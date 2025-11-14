Neighbors Trailer Launches NT Protect™ Protection Package for Peer-to-Peer Trailer Rentals

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Neighbors Trailer, a peer-to-peer trailer rental marketplace, announced today the launch of NT Protect™, a new Protection Package designed to provide broader coverage and simplified eligibility for trailer owners and renters. NT Protect™, a Neighbors Trailer company and underwritten by licensed insurance partners, replaces the platform's existing insurance coverage.

The updated Protection Package includes:

Coverage up to $25,000 per covered incident





per covered incident $500 deductible per claim





per claim Expanded eligibility : All trailer types, including those covered by pre-existing policies, are eligible





: All trailer types, including those covered by pre-existing policies, are eligible Minimum age for coverage: 21 years (previously 25 years)





21 years (previously 25 years) Geographic availability: All 50 U.S. states and Canada

The new package provides tangible advantages for both sides of the marketplace. Trailer owners gain additional financial protection in the event of accidental damage or theft during a rental, reducing potential out-of-pocket expenses. Renters benefit from clear, standardized coverage and a streamlined claims process, helping to mitigate risk and provide reassurance when using trailers they do not own. Coverage includes accidental damage and theft but does not cover routine maintenance, wear and tear, or unauthorized use.

Coverage is now automatically applied to all bookings, providing seamless protection for both renters and owners.

NT Protect™ is a protection program, not insurance. Coverage is provided through licensed insurance partners and subject to the program terms and eligibility requirements. Full program terms and conditions are available at https://neighborstrailer.com/terms.

"The launch of NT Protect™ reflects our ongoing commitment to safety, transparency, and financial protection for our community," said Trevor Borst, Co-Founder of Neighbors Trailer. "These updates provide clarity around coverage and expand access across all trailer types and regions, helping to support a safe rental experience."

The NT Protect™ Protection Package is available to all eligible bookings starting November 10, 2025.

About Neighbors Trailer

Neighbors Trailer operates a peer-to-peer platform that connects trailer owners with renters seeking trailer rentals. The platform facilitates flexible access to trailers while providing tools and resources for risk management, including the newly introduced NT Protect™ Protection Package. Neighbors Trailer connects tens of thousands of owners and renters across the U.S. and Canada each year.

