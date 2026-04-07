Nebari Partners, LLC Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Nebari Partners, LLC ("Nebari") announces that pursuant to the second amended and restated convertible credit facility (the "Convertible Facility") and a third amended and restated cost overrun credit agreement (the "COF") with Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company"), Nebari Partners, LLC, as investment Manager, together with Nebari Gold Fund 1, LP, Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP and Nebari Natural Resources AIV II, LP (collectively, the "Acquiror"), were issued an aggregate of 1,420,711 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to satisfy certain interest obligations. Despite being issued these Common Shares, as a result of other Common Share issuances by the Company, the Acquiror now holds less than 10% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares.

As of December 30, 2025 upon the completion of the debt restructuring of the Company , the Acquiror owned and controlled the Convertible Facility, 515,356 amended and restated warrants to purchase Common Shares (the "Prepayment Warrants"), 10,453,291 amended and restated Common Share purchase warrants of the Company issued pursuant to the COF (the "COF Warrants") and 204,621 Common Shares (or 0.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) on a non-diluted basis or 29,360,175 Common Shares (or 13.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) on a converted/exercised partially diluted basis (this does not factor in the future conversion of any interest to Common Shares) . This is based on the exchange rate of US to Canadian dollars on December 29, 2025 .

Following completion of the issuance of the interest Common Shares and other transaction that have been completed by the Company since December 30, 2025, the Acquiror now owns and controls the Convertible Facility, the Prepayment Warrants, the COF Warrants and 1,420,711 Common Shares (or 0.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) on a non-diluted basis or 31,420,711 Common Shares (or 7.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) on a converted/exercised partially diluted basis (this does not factor in the future conversion of any interest to Common Shares) . This is based on the exchange rate of US to Canadian dollars on March 31 , 2026 .

The securities indicated in this press release were not acquired though the facilities of any market for securities of the Company as they were issued directly by the Company. This transaction was completed by the Acquiror for investment purposes and the Acquiror may increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain its current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

This news release is included pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – Take-Over Bids and Special Transactions, which also requires an early warning report to be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

About Nebari Partners, LLC

Nebari's head office is located at 667 Madison Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, N.Y., U.S.A., 10065.

The Company's head office is located at 1095 West Pender St., Suite 1050, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2M6, Canada.

SOURCE Nebari Partners, LLC