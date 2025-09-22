Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. ("NMHI"), Datavault AI ("DVLT") and Harrison Global Holdings Inc. ("BLMZ) Join Forces to Launch the X Club for the Global XRP Community

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB:NMHI) along with Datavault AI Inc.(Nasdaq: DVLT) and Harrison Global Holdings Inc.(Nasdaq: BLMZ) are pleased to announce the launch of X Club for the global XRP community at the XRP Seoul Global Conference on September 21, 2025.

The mission of the X Club is to promote the adoption of XRP Digital Treasury Strategy by public companies listed around the world. In addition, the X Club will work with existing stakeholders in the XRP community to foster the ecosystem for the application of XRP in cross border payment, tokenization and investments. The X Club will be open to all stakeholder in the XRP community.

The three main focuses of the X Club will be as follows:

Technological and application research: Using the native XRPL technology for the optimization of the related adoption of XRP across industries and applications; Global Brand Awareness and Brand Recognition: Promote the XRP brand recognition through global events and conference; Regulatory and Standard: Work with Ripple and other regulatory bodies around the world to for the relevant industry standard for compliance.

The three public companies agree to the following immediate tasks:

Setting up working group to study the cross boarder payment, tokenization and XRP digital treasury opportunities; Public white paper on the best practices in those above-mentioned areas; Establish partnerships and networks with all stakeholders in the XRP community.

Tie, "James", Li, Chairman of Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., comments, "We are excited to work with Datavault AI and Harrison Global to launch the X Club in Korea, which is one of the most important markets for XRP. This is an exciting time for the adoption of XRP in many areas around the world and the X Club will greatly facilitate the discussion surrounding XRP. We are looking forward to having more partners joining us in this journey."

Nate Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, comments, "The launch of X Club will enable us to streamline our RWA process by using XRPL technology for our Element Exchange. Very excited to work with Nature's Miracle Holding and Harrison Global Holding on this endeavor."

Ryoshin Nakade, CO-CEO of Harrison Global Holding Inc., comments, "We are truly honored to announce the establishment of the 'X Club' at the XRP Seoul Global Conference. X Club serves as an international collaborative platform to promote the implementation of cross-border payments, tokenization, and digital treasury strategies utilizing XRP. As a founding member, Harrison Global is committed to actively contributing to this initiative. We regard the expansion of the XRP ecosystem through IPOs and capital increases by publicly listed companies as a key strategic priority."

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing products and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry in the U.S. The Company also engages in electric vehicle distribution and bitcoin mining. The Company has recently announced a number of initiatives to become one of the first public companies utilizing XRP digital treasury program and the related application of XRP technologies. The Company's Common Stock trades on the OTCQB market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "NMHI".

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), (https://datavaultsite.com/), a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management platforms by supercomputing capabilities in the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers data technology and software solutions that enable customers to thrive in the evolving landscape of data ownership, privacy, and security through high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure and proprietary software. In addition, it also provides registration, data analytics, and lead management services for live events, offering cutting-edge solutions, and unparalleled customer support to clients in the trade, association, corporate, and government event markets. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMZ) (https://www.bloomz-inc.com/) operates as an audio producing and voice actor managing company in Japan. It offers audio production services; and VTuber, a virtual character that enables streamers to provide their voice to stream real-time videos of human facial expressions and gestures. The company also provides voice acting educational services to Japanese youths. The company was formerly known as BloomZ Inc. and changed its name to Harrison Global Holdings Inc

