Neighbourly Announces Election of Directors and Reappointment of Ernst & Young as Auditor

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, held its first annual meeting of shareholders on September 13, 2021 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees for election as directors of the Company listed in the Company's management information circular dated August 12, 2021 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Josh Blair 31,450,138 98.96 330,053 1.04 Stuart M. Elman 28,214,138 88.78 3,566,053 11.22 Chris Gardner 31,780,141 100.00 50 0.00 Lisa Greatrix 31,780,141 100.00 50 0.00 Dean McCann 31,583,345 99.38 196,846 0.62 Robert O'Meara 31,584,145 99.38 196,046 0.62 Valerie Sorbie 31,254,142 98.34 526,049 1.66

Furthermore, Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year. The voting results with respect to the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor are as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 31,105,111 97.60 764,208 2.40

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 146 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

For further information: please contact [email protected] or visit www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca

Related Links

https://neighbourlypharmacy.ca/

