Nedap partners with Aritzia to achieve item-level inventory visibility and power unified commerce

GROENLO, The Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in item-level inventory visibility, today announced its partnership with Aritzia to bring Nedap's iD Cloud to the design house renowned for Everyday Luxury™.

"We provide a seamless, elevated experience to our clients," said Elisse Shank, Senior Director of Omni at Aritzia. "Partnering with Nedap will help us gain clearer insight into our inventory to further enhance our client services."

iD Cloud enables retailers to:

Achieve real-time, item-level stock accuracy, ensuring products are always available for clients both in-store and online.

Strengthen store operations with secure, scalable processes.

Enhance unified commerce workflows, including ship-from-store, in-store pickup, and seamless returns, ensuring clients enjoy a consistent, elevated experience across all channels.

"We are proud to welcome Aritzia into our global iD Cloud community. Their strong focus on innovation and client experience mirrors our own vision. By enabling item-level inventory visibility, we are laying the foundation for truly unified commerce – helping our partners meet customer expectations seamlessly across every touchpoint," said Bruno Bakker, Director Nedap iD Cloud North America.

About Nedap iD Cloud

Nedap is the global leader in item-level inventory visibility for retail, with over 20,000 stores contracted to its iD Cloud platform. Nedap helps retailers achieve perfect inventory visibility with zero waste and no losses. iD Cloud simplifies multi-store retail and supply chain management using RFID technology and gives retailers real-time item-level insights into their stock levels and the exact location of each item. Using these real-time insights, retailers can be more agile, offer customers a better omnichannel shopping experience, and increase sales.

About Nedap N.V.

Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world.

Nedap has a workforce of over 1,000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.

