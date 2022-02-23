National Highways Selects Copperleaf for Enterprise Portfolio Management

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, today announced the selection of its solution by National Highways, the UK government-owned company responsible for operating, maintaining, and improving one of the most advanced road networks in the world. England's strategic road network encompasses over 4,300 miles (7,000 km) of motorways and major A roads and supports 4 million journeys per day.

Copperleaf Portfolio™ will enable National Highways to embed a consistent, value-based decision-making methodology to help the capital portfolio management team better understand the value of proposed and in-flight projects and ensure that optimal portfolio decisions can be made with confidence. This will improve National Highways' ability to manage and deliver on its current 5-year investment plan.

In addition, the Copperleaf solution will help streamline National Highways' planning efficiency ahead of the third Road Investment Strategy (RIS) and provide the ability to compare dissimilar investments on a common economic scale. National Highways will be able to easily create what-if scenarios to evaluate different investment strategies in preparation for the 2025 to 2030 period.

Alan Couzens, National Highways' Capital Portfolio Management Director, commented, "Our main aim is to successfully deliver the RIS investment plans. As part of our maturity journey, we're now seeking to build on the progress made in our first control period to establish effective portfolio controls. The objective for our second and current control period is to establish and embed a fully integrated, enterprise-based approach to capital portfolio management and planning. I am delighted to be working with Copperleaf as our partner to help deliver this vital next step in our journey as we begin planning for RIS Road Period 3."

"Road infrastructure is an essential part of our everyday lives and has a real impact on economic growth. We are excited that Copperleaf has a role to play in helping National Highways deliver on their strategic goals and drive the highest value to their stakeholders," added Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "The Copperleaf solution will provide a single source of the truth for National Highways' investment portfolio, enabling enhanced management of investment costs and benefits."

About National Highways

National Highways is the government company charged with operating, maintaining and improving England's motorways and major A roads. The company helps to connect the country and aims to provide a better service for the millions of road users who rely on the roads network every day and to support a growing economy. National Highways is delivering the UK Government's second roads programme, a £27.4 billion investment which will make journeys safer, smoother, and more reliable.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

