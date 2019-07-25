Near Surface, High-grade Gold Intercepted at Las Dolores, Including 9.00 G/t Gold and 19.3 G/t Silver Over 4.1 Meters

The goal of the 2019 drill program at the Las Dolores Zone was to confirm and extend the near surface, high-grade mineralized shoot previously encountered in trenches and drill holes. The Company has completed eight shallow drill holes totaling 369.75 meters (" m ") within the Las Dolores Zone in 2019 (see the attached map). The Las Dolores Zone is located approximately 250 m southeast from the Mango Zone, where the Company intersected the highest gold grade drilled to date of 376.49 g/t Au over 1 m (see press release dated May 6, 2019).

Specifically, the 2019 drilling at the Las Dolores Zone was focused on testing the mineralization encountered in hole LD18-43, which intersected 16.48 g/t Au and 27.7 g/t Ag over 6.1 m in the widest high-grade gold mineralization drilled to date within the entire Las Conchitas area (see press release dated November 28, 2018). The five holes reported in the table below successfully tested the strike and dip extension of the mineralization from hole LD18-43, including 9.00 g/t Au and 19.3 g/t Ag over 4.1 m in hole LC19-85 (see table below and attached cross section).

Located only 2.5 kilometers south of the Company's San Albino gold project and bordering the El Jicaro Concession to the south (see attached map), the Las Dolores Zone hosts near surface high-grade mineralization in a geological setting similar to that of the San Albino Gold Deposit. The Las Dolores Zone remains open along strike and down dip.

2019 Diamond Drill Results in the Las Dolores Zone















Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Interval Averages LC19-81 27.10 28.50 1.40 8.93 25.1 4.45 g/t Au and 11.6 g/t Ag over 5.70 m 28.50 30.00 1.50 0.17 2.7 30.00 31.50 1.50 0.14 3.2 31.50 32.80 1.30 9.52 16.9 LC19-83 26.00 27.00 1.00 1.77 4.3 1.77 g/t Au and 4.3 g/t Ag over 1.00 m LC19-85 26.65 27.20 0.55 12.44 20.8 9.00 g/t Au and 19.3 g/t Ag over 4.10 m; including 19.29 g/t

Au and 34.8 g/t Ag over 1.80 m 27.20 28.45 1.25 22.30 41.0 28.45 29.50 1.05 0.68 3.8 29.50 30.15 0.65 1.24 1.2 30.15 30.75 0.60 1.11 2.6 LC19-86 12.00 12.50 0.50 15.23 16.7 7.42 g/t Au and 15.6 g/t Ag over 2.85 m 12.50 13.50 1.00 0.85 5.0 13.50 14.00 0.50 9.40 28.6 14.00 14.85 0.85 9.40 19.7 LC19-87 50.50 51.50 1.00 2.90 2.9 4.42 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag over 2.00 m 51.50 52.50 1.00 5.93 4.0

The mineralized intervals shown above utilize a 1.0 g/t gold cut-off grade with not more than 1.0 meter of internal dilution. Lengths are reported as core lengths. Drill holes LC19-82, LC19-84 and LC19-88 intercepted faults at the projected depth of the mineralized zone and returned gold values below the cut-off grade. *True widths vary depending on drill hole dip, the veins are shallow dipping and typical true widths are 85-100% of the downhole width.

Sampling, Assaying, QA/QC and Data Verification

Drill core was continuously sampled from inception to termination of the drill hole. Sample intervals were typically one meter. Drill core diameter was HQ (6.35 centimeters). Geologic and geotechnical data was captured into a digital database, core was photographed, then one-half split of the core was collected for analysis and one-half was retained in the core library. Samples were kept in a secured logging and storage facility until such time that they were delivered to the Managua facilities of Bureau Veritas and pulps were sent to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver for analysis. Gold was analyzed by standard fire assay fusion, 30 gram aliquot, AAS finish. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric method. Due to the presence of coarse gold, the Company has used 500-gram metallic screened gold assays for analyzing samples that yielded a fire assay result greater than 1 g/t, and samples immediately above and below drilled veins. This method, which analyzes a larger sample, can be more precise in high-grade vein systems containing coarse gold. All reported drill results in this press release used the metallic screening method. The Company follows industry standards in its QA&QC procedures. Control samples consisting of duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at a ratio of 1 control sample per every 10 samples. Analytical results of control samples confirmed reliability of the assay data.

Qualified Person

John M. Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Kowalchuk is a senior geologist and a consultant to the Company.

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration firm. It operates the producing La Trinidad open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sinaloa State, Mexico and is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in both Mexico and Nicaragua.

Currently, Mako is exploring for gold and silver mineralization on more than 60,200 hectares (602 km2) in Sinaloa State, Mexico and on 13,771 hectares (138 km2) at the San Albino-Murra and El Jicaro properties, both in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. The Corona de Oro Gold Belt, approximately 3 kilometers wide by 23 kilometers long, contains hundreds of historical mines and workings and spans the entirety of the Company's Nicaragua land package.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions, including that the results pending from the remaining nine drill holes at the Mango zone will support strike and dip continuity of gold mineralization; that the Company's exploration programs will be successfully completed; that although the Company's production decision at its San Albino project is not based on a technical study supporting mineral reserves, and therefore not based on demonstrated economic viability, management currently believes the project is on track to achieve its first gold pour by the late summer of 2020; that the Company will be successful in its proposed financing plans necessary for the construction at the San Albino project, including by way of a proposed back-stopped, exempt rights offering; and that upfront capital expenditures required for the construction of San Albino of approximately US$20 million will be sufficient. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks that additional satisfactory exploration results at the Mango zone will not be obtained; that the PEA is preliminary in nature and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized; the risk of economic and/or technical failure at the San Albino project associated with basing a production decision on the PEA without demonstrated economic and technical viability; that exploration results will not translate into the discovery of an economically viable deposit; risks and uncertainties relating to political risks involving the Company's exploration and development of mineral properties interests; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expense; commodity price fluctuations, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and other risks and uncertainties. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's plans and expectations at its San Albino project and the Las Conchitas area, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

