Naturopathic Doctors Recognized for Excellence at Inaugural BCND Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Association of BC Naturopathic Doctors (BCND), the professional association representing naturopathic doctors (NDs) in British Columbia, proudly recognizes excellence in advocacy, education, leadership, mentorship, student engagement, and lifetime contribution at the inaugural BCND Awards of Excellence.

This first-year event brings our community together to highlight exceptional contributions to naturopathic medicine in British Columbia. Honourees represent excellence in practice, leadership, advocacy, education, mentorship, and student engagement. The program will also include honorary memberships, recognition of a clinic that demonstrates collaborative, patient-centred care, and acknowledgement of the late Dr. Stefan Kuprowsky, ND, and Dr. Tahira Jiwani, ND, for their lasting contributions to the profession.

"We are thrilled to gather as a community and celebrate the remarkable individuals who advance naturopathic medicine every day. Their work reflects dedication, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to helping patients live healthier lives. This celebration reflects our pride in this profession and our shared belief in the value of naturopathic care for people and communities across British Columbia," said Dr. Vanessa Lindsay, ND, BCND Board President.

The BCND Awards of Excellence reflect the strength and dedication of naturopathic doctors across British Columbia. We congratulate all honourees and thank them for their contributions to patient care, professional growth, and the continued advancement of naturopathic medicine.

BCND Awards of Excellence recipients for 2025:

Dr. David A. Scotten, ND: Lifetime Achievement

Dr. Deborah Phair, BSc (Pharm), ND: Excellence in Advocacy

Dr. Kelly Fujibayashi, ND: Excellence in Naturopathic Education

Dr. Christoph Kind, BSc, ND: Excellence in Leadership

Dr. Romi Fung, ND, PhD (cand.): Emerging Leader

Emily Chiasson: Naturopathic Student Advocacy Award

Dr. E. R. (Ted) Sleigh, BSc, ND: Excellence in Naturopathic Legacy

2025 Honorary Members:

Dr. Michael Reierson, ND

Dr. E. R. (Ted) Sleigh, BSc, ND

Special Recognition:

ND Clinic of Distinction: Family Health Clinic, Langley, B.C.

