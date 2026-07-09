NBCUniversal's Reality Streamer Hayu Announces Summer House Canada, Its Second Original Commission

Lark Productions Begins Production On The Hit Franchise's First International Edition In Muskoka, Ontario

10-episode series set to stream exclusively on Hayu in 2027

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - NBCUniversal's reality streaming service and Lark Productions today announced that production has begun for Summer House Canada, the first international adaptation of the hit reality series Summer House. Filming is underway in Muskoka, Ontario, with the series set to launch exclusively on Hayu in 2027.

Summer House Canada is Hayu's second original commission. The announcement follows the success of Hayu's first original series, The Real Housewives of London, which was recently renewed for a second season and will return to Hayu later this year.

Summer House Canada logo

Following the successful original format, Summer House Canada will bring together a group of friends who escape to a shared house on summer weekends. Known for its sprawling waterfront cottages and lively social scene, Muskoka sets the stage as relationships, careers and personal lives collide.

"We're thrilled to bring this adaptation of the standout Summer House format to the market – and Muskoka offers the perfect, iconic Canadian setting to introduce Summer House Canada and build on the franchise's momentum," said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, International DTC, NBCUniversal. "Following the success of Hayu's first original commission - The Real Housewives of London - we're delighted to bring another exclusive original series to Hayu subscribers in Canada and worldwide, expanding our market-leading reality content line-up with a fresh take on a fan-favourite franchise."

"Summer House has become a beloved global franchise known for its authentic friendships, big personalities and the unforgettable moments that come from spending a summer together. We're excited to build on that by bringing the Canadian summer experience to fans worldwide," said Erin Haskett, President and Executive Producer, Lark Productions.

Details regarding the cast for Summer House Canada will be announced in the coming months.

The Summer House franchise is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – and 8th anniversary in Canada – Hayu is the ultimate reality streaming destination where consumers can immerse themselves in non-stop binge-worthy unscripted entertainment. Hayu is home to more than 10,000 episodes of some of the world's most popular reality series – all 100% ad-free. New must-see seasons are available to subscribers the same day as in the USA.

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About Hayu

From NBCUniversal, Hayu is the first all-reality subscription video-on-demand streaming service of its kind. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, Hayu continues to bring fans every episode and every season of a broad selection of reality TV franchises, all in one place.

As the home of reality TV, Hayu offers over 350 shows and 10,000 episodes, available to download and watch on the go – completely ad-free. The majority of shows stream on the service the same day as the USA – including hit global franchises The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules, alongside fan-favourite titles such as Summer House and Southern Charm.

Hayu is available in 45 markets including: Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK, on a full array of devices (mobile, tablet, laptop, connected TVs and selected consoles) at www.Hayu.com.

About Lark Productions

Lark Productions is an award-winning Vancouver-based company with a proven track record of producing exceptional programming in Canada for the global marketplace. Lark develops both scripted and unscripted content, often in collaboration with Universal Global Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group, through a first-look distribution deal.

Established in 2010, Lark's productions include the record-breaking smash hit and Citytv's #1 prime time drama of the year, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, for Rogers and Universal Television, as well as the original police procedural Allegiance (CBC) in association with Universal Global Television. Lark's other scripted series include legal drama Family Law (Global, The CW) for Corus and eOne, spy drama Fortunate Son (CBC) and multiple seasons of Motive (CTV, ABC, USA Network).

On Lark's unscripted slate, the company has produced two seasons of Farming for Love (CTV) for Bell Media based on Fremantle's international hit format The Farmer Wants a Wife. Past productions include the pop culture phenomenon The Real Housewives of Toronto and Vancouver (Slice), Paramedics: Life on the Line (Knowledge Network), and Emergency Room: Life + Death at VGH (Knowledge Network, Discovery Fit).

About NBCUniversal Formats

NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the international sales division for formats created within the production, broadcast and streaming divisions of NBCUniversal and Sky Studios, as well as select third parties. The division fosters a range of strategic alliances, co-production and co-development partnerships to bring a diverse slate of scripted and unscripted formats to the global market. Leading brands include the internationally successful series 'Top Chef', the global franchise 'The Real Housewives', the legendary comedy showcase 'Saturday Night Live', the hit game show 'Hollywood Game Night' and entertainment format 'That's My Jam', as well as scripted formats including 'Suits', 'House', 'Monk' and 'Superstore', among others.

SOURCE Hayu

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