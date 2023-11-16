NBA AND FOOT LOCKER ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP

– Partnership Cements Long-Standing Relationship, Celebrates Connection Between Basketball and Sneaker Culture –

– Collaboration Follows the Launch of Foot Locker's "The Heart of Sneakers" Global Brand Platform –

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) today announced a multiyear partnership that makes the global footwear and apparel retailer an official league marketing partner in the U.S.

Foot Locker x NBA Partnership. Foot Locker x NBA Partnership.

The comprehensive collaboration will engage fans throughout the NBA season, including at marquee league events such as NBA All-Star. Foot Locker also will receive media exposure across league platforms, including on-court virtual signage during national broadcasts and on league social media channels. Additionally, the partnership will be extended to Foot Locker's loyalty program, FLX, providing additional connection points for customers throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Foot Locker, a brand entrenched in basketball and pop culture," said Salvatore LaRocca, President of Global Partnerships, NBA. "Foot Locker will offer its customers an elevated connection to the NBA through a variety of marketing programs, bringing our fans closer to the game."

"This exciting partnership cements Foot Locker's position at the center of basketball and sneaker culture and expands our collaborative journey with the NBA," said Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. "We look forward to working together to create unforgettable events and experiences that further engage NBA fans and our customers in support of our Lace Up plan."

Announced earlier this year, Foot Locker's Lace Up plan is designed to drive the organization's next phase of growth and create value for all company stakeholders. Foot Locker also recently launched its new global brand platform, The Heart of Sneakers, with a holiday campaign featuring top NBA stars. The platform celebrates Foot Locker's integral role as an originator and leader in sneaker culture.

Foot Locker celebrated the partnership at its Times Square location today, utilizing the store's 300 ft. digital screens to count down to the partnership launch, with more than 50 members of Foot Locker's Striper hype crew on site.

The NBA and Foot Locker have a longstanding tradition of celebrating the culture, passion, and excitement of the game, with a partnership history dating back to 1999.

Click here for images

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,600 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2023-24 season featured a record 125 international players from 40 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

SOURCE Foot Locker

For further information: Anthony Parisi, [email protected]