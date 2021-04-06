National Takeout Day is April 15th, Canada is setting the record for the most takeout ordered in one day nationally

Today, CTO's mission has been to promote restaurants and their takeout offerings, to get Canadians to embrace eating from their favourite local restaurants, while it remains impossible to eat at those places. More than 14,000 restaurants from across Canada are spotlighted on the Takeout Map, making Canada Takeout a top digital platform for consumers and operators to find takeout options, industry news, takeout inspiration, offers, and more.

Canada's National Takeout Day is April 15th, let's set the national record for the most takeout ordered in one day.

The foodservice industry continues to be challenged by the pandemic, with many restaurants still closed for indoor and outdoor dining across the nation. National Takeout Day is an opportunity for Canadians to unite in celebrating and supporting local restaurants by ordering takeout. To mark National Takeout Day's first anniversary, CTO is challenging Canadians to set a national record for the most takeout ordered in one day.

On Thursday, April 15th, diners can order takeout and upload their takeout receipts to the Takeout Tracker form at www.canadatakeout.com/april-15-takeout/, to be included in the tally.

For foodservice operators to get in on this program, they need to ensure their receipt printing systems are setup to label "Takeout", so their receipts can be verified and counted, when customers upload them to the Takeout Tracker form.

Canadians can spread the word by sharing the complimentary Takeout Challenge creative assets on their social feeds, to help set a national takeout record. Creative assets are available at www.canadatakeout.com/april-15-takeout/ for download.

For more information on Canada Takeout and National Takeout Day, visit www.canadatakeout.com . Media buy and partnership opportunities are available.

About Canada Takeout

An organization dedicated to all things takeout across the country, Canada Takeout strives to make this foodservice offering a part of Canadians' regular routines while helping operators increase sales and keep their communities alive and vibrant. For exclusive newsletter content, weekly round-ups, our restaurant finder and more, visit CanadaTakeout.com.

