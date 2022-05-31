Jean Luc Quenneville CPA inc. joins MNP to Add Additional Value to Businesses in the Greater Montreal Area

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will merge with the chartered professional accounting firm, Jean Luc Quenneville CPA inc., effective August 1, 2022.

Based in the city of Laval, Québec, Jean Luc Quenneville CPA inc. was founded by Jean Luc Quenneville over 20 years ago. The firm provides a wide range of accounting, tax and advisory services to private enterprise companies in diverse industries throughout the Greater Montreal region, with a particular focus on Laval and the surrounding region. Jean Luc Quenneville will join MNP as a partner. His team of five accounting professionals will also join MNP.

Firmly established in Montreal since 2011, MNP increased its footprint to the rest of the province in 2021, with the acquisition of 20 new offices throughout the province. MNP has continued its rapid growth in Quebec in the last 12 months, bringing its numbers to 25 offices, 124 partners, and more than 1,000 team members today.

"Laval is home to an impressive and diverse range of entrepreneurial businesses and organizations that are at the core of our client focus," said Jean-Philippe Langevin, recently named Regional Managing Partner for MNP's Greater Montreal region. "With our new office opening this summer on boulevard Saint-Martin, the arrival of the Jean Luc Quenneville team will further improve our ability to support the Laval business community. MNP is looking forward to playing its part in helping clients of all shapes and sizes achieve their goals."

In response to growing demand from his clients and the broader Laval marketplace, Jean Luc Quenneville had been looking for ways to increase the skills, experiences and expertise that he was able to offer.

"With the incredible growth of Laval's business ecosystem in recent years, we were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we could help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive in today's ever-changing business environment," said Quenneville. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength to service our clients across Laval and the surrounding region."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of professional services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including a fast-growing digital transformation practice that helps clients with their digital journey.

"We have grown significantly in Québec in the past year, but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," adds Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome Jean Luc and his very well-respected practice into the MNP fold. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Quenneville and his team will remain in their Laval location until August 1st, when they will move in to MNP's new Laval location, which will open this summer. Approximately 40 team members from MNP's Saint-Laurent office will also be moving to this new location.

