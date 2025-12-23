NBATrips Unveils 2026 Dream Basketball Journeys: Courtside Action, Iconic Cities, and Unforgettable Experiences

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Step into 2026 with a slam dunk of adventure. Discover America's iconic cities by day and experience basketball history by night --from the best seats inside NBA arenas. NBATrips brings this vision to life with its 2026 travel program, offering a unique form of sports tourism that blends exclusive NBA access with premium travel experiences.

Each journey combines carefully selected four- and five-star hotels, VIP ground transportation, expert guides, and curated sightseeing programs with privileged behind-the-scenes NBA access. Trips last seven to ten days, are limited to a maximum of 50 guests, and go far beyond simply watching a game. Highlights include private arena tours, locker-room visits, and the rare opportunity to play a full 5-on-5 game on an official NBA court--placing guests at the heart of the action.

NBA journeys with a clear narrative – from California to Florida

The 2026 season tips off with the California Dream trip (December 30, 2025 – January 6, 2026), featuring Los Angeles and San Francisco. Alongside iconic city tours, guests will attend marquee NBA matchups such as Warriors vs. Thunder, Clippers vs. Celtics, and Lakers vs. Grizzlies.

Additional itineraries include the Texas-based Wild Wild West, the East Coast Game Ball Trip, the springtime Cherry Blossom Trip through New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, and Florida Vibes, combining NBA games in Orlando and Miami with visits to Universal Studios and Disney World.

Founded four years ago by experts from the travel, hospitality, and NBA worlds, NBATrips has welcomed guests from more than 20 countries, delivering premium basketball travel and truly authentic NBA experiences.

