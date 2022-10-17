Nature's Emporium continues expansion, announces new location in Oakville

Growing one-stop health food market will open its second location in Halton Region, building on its multi-year expansion plan across Southern Ontario

NEWMARKET, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Nature's Emporium, a rapidly expanding and leading family-run health food market, today announced that it will open its second location in Ontario's Halton Region in 2023 with further expansions across Southern Ontario coming soon.

Located within Oakville's Dorval Crossing shopping centre, the approximately 24,000-square-foot store is expected to open in Spring/Summer 2023 and will employ approximately 100 people.

A rendering showing where Nature's Emporium will open its second location in Ontario's Halton Region. The new store is set to open in Spring/Summer 2023 inside the Dorval Crossing shopping centre in Oakville.

"Over the last almost 30 years, Nature's Emporium has grown to become a trusted one-stop destination for high-quality, organic, and natural health foods and products," said Joe D'Addario, Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Emporium. "Our customers have come to love the Nature's shopping experience, and we're thrilled to offer it to even more Halton region residents and shoppers with the opening of our Oakville location next year."

Nature's Emporium offers exceptional all-organic produce, healthy handcrafted meals to-go, superior supplements, natural health, and beauty essentials, and much more. The Nature's Emporium team carefully selects and curates items with the intention of inspiring healthy choices and healthier communities — this is what has come to be known as the Nature's Emporium difference. The growing health food brand offers a selection of organic and natural foods and products that meet the various dietary and lifestyle needs of today's customer, including:

Organic produce

Gluten-free options

Dairy-free options

Vegan products

Plant-based products

Keto-friendly items

Paleo products

Nut-free essentials

Soy-free foods

Eco-friendly household products

Locally sourced brands

Fair-trade products

High quality meat and seafood products (wild caught, grass fed, antibiotic free, hormone free)

GMO-free options

Eat well, live better

Nature's Emporium's simple, yet important belief is that when we choose to eat well, we live better—and sleep better, move better, feel better. This is the core principle that the company has built its success on. Nature's Emporium's goal is to spread its message across Southern Ontario, positioning itself as the go-to, one-stop destination for high-quality, organic produce, healthy to-go meals, natural health and beauty products, eco-friendly household essentials, local brands, and more.

Access to quality foods

Shopping natural and organic can often be costly. To make its selection more accessible to more shoppers, Nature's Emporium is expanding its private label brands to include a wider range of products. Over the coming months, new products under its popular Always Organic brand will be released in addition to two new private label lines. Currently, Nature's Emporium offers an extensive assortment of private label items in the fresh, grocery, and home cleaning categories. Providing shoppers with access to high quality products and organic produce continues to be a significant part of Nature's Emporium's mandate.

About Nature's Emporium

Nature's Emporium was founded in 1993 on one core belief: eating well means living better. As a fast-growing and leading health food market with four locations in Ontario (Newmarket, Maple, Burlington, and Woodbridge), Nature's Emporium plays an important role in the communities it serves by providing customers with high quality, organic foods, and products they can trust. The company's aim is to inspire customers to eat well, so they can live better, and to empower shoppers to make informed decisions about what they choose to put into their body. This is why education and information sharing are core pillars of its efforts and, as much as possible, weaved into everything Nature's Emporium creates.

The Nature's Emporium family has grown a great deal over the years, and the company now calls several communities home, but have managed to stay the same where it counts: in its commitment to real wellness, to providing exceptional service, to giving back to its communities, and to empowering through education. Nature's Emporium will open two new locations in 2023—one at Shops at One York in Toronto's downtown core and the other at Dorval Crossing shopping centre in Oakville.

