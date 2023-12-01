The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and on the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023 and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise indicated. IFRS represent Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - For the fourth quarter of 2023, National Bank is reporting net income of $768 million, up 4% from $738 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $2.14 compared to $2.08 in the fourth quarter of 2022. These fourth-quarter increases were driven by year-over-year growth in total revenues in all the business segments, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. As for fourth-quarter adjusted net income(1), which excludes specified items, it totalled $867 million, rising 17% year over year from $738 million, while fourth-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $2.44 versus $2.08 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank's net income totalled $3,335 million, down 1% from $3,383 million in fiscal 2022, and its diluted earnings per share stood at $9.38 in fiscal 2023 versus $9.61 in fiscal 2022. Revenue growth in all of the business segments was more than offset by higher non-interest expenses (partly due to the specified items(1) recorded during fiscal 2023) and by notably higher provisions for credit losses. The fiscal 2023 income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes was down 1% compared to fiscal 2022. As for adjusted net income(1) in fiscal 2023, it totalled $3,409 million, up 1% from $3,383 million in fiscal 2022, while adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $9.60 versus $9.61 in fiscal 2022. The fiscal 2023 specified items(1) had a $74 million unfavourable impact on net income in fiscal 2023. As for adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes(1), it rose 7% year over year.

"Through strong execution, organic growth, and tight expense management, we delivered solid financial results, generated an excellent return on equity, and maintained robust capital levels in 2023," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada. He added, "As we enter 2024, we remain committed to our prudent and disciplined approach to capital, credit and cost management. Our defensive posture, coupled with the earnings power of our diversified business mix, positions us well to create sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders in an environment where the outlook for economic growth remains challenging."

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars)



Quarter ended October 31



Year ended October 31









2023





2022



% Change



2023





2022



% Change

Net income



768





738



4



3,335





3,383



(1)

Diluted earnings per share (dollars)

$ 2.14



$ 2.08



3

$ 9.38



$ 9.61



(2)

Return on common shareholders' equity(2)



14.4 %



15.3 %







16.5 %



18.8 %





Dividend payout ratio(2)



42.0 %



36.8 %







42.0 %



36.8 %





Operating results – Adjusted(1)









































Net income – Adjusted



867





738



17



3,409





3,383



1

Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted (dollars)

$ 2.44



$ 2.08



17

$ 9.60



$ 9.61



−

Return on common shareholders' equity – Adjusted(3)



16.3 %



15.3 %







16.8 %



18.8 %





Dividend payout ratio – Adjusted(3)



41.1 %



36.8 %







41.1 %



36.8 %













































































As at October 31, 2023



As at October 31,

2022







CET1 capital ratio under Basel III(4)























13.5 %



12.7 %





Leverage ratio under Basel III(4)























4.4 %



4.5 %







(1) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 5 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (2) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 124 to 127 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (3) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 19 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (4) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 19 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Financial Reporting Method

The Bank's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The financial statements also comply with section 308(4) of the Bank Act (Canada), which states that, except as otherwise specified by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) (OSFI), the consolidated financial statements are to be prepared in accordance with IFRS, which represent Canadian GAAP. None of the OSFI accounting requirements are exceptions to IFRS.

The presentation of segment disclosures is consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the fiscal year beginning November 1, 2022. This presentation reflects a revision to the method used for the sectoral allocation of technology investment expenses, which are now immediately allocated to the various business segments, whereas certain expenses, notably costs incurred during the research phase of projects, had previously been recorded in the Other heading of segment results. This revision is consistent with the accounting policy change related to cloud computing arrangements applied in fiscal 2022. For the quarter and fiscal 2022, certain amounts in the Results by Segment section were adjusted to reflect this revision.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Regulation 52-112 Respecting Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (Regulation 52-112) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following measures used by the Bank:

non-GAAP financial measures;

non-GAAP ratios;

supplementary financial measures;

capital management measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Bank uses non-GAAP financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and that therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Presenting non-GAAP financial measures helps readers to better understand how management analyzes results, shows the impacts of specified items on the results of the reported periods, and allows readers to better assess results without the specified items if they consider such items not to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations. In addition, like many other financial institutions, the Bank uses the taxable equivalent basis to calculate net interest income, non-interest income, and income taxes. This calculation method consists of grossing up certain revenues taxed at lower rates (notably dividends) by the income tax to a level that would make it comparable to revenues from taxable sources in Canada. An equivalent amount is added to income taxes. This adjustment is necessary in order to perform a uniform comparison of the return on different assets irrespective of their tax treatment.

A quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables on pages 3 to 5. Note that, for the quarter ended October 31, 2023, the following items were excluded from results: $86 million in impairment losses ($62 million net of income taxes) on intangible assets and premises and equipment, $35 million in litigation expenses ($26 million net of income taxes), and $15 million in provisions for contracts ($11 million net of income taxes). Also, for the year ended October 31, 2023, the following items were excluded from results: a gain of $91 million on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest ($67 million net of income taxes), an expense of $25 million ($18 million net of income taxes) related to the retroactive impact of changes to the Excise Tax Act, and a $24 million income tax expense related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures. No specified items had been excluded from results for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2022.

For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures, and capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section and the Glossary section, on pages 14 to 19 and 124 to 127, respectively, of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presentation of Results – Adjusted

(millions of Canadian dollars)















Quarter ended October 31























2023

2022





Personal and

Commercial

Wealth

Management

Financial

Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Net interest income 857

188

(527)

291

(74)

735

1,207

Taxable equivalent −

−

87

−

3

90

65

Net interest income – Adjusted 857

188

(440)

291

(71)

825

1,272

Non-interest income 295

450

1,100

22

(8)

1,859

1,127

Taxable equivalent −

−

75

−

−

75

30

Non-interest income – Adjusted 295

450

1,175

22

(8)

1,934

1,157

Total revenues – Adjusted 1,152

638

735

313

(79)

2,759

2,429

Non-interest expenses 690

423

319

106

69

1,607

1,346

Impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(1) (59)

(8)

(7)

−

(12)

(86)

−

Litigation expenses(2) −

(35)

−

−

−

(35)

−

Provisions for contracts(3) (9)

−

−

−

(6)

(15)

−

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 622

380

312

106

51

1,471

1,346

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 530

258

423

207

(130)

1,288

1,083

Provisions for credit losses 65

1

24

23

2

115

87

Income before income taxes – Adjusted 465

257

399

184

(132)

1,173

996

Income taxes 109

59

(54)

39

(49)

104

163

Taxable equivalent −

−

162

−

3

165

95

Income taxes on impairment losses on intangible assets and premises





























and equipment(1) 17

2

2

−

3

24

−

Income taxes on litigation expenses(2) −

9

−

−

−

9

−

Income taxes on provisions for contracts(3) 2

−

−

−

2

4

−

Income taxes – Adjusted 128

70

110

39

(41)

306

258

Net income – Adjusted 337

187

289

145

(91)

867

738

Specified items after income taxes (49)

(32)

(5)

−

(13)

(99)

−

Net income 288

155

284

145

(104)

768

738

Non-controlling interests −

−

−

−

−

−

−

































Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 288

155

284

145

(104)

768

738

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments – Adjusted 337

187

289

145

(91)

867

738

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on limited recourse capital notes



















35

30

Net income attributable to common shareholders – Adjusted



















832

708



(1) For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $75 million in intangible asset impairment losses ($54 million net of income taxes) on technology development for which the Bank has decided to cease its use or development, and it recorded $11 million in impairment losses on premises and equipment ($8 million net of income taxes) related to right-of-use assets. (2) For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $35 million in litigation expenses ($26 million net of income taxes) to resolve litigations and other disputes arising from various ongoing or potential claims against the Bank. (3) For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $15 million in charges ($11 million net of income taxes) for contract termination penalties and for provisions for onerous contracts.

