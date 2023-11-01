NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN SARNIA AND SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO

MNP Joins Forces with Sarnia-based Firm, to Benefit Businesses in Sarnia and the Surrounding Area

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it has merged with a large Sarnia-based professional services firm, effective November 1, 2023.

Leaders of the Sarnia firm that is joining MNP, Scott Dawson and Giovanni Spadafora, join MNP's existing Sarnia office and team as partners, along with a further five team members. The firm has provided a range of professional services (including accounting and tax services) to organizations throughout the Sarnia area for several decades and will continue to provide all of these services with MNP.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

MNP has grown rapidly across Southwestern Ontario over the last seven years. Jared Bourne, MNP's Executive Vice President for Ontario (outside of the GTA) and Regional Managing Partner for Southwestern Ontario, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"Southwestern Ontario boasts a strong manufacturing sector, rich agricultural lands, and proximity to the U.S. border, making the region a vitally important part of Ontario's economy. We've been proud to be part of the Sarnia community since 2018 and are excited to be furthering our commitment to the area at a time when we can help businesses across the region prosper in an uncertain environment."

Since entering the Eastern Canada market in 2008, MNP has added more than 60 locations across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada – while continuing to look for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jared.

"We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome Scott, Giovanni and their very well-respected team into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Dawson said that supporting their clients in a dynamic and uncertain environment was a factor in his and Spadafora's decision to merge with MNP:

"MNP complements and enhances our current team and service offerings. We believe that joining them is a perfect example of how two firms can come together to give our clients an enhanced edge that is needed to overcome current business and industry challenges," said Dawson. "By joining MNP we can add more integrated national resources, more specialized services, and a range of experiences; all of which will provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

Dawson, Spadafora and their team have moved into MNP's Sarnia office on Michigan Avenue, as of the effective date.

"This truly is a win-win for both our firms and the Sarnia marketplace, as we will be able to reach and support more business owners with their journey," added Bourne. "Scott and Giovanni have done a terrific job of building and leading a first-rate group and we're now thrilled to welcome them and their team of professionals into MNP."

