estimate indicative of future results. 3 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired during the 52 weeks prior to December 31, 2022 on January 1, 2022, it would have recorded additional Revenue of $171,389 for the 52 weeks ended December 31, 2022. This estimate is based on the amount of Revenue budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be generated at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on January 1, 2022, they would have actually generated such budgeted Revenue, nor is this estimate indicative of future results.





16 weeks ended



40 weeks ended in 000's

2023 2022



2023

2022

















Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss) for the period

(8,614) (652)



(9,222)

(80,981) Adjustments, pre-tax:















Fair value changes of financial liabilities

(2,568) -



(2,605)

67,228 Amortization on customer lists

18,470 3,794



24,635

8,777 Impairment loss

- 320



-

343 Acquisition, transaction and integration costs

3,437 1,824



15,547

23,743 Share-based compensation1

1,781 1,467



3,920

3,663 Gain on Debt Modification2

- -



(8,703)

(10,356) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments

(3,221) (1,470)



(7,595)

(5,426) Deferred tax expense (recovery)3

(1,616) (220)



351

2,577 Adjusted net income

7,667 5,063



16,327

9,569

















Adjusted weighted average number of shares (000's)4

44,350 34,038



40,997

31,154 Adjusted Earnings per share

0.17 0.15



0.40

0.31

_____________________________________________















Notes:















1 Represents non-cash expenses recognized in connection with share-based compensation in respect of our legacy stock option plan and omnibus long-term equity incentive compensation plans. 2 Represents the non-cash gain on debt modification related to the revaluation of the Company's credit facility that was refinanced concurrent with the IPO with an extended maturity and more favourable interest rate terms. 3 Represents the portion of the Company's tax provision that is deferred as detailed in the notes to the Interim Financial Statements. 4 Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding adjusted to reflect all preferred shares and related accrued dividends outstanding as though they were converted to common shares at the beginning of the respective period.





