National Bank Selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for a Second Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank announced today that it has been selected for the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. The Index recognizes companies around the world who are committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. This year's Index consists of 325 companies headquartered across 42 countries and regions.

"Gender equality is a fundamental value at National Bank," stated Brigitte Hébert, Executive Vice-President – Employee Experience at National Bank. "Our commitment is demonstrated day to day through concrete initiatives, such as the Women's Leadership Network, which is dedicated to women's development, and the many partnerships we've forged with community organizations. We're so proud to be recognized by Bloomberg for a second consecutive year."

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

Initiatives for the advancement of women at National Bank

Wealth management: For several years, National Bank Financial (NBF) has been employing strategies to generate and nurture dialogue with talented women. NBF's mentorship program gives women enrolled in a university program the opportunity to discover the profession of investment advisor through internships. This program gained considerable momentum in 2019 with a four-fold increase in the number of applications over previous years. NBF also organizes the annual Women Investment Advisors' Symposium.

Financial markets: Each year, the sector awards bursaries to female students seeking a career in finance. This is a unique initiative in the Canadian banking sector that provides these students with mentoring and helps them deepen their knowledge of the financial markets industry.

A dynamic network of employees : The Women's Leadership Network seeks to create connections between women in different sectors, build networking opportunities, and contribute to the development of women in leadership positions at the Bank.

: The Women's Leadership Network seeks to create connections between women in different sectors, build networking opportunities, and contribute to the development of women in leadership positions at the Bank. Inclusive community engagement: The Bank's main partners include the Association of Quebec Women in Finance, Women in Capital Markets, Catalyst, a non-profit that helps advance women in the workplace, and L'effet A, an organization that propels female professional engagement.

About National Bank of Canada

With $281 billion in assets as at October 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

