National Geographic Society and Chubb Charitable Foundation Partner to Protect Critical Ecosystems Through Launch of Blue Boundaries Program

Made possible by a seven-year, multi-million-dollar commitment from the Chubb Charitable Foundation -- representing the largest single grant in the Society's 137-year history -- the groundbreaking global initiative aims to preserve Earth's vital ecosystems at the intersection of land and water

PRESS KIT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- The National Geographic Society and the Chubb Charitable Foundation announced today the launch of Blue Boundaries, a landmark partnership aimed at driving transformational change through science, exploration, conservation and protection of Earth's ecosystems at the convergence of land and water. This partnership is made possible by a seven-year, multi-million-dollar grant from the Chubb Charitable Foundation that will focus on safeguarding three of Earth's most vital ecosystems -- freshwater wetlands, coastal systems and reefs -- through on-the-ground and on-the-water research, compelling storytelling and experiential education. This significant investment by Chubb, the premiere provider of risk protection and risk mitigation solutions, represents the largest single grant in the Society's 137-year history.

The National Geographic Society and Chubb are partnering together to drive transformational change for vital ecosystems at the intersection of land and water.

Many of the world's most biodiverse and productive ecosystems thrive in the dynamic interface where land meets water. These "Blue Boundary" environments -- freshwater wetlands, coastal systems and reefs -- form a web of deeply connected ecosystems that balance, depend on and sustain one another, creating stability and resilience. They provide vital habitat for nearly half of all species on Earth, including iconic wildlife like jaguars, sea otters, beavers, grizzly bears, sharks and penguins. These ecosystems support fisheries, clean water, and shoreline integrity that nourish and protect billions of people, while also playing a critical role in absorbing and storing carbon to regulate the climate.

Together, these boundary areas are foundational to the health of the planet on local, regional and global scales, providing essential services that support both people and nature.

"Protecting nature requires on-the-ground science elevated through powerful storytelling on a scale that matches the magnitude of this global moment -- and Blue Boundaries is our next bold step to meet it," said Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society. "Our partnership with Chubb funds scientific research and conservation to deepen our understanding of these life-sustaining ecosystems and drive impact around the globe."

"This deeply inspiring collaboration has the potential to leave a lasting legacy -- positively impacting millions of people and species who depend on these ecosystems for survival and prosperity," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb Limited and Chair, Chubb Charitable Foundation. "Blue Boundaries will be a catalyst for groundbreaking research and exploration of vital ecosystems, helping us do what we do best at Chubb: protecting what matters most."

Led by a cohort of National Geographic Explorers, the Blue Boundaries program will encompass scientific research, conservation work, education initiatives and impact storytelling to address the planet's most pressing challenges. Working in partnership with local communities, these Explorers will help co-create innovative and scalable solutions that are informed by science and grounded in local knowledge.

Blue Boundaries will be implemented in a phased approach, with strategic overlap throughout the partnership, starting with freshwater wetlands and then moving to coastal systems, culminating in reef environments. Through this approach, the program will mirror the downstream flow of water that connects life and ecological processes, underscoring the interdependence of these environments. All three phases will be guided by core scientific principles, which focus on: understanding and supporting a rich variety of life, creating a healthy carbon balance, strengthening nature's ability to bounce back from disruption, and ensuring people and nature can thrive together.

Through Blue Boundaries, the National Geographic Society and Chubb will illuminate and elevate the instrumental role these ecosystems play for people and the environment, shift public perception towards a deeper appreciation of nature's intrinsic value and advance strategies essential for habitat restoration and global resilience.

More details of the Blue Boundaries partnership are available at the National Geographic Society and Chubb .

Follow the partnership's progress through the @insidenatgeo and @chubbglobal social media accounts.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide.

Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About The National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content.

To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE National Geographic Society

MEDIA CONTACTS: National Geographic Society • Kirsten Weymouth, [email protected] • Cate Restuccio, [email protected]; Chubb Group: • Cheryl Krauss, [email protected] • Mike Tomaso, [email protected]