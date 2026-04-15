National Chiquita Day Returns on April 15 with a Bold, AI-Powered Times Square Takeover and Global Dance Challenge

Iconic banana brand brings "Pop by Nature" to life with larger-than-life creativity, music, and a social dance moment designed to inspire global participation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- This National Banana Day, Chiquita is doing more than celebrating…it's taking over. For the third consecutive year, the iconic banana brand is transforming April 15 into National Chiquita Day, turning a beloved food holiday into a vibrant cultural moment fueled by creativity, joy, and unmistakable personality.

Happy Chiquita Day!

Building on the "Pop by Nature" platform, Chiquita is bringing its bold, joyful spirit to life in an unexpected way this year: through an AI-powered social video experience that transforms Times Square into a larger-than-life Chiquita takeover. The activation blends tropical energy with pop culture flair, reimagining one of the world's most iconic locations as a banana-forward celebration that's impossible to ignore.

At the center of it all is Miss Chiquita, the brand's timeless icon, leading the celebration with a fresh, playful energy that bridges heritage and modern expression.

"Chiquita has always been about more than just bananas; it's about bringing joy to everyday moments," said Marco Volpi, Chief Marketing Officer at Chiquita. "National Chiquita Day is our way of turning that joy into something bigger, something people can see, hear, and be part of together."

As part of this year's celebration, Chiquita is building on its long-standing use of music and storytelling, introducing a new limited-time, tropical-inspired jingle and dance challenge, inviting fans everywhere to join in. Designed to be simple, catchy, and instantly recognizable, the dance features a signature Chiquita move that creators and consumers alike can learn, share, and remix across social platforms.

Creators will help spark the movement, demonstrating the choreography and encouraging fans to add their own spin while keeping the core move consistent, transforming a single brand moment into a global, shareable trend. The result is a celebration that extends far beyond April 15, bringing Chiquita's upbeat energy to audiences everywhere.

All campaign content, including the video activation and dance challenge, will be shared on Chiquita's official Instagram channel at instagram.com/chiquitabanana, inviting fans worldwide to view, participate, and share. The AI video can be accessed here and all high-re images are available here.

To extend the celebration, Chiquita is hosting an Instagram-only promotional giveaway through April 19, offering fans aged 18+ in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) the chance to win ceramic bowl and plate sets inspired by the Pop by Nature campaign. No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply. Eligibility, timing and participation requirements may vary by country and are set out in the applicable local Terms & Conditions. Official rules are available at: http://www.chiquita.com/Chiquitabananaday2026-giveaway-us-can. For more information, visit @chiquitabanana on Instagram.

With this activation, Chiquita continues to reinforce its role as the category leader, not just in quality, but in culture. By blending innovation, storytelling, and participation, the brand is redefining what it means to celebrate something as simple, and universally loved, as a piece of fruit.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior-quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the "Behind the Blue Sticker" initiative.

Chiquita's iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Chiquita® is a trademark or registered trademark of Chiquita Brands L.L.C in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Chiquita and its products, visit the company's website at Chiquita.com.

SOURCE Chiquita Brands International, Inc.

Victoria Jordan, [email protected], Direct: 212.324.0806