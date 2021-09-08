Splash conceived the first-of-its-kind day of recognition to honor the unsung heroes of the marketing world

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Splash , an event marketing technology company that helps businesses and brands create and host virtual, in-person, and hybrid events, has created the inaugural National Field Marketer's Day, set for September 23, 2021. This first-ever day of recognition celebrates the invaluable work of field marketers, field marketing managers, brand ambassadors, and other marketing representatives that work directly with clients and potential customers to drive sales pipeline, execute campaigns, conduct demos, promote products and build brand awareness.

Of all marketing roles in an organization, field marketers are the most directly tied to revenue - and can therefore make a huge impact. Between serving as a conduit between sales and marketing teams, juggling responsibilities, and tirelessly generating new opportunities and interest from customers and prospects, field marketers have a demanding job. But their contributions are often overlooked or underappreciated, which is why Splash developed the idea of a National Day of Recognition.

"Field marketers tame chaos, craft experiences, and get big results, but rarely get the recognition they deserve," says Splash CEO Eric Holmen. "With National Field Marketer's Day, Splash becomes the first company to recognize field marketers with a national holiday, putting a spotlight on the important role and work these individuals do every day and showing our appreciation for their dedication and professionalism."

In addition to establishing the national day, Splash has organized several parallel initiatives to recognize field marketers. Businesses and individuals can nominate a field marketer to the 2021 Splash Field Marketer Hall of Fame, starting September 1. Inductees will be announced on National Field Marketer's Day. Nomination forms are available here .

To coincide with National Field Marketer's Day on September 23, Splash is launching a new podcast, True Stories of Field Marketing. Hosted by Splash's Senior Field Marketing Manager Billy Bahnsen and available on all major podcast platforms, it explores the lives, learnings, and secrets of some of the most experienced and successful field marketers from across industries.

Splash is also hosting a virtual event on September 23, examining the future of field marketing and celebrating and reflecting on the work field marketers have done in the pandemic era. The webinar, Navigating a New Era of Field Marketing, features Billy Bahnsen alongside Kim-Mai Underwood, Senior Field Marketing Manager from PagerDuty, and Alli Rubach, Group Manager of Field Marketing and Corporate Programs of HashiCorp. Register for the webinar here .

"No matter how clever your sales strategy is, or how sophisticated and expensive the marketing tech stack becomes, it's the field marketers on the ground that are driving pipeline and accelerating closings," said Holmen. "We see this every day, across industries and in every part of the country. Acknowledging individual performers, launching a podcast forum where their stories can be heard, and celebrating field marketers with a national holiday seemed like a great way to start recognizing these vital contributors' efforts."

As its event management platform is used widely by field marketers to plan, create, market and execute brand-aligned events, Splash is in a unique position to understand the efforts undertaken daily by field marketers. The company plans on National Field Marketer's Day becoming an annual celebration of the profession and its practitioners everywhere.

To learn more about National Field Marketer's Day, register for the webinar, or nominate a field marketer to the hall of fame, visit the Splash Field Marketer's Day hub . For more information about Splash or to request an interview with Eric Holmen or Billy Bahnsen, contact Sylvia Kindlain at [email protected] .

About Splash

Splash is a next-generation event marketing platform designed to help teams build and host virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. Splash liberates people from the constraints of outdated event technology and enables them to do what they love: create memorable experiences, new connections, and business value. The platform empowers everyone in an organization to easily create their own branded, connected, and compliant programs in minutes or hours, not days or weeks. By marrying data and design, Splash helps companies market, measure, and scale their event programs in ways that were previously impossible. See why Fortune 500 companies choose Splash to power their events at www.splashthat.com .

SOURCE Splash

For further information: Sylvia Kindlain, [email protected], +1.845.325.9835, https://splashthat.com

Related Links

https://splashthat.com

