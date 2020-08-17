NCAA Division 1 Big East Conference Invites Loop Insights to Present Contact Tracing Solutions to Support Safe Resumption of Schools, Stadiums and Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce it has been invited to present its contact tracing solutions to the Athletic Directors of the 11 NCAA Division 1 Schools of the Big East Conference ("Big East"), for the purposes of supporting resumption plans that provide a safe environment for students, faculty, athletes, fans and staff.

BIG EAST HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF AS ONE OF NATION'S EXCEPTIONAL CONFERENCES

The Big East Conference's member schools include Villanova University, Georgetown University and St. John's University and represent more than 150,000 students. Big East institutions are located in the nation's largest media markets, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Since the relaunch of the Big East in 2013, it has sponsored championship competition in ten men's and twelve women's NCAA sanctioned sports, producing 12 national champions.

POSTPONEMENT OF BIG EAST FALL SPORTS SEASON UNTIL SAFE PROCESSES AND PROTOCOLS CAN BE ESTABLISHED

On August 12th, Big East announced the postponement of its fall sports season out of concern for the welfare of student-athletes during the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, Big East has yet to determine whether winter and spring sports will take place as scheduled and is in search of safety processes and protocols that will provide for the safe resumption of athletic events.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated "It is both an extraordinary honour and a testament to the reputation of our contact tracing technology to be invited to present our solutions to the head Athletic Directors of The Big East Conference. Though our presentation is being made to the Athletic Directors for the purposes of supporting the resumption of athletic events, our solutions will apply to the entirety of the campus, student body, faculty and facilities to expedite physical attendance and related economic activities."

LOOP CONTACT TRACING SOLUTION PROVIDES NCAA CONFERENCES WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO RESTART CAMPUS ACTIVITIES AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY

In 2013, Big East forged a landmark, long-term broadcast partnership with FOX Sports in a 12-year, $500 million television contract. FOX's comprehensive coverage of BIG EAST men's basketball includes the broadcast of all regular-season games on FOX, FS1, or FS2, as well as the BIG EAST Tournament at Madison Square Garden, college basketball's longest-running postseason conference tournament.

The postponement of the falls sports season represents a significant loss of important incomes to all members of Big East, who are in need of solutions that not only support a safe environment for fans, staff and athletes, but also optimize their revenue streams that warrant the restart of operations. Loop effectively solves both of these problems with their leading contact tracing solutions providing the comfort necessary to put on events. With fans streaming into these events, Loop's contactless, artificial intelligence marketing solutions will provide personalized promotions and targeted engagement, leading to higher conversions and transaction revenue at all of our events.

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion and Q&A https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE LOOP Insights Inc.

For further information: Loop Insights Inc., Rob Anson, CEO, T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4, E: [email protected]; LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai, Facebook: @LoopInsights, Twitter: @LoopInsights, LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

Related Links

https://www.loopinsights.ai/

