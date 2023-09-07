OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation (NPFBF) is pleased to announce the 2023 recipients of the 17 NPFBF bursaries awarded annually, providing financial assistance to post-secondary students including 13 members of the public, one child of an RCMP Member, and three RCMP Member spouses.

Each year, the NPFBF invites eligible students across Canada to submit an application essay to receive a bursary in one of four categories across each of the three regions represented by the National Police Federation (NPF), as follows:

One $5,000 Gordon Clark Annual Bursary will be awarded to a student enrolled in post-secondary studies in the public safety field who has shown exceptional leadership, compassion and support for their community.

Twelve $2,500 NPFBF Regional Bursaries will be awarded to applicants already enrolled or accepted to a post-secondary institution in a field in or related to public safety who best demonstrate how they have made their community a better place in which to live; their involvement in extra-curricular activities, such as sports, music, dance, volunteerism, and; how they have shown leadership in these areas to improve their community.

One $5,000 NPF Member Child Bursary will be awarded to the child of an active NPF Member enrolled in post-secondary studies, who has shown exceptional leadership, compassion and support for their community.

Three $2,500 NPF Spousal Bursaries will be awarded to an RCMP Member spouse in each of the three NPF regions who demonstrates that they must establish a new career due to an RCMP relocation.

"Paying it forward through bursaries that support public safety higher education for eligible students across Canada both supports students and honours the memories of our Fallen Members," said Kevin Halwa, Chair of the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation. "We are also very proud to support RCMP children and spouses – who often bear the unfortunate professional and educational brunt of our Members' relocation throughout the country to serve Canadians."

In total, the NPFBF Bursary Program distributes $47,500 annually to eligible students across Canada.

Below is a list of 2023 bursary recipients, by category:

Gordon Clarke Bursary:

Brian Pugh (Indian Head, SK).

NPFBF Regional Bursary:

Atlantic/Central: Lauren Blakely (Waasis, N.B.), Grace Christie (Halifax, N.S.), Elizabeth Johnson (Miramichi, N.B.), and Janik Roy (Moncton, N.B.).

Prairies: Alyson Boilard (St. Albert, AB), Kali Kwasnycia (Parkland County, AB), Autumn Lena Marie Lowther (Opaskwayak Cree Nation, MB), and Stacy Sirowaniec (Grande Prairie, AB).

Pacific/North: Marlee Caruso (Lindell Beach, B.C.), Norah Hood (Saanichton, B.C.), Ashley Knapton (Whistler, B.C.), and Bhavneet Parmar (Chilliwack, B.C.).

NPF Member Child Bursary:

Arianne Comean (Sainte-Louise, N.B.).

NPFBF Spousal Bursary:

Taylor Hengen (Beausejour, MB), Christine Hicks (Upper Island Cove, N.L.), and Angela Whitehorse (Prince George, B.C.).

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Members take pride in making our communities safer and healthier places to live. They also put their lives on the line for Canadians every shift. Unfortunately, and far too often, Members make the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their neighbours and communities.

About the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation:

The National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation (NPFBF) was created in 2016 and received charitable status in March 2021 to assist the families of fallen on-duty, off-duty and serving NPF Members. The Foundation provides immediate financial and other supports to the family following the death of a serving Member, it provides post-secondary financial funding for students seeking a career in public safety, and it manages public and Member contributions to support fallen NPF Member families.

