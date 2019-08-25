Nearly $2.5M raised at 2019 Canadian Pacific Women's Open; a new record

Earlier today, a $2.2 million cheque was presented to SickKids Foundation. These funds will go towards upgrading a Cardiac Operating Suite at SickKids. The total contribution to SickKids is the result of several fundraising efforts, all under the CP Has Heart program. Through CP Birdies for Heart, CP contributed $5,000 for each birdie made by a player on the 17th hole during tournament play. Fans were also able to pledge a donation amount or per birdie donation to be matched. A total of 43 birdies represents a $215,000 donation. CP also supported the tournament host community this year with a $250,000 donation to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ont. to support paediatric cardiac care.

Jin Young Ko beat out 155 other women to become the 2019 CP Women's Open champion and take home US$337,500 of the US$2.25 million purse, one of the largest purses on the LPGA Tour.

"I would like to congratulate every golfer, fan and volunteer for their contribution to this year's CP Women's Open," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. "It was a tremendous week of golf, but more importantly, together we have made a significant contribution to SickKids Foundation and to Ontario, a key province in our network. CP is proud to continue to make a difference in communities across Canada through our community investment program, CP Has Heart."

"We are incredibly grateful that CP, Golf Canada and the CP Women's Open have chosen SickKids Foundation as their beneficiary this year," said SickKids Foundation CEO Ted Garrard. "It's been a remarkable partnership and we thank all supporters involved, on and off the golf course, for their generosity. Funds raised from the tournament will continue to help cardiac patients at SickKids receive world-class care."

In the six years of CP's title sponsorship of the CP Women's Open, more than $10.5 million has now been raised to support children's heart health in Canada. The 2019 tournament marked the third time in six years that southern Ontario has hosted the CP Women's Open, resulting in more than $5.5 million donated in the province: London (2014 – $1.3 million), Ottawa (2017 – $2 million) and Aurora (2019 - $2.45 million).

The 2020 CP Women's Open will be played on the West Coast, at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, from August 31 - September 6, 2020.

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

At CP, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CP Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $19 million to help improve the heart health of men, women and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on www.cpr.ca or @CPhasHeart.

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and as a result of a record-breaking year in fundraising, SickKids Foundation generated an unprecedented $146.3 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit sickkidsfoundation.com.

Since the inception of Southlake Foundation in 1980, more than $100 million dollars has been raised in support of Southlake Regional Health Centre. Working with members of the community, hundreds of volunteers, the Southlake Family and our incredible donors, Southlake Foundation will continue to support life-saving medical equipment, infrastructure upgrades and expansions, patient programs and staff education, all for the goal of providing leading-edge care for patients and families, close to home. For more information visit: www.southlakefoundation.ca.

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing 319,000 golfers and 1,400 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

The stars of the LPGA Tour will challenge for the CP Women's Open from August 31- September 6, 2020 at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver. Through its CP Has Heart program, title sponsor CP will once again make a substantial donation to the host community of Canada's National Open Golf Championship by supporting local paediatric care. The 2020 CP Women's Open is proudly sponsored by CP, Audi, RBC, Steam Whistle, Levelwear, Coca-Cola and the Government of Canada. For information on volunteer opportunities, tickets or corporate hospitality, visit www.cpwomensopen.com or call 1-800-263-0009.

Follow the CP Women's Open on social media to get #CloserToTheGame at the #CPWO: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Using #CPHasHeart, follow CP Has Heart to learn how we're improving the lives of men, women and children across North America: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

