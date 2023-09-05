Nature's Emporium celebrates grand opening of its first Toronto location

Growing family-owned and operated health food market with four locations across Ontario to open its first location in Toronto on September 7, 2023

NEWMARKET, ON, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Nature's Emporium , a leading family-owned and operated health food market, today announced that its first location in Toronto will open to customers on September 7, 2023. This major milestone, for the company, marks the beginning of its ambitious multi-year expansion and rejuvenation strategy across Southern Ontario.

Nature's Emporium, a fast-growing and leading family-run health food market with locations in Newmarket, Maple, Burlington, and Woodbridge, today announced that it will celebrate the grand opening of its new Toronto location at Shops at One York on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

"Introducing Nature's Emporium to Toronto marks a significant and exciting step in our journey towards advocating a more health-conscious lifestyle," said Joe D'Addario, Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Emporium. "Our new store represents a fresh opportunity for South Core residents and workers alike, bringing a much-needed aspect to the community — a go-to source for foods, products, and home, beauty, body, and pet care essentials that support and cater to a healthier and more vibrant way of living. With Nature's Emporium, Toronto now has a hub where well-being and convenience come together seamlessly, providing everything you need to live better."

Located at 1 York Street inside Menkes' landmark Shops at One York development, the approximately 25,000-square-foot store offers a contemporary and inviting retail environment thoughtfully designed to elevate the shopping experience. Nestled within the city's South Core district, this location presents a unique and impressive array of natural and organic products, establishing Nature's Emporium as the go-to choice for health-conscious consumers in the area. From organic produce to natural supplements, artisanal foods, and eco-friendly household items, Nature's Emporium is dedicated to meeting a wide range of health, lifestyle, and dietary needs and preferences.

"We understand that today's consumers need more than just products – they need fuel that sustains them throughout the day mentally and physically," said D'Addario. "We also recognize the evolving needs of customers who are navigating remote and hybrid work scenarios. Our commitment to providing healthy meals and quick, nutritious solutions ensures that no one has to compromise on quality when it comes to convenience. With our new Toronto location, we are proud to offer a space where the health and wellbeing of our customers are at the heart of everything we do."

South Core's Largest Selection of Natural Supplements

Customers will enjoy and appreciate Nature's Emporium's selection of high-quality all-natural supplements, all carefully selected to help customers achieve their wellness goals and address any wellness concerns they may have. With nutrition experts on-site, including holistic nutritionists and a naturopathic doctor, Nature's Emporium's South Core location offers customers the guidance and solutions they need to create optimal health. No other grocery retailer in the area offers this type of support.

Nature's Emporium Wellness Bar

The new location at Shops at One York will include the Nature's Emporium Wellness Bar, a go-to destination for hand-crafted signature drinks (hot and cold), smoothies, smoothie bowls, and more made with 100% certified organic produce and all natural ingredients.

Freshly Prepared Meals

Nature's Emporium's prepared food section will feature a wide assortment of meals handcrafted by expert chefs using only the best ingredients — organic chicken, grass-fed and grass-finished beef, organic plant based meat alternatives, organic seafood, organic produce, and more. Each dish is prepared fresh daily.

Healthy Eating On-the-Go

Nature's Emporium's grab-and-go section has something for everyone including options that are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan-friendly, vegetarian, and more. Every item is made with organic produce and the best selection of high-quality proteins like organic chicken, grass-fed and grass-finished beef, organic seafood, and more.

Since opening its first location in Newmarket in 1993, Nature's Emporium has grown to become a go-to, one-stop shopping destination for high-quality, organic foods, and products that customers can trust. Nature's Emporium offers a carefully curated selection of organic and natural foods and products that meet the various dietary and lifestyle needs of today's customer, including:

Organic produce

Gluten-free options

Dairy-free options

Vegan products

Plant-based products

Keto-friendly items

Paleo products

Nut-free essentials

Soy-free foods

Eco-friendly household products

Locally sourced brands

Fair-trade products

High quality meat and seafood products (wild caught, grass fed, antibiotic free, hormone free)

GMO-free options

Eat well, live better

Nature's Emporium's simple, yet important belief is that when we choose to eat well, we live better—and sleep better, move better, feel better. This is the core principle that the company has built its success on. Through its expansion plan, Nature's Emporium is aiming to spread its message across Southern Ontario, positioning itself as the go-to, one-stop destination for high-quality, organic produce, healthy to-go meals, natural health and beauty products, eco-friendly household essentials, local brands, and more.

Access to quality foods

Providing the communities it is proud to serve with access to high quality products and organic produce continues to be an important part of Nature's Emporium's mandate. Shopping organic can often be costly. To make its selection more accessible to its shoppers, Nature's Emporium is expanding its private label brand offering to include a wider range of products. Over the coming months, new products under its popular Always Organic and Naturally True brands will be released. Currently, both exclusive lines offer an extensive assortment of items in the fresh, grocery and home cleaning categories.

The grand opening celebration will commence at 10:00 a.m. on September 7th, with a ribbon-cutting and bread-breaking ceremony attended by local dignitaries, community members, and Nature's Emporium representatives. Customers are invited to celebrate and enjoy exclusive in-store promotions, giveaways, product demonstrations, and samples from some of the Nature's Emporium's premium suppliers throughout the day.

About Nature's Emporium

Nature's Emporium was founded in 1993 on one core belief: eating well means living better. As a fast-growing and leading health food market with four locations in Ontario (Newmarket, Maple, Burlington, and Woodbridge), Nature's Emporium plays a very important role in the communities it serves by providing customers with high quality, organic foods, and products that they can trust. The company's aim is to inspire customers to eat well, so they can live better, and to empower them to make informed decisions about what they choose to put into their bodies. This is why education and information sharing are core pillars of its efforts and, as much as possible, woven into everything Nature's Emporium creates.

The Nature's Emporium family has grown a great deal over the years, and the company now calls several communities home, but has managed to stay the same where it counts: in its commitment to real wellness, to providing exceptional service, to giving back to its communities, and to empowering through education.

