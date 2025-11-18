Naturium Brings Its Cult-Favourite Skincare and Body Care to Amazon Canada

Since its debut, Naturium has built a devoted following for its science-backed, accessible approach to skincare that delivers results. The brand's expansion into Amazon Canada reinforces its mission to make effective, results-driven formulas more easily available to consumers throughout Canada -- an initiative that aligns with Naturium's new "Every One, Every Where, Every Day" campaign.

"Every One, Every Where, Every Day" is Naturium's first-ever brand campaign and emphasizes that consistency is the key to skin you love. The campaign celebrates the accessibility of science-backed, high-performance skincare that is biocompatible -- meaning it works in harmony with the skin's natural biology -- empowering everyone to build simple, effective routines they can rely on daily.

New and bestselling products now available to Canadian consumers include:

Alpha Arbutin Serum 2% ($41.50 CAD) – Your new go-to for brighter, more even-looking skin tone. This concentrated serum helps fade the look of dark spots for a radiant, balanced complexion.





– Your new go-to for brighter, more even-looking skin tone. This concentrated serum helps fade the look of dark spots for a radiant, balanced complexion. Fermented Rice Enzyme Cleanser ($35 CAD) – A gentle daily cleanser formulated with micro powders and fruit enzymes to help softly exfoliate, leaving skin feeling smooth and refreshed.





– A gentle daily cleanser formulated with micro powders and fruit enzymes to help softly exfoliate, leaving skin feeling smooth and refreshed. Fermented Camellia Creamy Cleansing Oil ($36.88 CAD) – A luxurious, creamy cleansing oil that effortlessly melts away makeup, SPF, and impurities while leaving skin feeling soft & nourished.





– A luxurious, creamy cleansing oil that effortlessly melts away makeup, SPF, and impurities while leaving skin feeling soft & nourished. Intense Overnight Sleeping Cream ($46.25 CAD) – A cushiony overnight cream that hydrates and moisturizes for a well-rested glow by morning.





– A cushiony overnight cream that hydrates and moisturizes for a well-rested glow by morning. Marshmallow Root Barrier Balm ($46.25 CAD) – A rich, dense balm designed to provide an occlusive barrier to help lock in moisture with soothing, plant-based ingredients.





– A rich, dense balm designed to provide an occlusive barrier to help lock in moisture with soothing, plant-based ingredients. Phyto-Glow Lip Balm ($17.49 CAD) – A buttery-soft balm that hydrates lips and adds a glossy finish. Now available in new shades: Camelia, Chai, Spice, and Mocha.





– A buttery-soft balm that hydrates lips and adds a glossy finish. Now available in new shades: and The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter ($36.24 CAD) – A whipped, multi-oil body butter that deeply conditions and hydrates for smoother-feeling, firmer-looking skin.





– A whipped, multi-oil body butter that deeply conditions and hydrates for smoother-feeling, firmer-looking skin. The Smoother Glycolic Body Lotion ($31.25 CAD) – A gently exfoliating body lotion that resurfaces skin, helping to reduce roughness and the appearance of discoloration for a soft, even glow.





– A gently exfoliating body lotion that resurfaces skin, helping to reduce roughness and the appearance of discoloration for a soft, even glow. The Smoother Glycolic Body Wash ($31.25 CAD) – The brand's viral exfoliating body wash that helps resurface skin while providing a gentle cleanse and hydration.





– The brand's viral exfoliating body wash that helps resurface skin while providing a gentle cleanse and hydration. Vitamin C Complex Serum ($41.50 CAD) – A brightening powerhouse formulated with a stabilized form of vitamin C that helps skin look more radiant & bright and helps improve appearance of fine lines & wrinkles .

"With our Every One, Every Where, Every Day campaign, we're reaffirming Naturium's belief that consistency is the key to skin you love," says Jake Galtere, Chief Marketing Officer at Naturium. "Expanding to Amazon Canada is a natural next step in making high-performance, biocompatible formulas even more accessible. It's about empowering everyone to create a routine that supports their unique skin journey - every day."

Naturium's products are available now online in Canada at Amazon Canada.

About Naturium

Founded by Susan Yara in 2019, Naturium brings the science of consistent skincare to every one, every where, every day. The brand's biocompatible and dermatologist-tested formulas are suitable for all skin types blending natural botanicals with potent actives for high performance at an accessible price point. Naturium has pioneered facial and body care innovations. All products are, vegan, paraben-free, and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. Naturium was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in 2023, and the products are available at Naturium.com, at Shoppers Drug Mart in-store and online, and online through Amazon Canada.

For more information, visit www.naturium.com or shop Naturium's full assortment online at Amazon Canada.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People, NATURIUM and rhode, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products, all double-certified by PETA and Leaping Bunny as cruelty free, and proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.'s ethos, the company donates 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts.

Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com .

SOURCE NATURIUM

Media Contact: Cierra LoGrasso, 1Milk2Sugars PR, [email protected], 416-859-5394