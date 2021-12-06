MNP and Babin Consultants to Join Forces to Benefit Healthcare Professionals Throughout the Province of Quebec

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - MNP, one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Québec-based Babin Consultants, effective January 1, 2022.

Babin Consultants is led by President and Founder Dr. Ariane Babin. Created in 2017, the team of four professionals includes Dr. Babin and two Certified Business Valuators, providing a wide range of business valuations related services for professionals, with a particular focus on dental and other healthcare practices. Uniquely, Dr. Babin is the only dental professional in Canada with a Certified Business Valuation accreditation.

MNP has built a strong presence in Montreal since entering the market in 2011, and recently expanded its footprint throughout Quebec in March 2021, following its acquisition of several Deloitte offices. Today, MNP has 21 offices, more than 113 partners and 900 team members across the province. MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Advisory Services in Quebec, Jonathan Banford, said that the merger reflects MNP's ongoing commitment to investing in the region.

"Unprecedented and dynamic market conditions are impacting the way all businesses must operate," said Banford. "We've been looking for opportunities to build on our fast-growing presence in Québec and are incredibly excited to be joining forces with Dr. Babin and her team at a time when we believe we can help businesses across the region navigate in an uncertain environment."

Babin Consultant Founder and President, Ariane Babin, says that the merger strengthens her team's ability to offer a holistic package of professional services to her existing clients. "We are particularly excited about MNP's strong focus on healthcare professionals, which is a specific group of people we have exceptional expertise and experience working with" said Babin. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings for healthcare practices and brings greater bench strength that we believe will help us to provide even greater value to our clients across Québec."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including a fast-growing digital transformation practice that helps clients with their digital journey.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has placed great emphasis on its entrepreneurial culture, constantly looking for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture, so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," explained Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "Dr. Babin and her team have a very unique skillset in the market, with recognized and specialist expertise in both valuations and healthcare. We are very excited to welcome such a well-established firm in Babin Consultants – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach - into the MNP fold."

Dr. Babin emphasized that one of the deciding factors in her decision to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large, national firm, it's best known across Canada for its personal, local focus and commitment to being present in and supporting the communities in which its teams live and work," added Babin. "This was incredibly important to me and my team; when you're making a move as significant as this the 'fit' has to be right. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The merger comes at a time when both MNP and Babin Consultants are seeing increased demand from clients and the marketplace for their services.

"Since the pandemic, we've seen a surge in M&A activity, and as a result we've experienced growing demand from businesses and healthcare practices looking for help with business valuations," added Banford. "This merger truly is a win-win for both our firms and the Quebec marketplace. We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Babin and her team of professionals into the MNP team."

