NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO

MNP and Bailey Kearney Ferguson Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in Southwestern Ontario

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Bailey Kearney Ferguson, effective December 1, 2022.

Based in Wallaceburg, Ontario, Bailey Kearney Ferguson is led by partners Steve Outridge and Kevin Sabourin, who will both join MNP as partners, as part of the merger. The firm includes a further ten team members and provides a range of professional services (including accounting and tax services) to organizations throughout Kent and Lambton counties, working with Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mutual Insurance, Municipal and Not For Profit organizations.

MNP has grown rapidly across Southwestern Ontario in the last five years, with locations in Arkona, Clinton, London, Sarnia, Stratford, Strathroy, Windsor and Woodstock. Jared Bourne, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Southwestern Ontario, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"Southwestern Ontario is a prosperous and diverse economy with many vibrant communities stretching across a wide geography," said Bourne. "We initially entered the region with just a handful of offices, nearly five years ago, but have constantly looked for opportunities to further our commitment to the area and are delighted to add Bailey Kearney Ferguson – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach – into the fast-growing MNP fold.

"Like MNP, Bailey Kearney Ferguson helps clients of all shapes and sizes to achieve their goals; We're excited to be joining forces at a time when we can help businesses across the region navigate in an uncertain environment."

Unprecedented and dynamic market conditions are impacting the way all businesses operate. Outridge says the merger will strengthen his team's ability to support their clients against this challenging backdrop:

"Kevin and I had been talking about how we could best support our clients as they face the challenges and opportunities created by this historically unusual environment," said Outridge. "For the past 20 years, together, Kevin and I have focused on ways to continually assist our loyal client base with all their business needs. We evaluated the ever-changing business environment and made the decision that joining the MNP family will only strengthen the services that we as partners and our devoted staff can provide.

"MNP has terrific experience in all the areas we work in, and their team will complement and enhance our current service offerings. They will bring greater bench strength to service our clients across our region, while also helping the continued growth and development of our team members."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad. Since entering the Eastern Canada market in the summer of 2008, MNP has added more than 60 locations across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada – while continuing to look for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," said Diana Render, MNP's Executive Vice President for Atlantic Canada and Ontario Outside of the GTA. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Bailey Kearney Ferguson into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Outridge emphasized that one of the deciding factors in their decision to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in," added Outridge. "This is something that has always been very important to both Kevin and me; when you're making a move as significant as this the 'fit' has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

Outridge, Sabourin and their team will remain at their present location on Wellington Street, in Wallaceburg, and work closely with MNP's existing teams in Southwestern Ontario to provide greater resources and services to business across the region.

"As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, organizations across all industries are now facing new challenges in the shape of inflationary pressures and the possibility of a potential recessionary period," added Bourne. "As a result, we're experiencing growing demand from businesses who are looking for help navigating in this difficult environment.

"This merger truly is a win-win for both our firms and the Southwestern Ontario marketplace, as we will be able to reach and support more of those organizations with their journey. We're thrilled to welcome Steve, Kevin and the Bailey Kearney Ferguson professionals into the MNP team."

