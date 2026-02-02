Nearly 79% of Powersports Dealer Websites Failed Google Core Web Vitals in 2026, Overfuel Reports

Second annual Overfuel study finds widespread performance failures continue to suppress visibility, waste paid media, and erode shopper trust across the powersports industry

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Overfuel , the AI-powered digital growth engine built for performance-first dealer websites, today released its second annual Powersports Core Web Vitals (CWV) Performance Report, revealing that nearly 79% of audited powersports dealer websites failed Google's Core Web Vitals standards for mobile, desktop, or both.

The 2026 report analyzed 1,519 powersports dealer websites across the United States and Canada. Of those, 679 sites had sufficient real-world Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX) data to receive an official CWV assessment from Google.

Among those measurable sites:

667 websites (78.7%) failed Core Web Vitals for mobile, desktop, or both

Core Web Vitals for mobile, desktop, or both 372 websites (54.8%) failed both mobile and desktop CWV benchmarks

CWV benchmarks Only 180 websites (21.3%) passed CWV for both mobile and desktop

Google's Core Web Vitals--Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), Interaction to Next Paint (INP), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)--are confirmed ranking signals that directly impact organic visibility, paid media efficiency, and user engagement.

"Two years of data now confirm this isn't a one-off problem--it's a systemic failure across the powersports industry," said Alex Griffis, CEO of Overfuel. "Dealers are investing heavily to drive traffic, but when their websites fail Core Web Vitals, Google suppresses visibility and shoppers abandon the experience. Performance is no longer a technical nice-to-have; it's the gatekeeper to growth, efficiency, and trust."

Overfuel's findings align with broader industry research, including Shift Digital's 2025 Digital Automotive Shopping: Pulse Report , which found that $30 of every $100 spent driving shoppers to a website is wasted when sites fail Core Web Vitals. Poor performance increases bounce rates, reduces lead submissions, and inflates cost per click--particularly on mobile, where the majority of powersports shopping now occurs.

The report also underscores a widening gap between performance-first platforms and legacy dealer websites burdened by excessive third-party scripts, unoptimized media, and outdated architecture. Overfuel notes that websites built with Core Web Vitals as a foundational requirement consistently pass Google's benchmarks unless dealers override performance safeguards with broken technology or poor implementation practices.

"Dealers don't often lose because their inventory or pricing is worse--they lose because their site is slower, less stable, and harder for shoppers to use," Griffis added. "The data is clear: performance failure is revenue failure."

The 2026 Powersports Core Web Vitals Report reinforces Overfuel's position that speed, stability, and responsiveness must be treated as non-negotiable infrastructure, not optional optimizations layered on after launch.