(millions of Canadian dollars)











Year ended October 31























2023

2022





Personal and Commercial

Wealth Management

Financial Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Net interest income 3,321

778

(1,378)

1,132

(267)

3,586

5,271

Taxable equivalent −

−

324

−

8

332

234

Net interest income – Adjusted 3,321

778

(1,054)

1,132

(259)

3,918

5,505

Non-interest income 1,195

1,743

3,463

77

106

6,584

4,381

Taxable equivalent −

−

247

−

−

247

48

Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(1) −

−

−

−

(91)

(91)

−

Non-interest income – Adjusted 1,195

1,743

3,710

77

15

6,740

4,429

Total revenues – Adjusted 4,516

2,521

2,656

1,209

(244)

10,658

9,934

Non-interest expenses 2,510

1,534

1,161

402

194

5,801

5,230

Impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(2) (59)

(8)

(7)

−

(12)

(86)

−

Litigation expenses(3) −

(35)

−

−

−

(35)

−

Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(4) −

−

−

−

(25)

(25)

−

Provisions for contracts(5) (9)

−

−

−

(6)

(15)

−

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 2,442

1,491

1,154

402

151

5,640

5,230

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes –

Adjusted 2,074

1,030

1,502

807

(395)

5,018

4,704

Provisions for credit losses 238

2

39

113

5

397

145

Income before income taxes – Adjusted 1,836

1,028

1,463

694

(400)

4,621

4,559

Income taxes 486

271

(170)

146

(96)

637

894

Taxable equivalent −

−

571

−

8

579

282

Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(1) −

−

−

−

(24)

(24)

−

Income taxes on impairment losses on intangible assets and premises

and equipment(2) 17

2

2

−

3

24

−

Income taxes on litigation expenses(3) −

9

−

−

−

9

−

Income taxes on the expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(4) −

−

−

−

7

7

−

Income taxes on provisions for contracts(5) 2

−

−

−

2

4

−

Income taxes related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures(6) −

−

−

−

(24)

(24)

−

Income taxes – Adjusted 505

282

403

146

(124)

1,212

1,176

Net income – Adjusted 1,331

746

1,060

548

(276)

3,409

3,383

Specified items after income taxes (49)

(32)

(5)

−

12

(74)

−

Net income 1,282

714

1,055

548

(264)

3,335

3,383

Non-controlling interests −

−

−

−

(2)

(2)

(1)

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 1,282

714

1,055

548

(262)

3,337

3,384

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments – Adjusted 1,331

746

1,060

548

(274)

3,411

3,384

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on limited recourse capital notes



















141

107

Net income attributable to common shareholders – Adjusted



















3,270

3,277



(1) During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank concluded that it had lost significant influence over TMX Group Limited (TMX) and therefore ceased using the equity method to account for this investment. The Bank designated its investment in TMX as a financial asset measured at fair value through other comprehensive income in an amount of $191 million. Upon the fair value measurement, a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) was recorded. (2) During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $75 million in intangible asset impairment losses ($54 million net of income taxes) on technology development for which the Bank has decided to cease its use or development, and it recorded $11 million in premises and equipment impairment losses ($8 million net of income taxes) related to right-of-use assets. (3) During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $35 million in litigation expenses ($26 million net of income taxes) to resolve litigations and other disputes arising from ongoing or potential claims against the Bank. (4) During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $25 million expense ($18 million net of income taxes) related to the retroactive impact of changes to the Excise Tax Act, indicating that payment card clearing services rendered by a payment card network operator are subject to the goods and services tax (GST) and the harmonized sales tax (HST). (5) During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $15 million in charges ($11 million net of income taxes) for contract termination penalties and for provisions for onerous contracts. (6) During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $32 million tax expense with respect to the Canada Recovery Dividend, i.e., a one-time, 15% tax on the fiscal 2021 and 2020 average taxable income above $1 billion, as well as an $8 million tax recovery related to the 1.5% increase in the statutory tax rate, which includes the impact related to current and deferred taxes for fiscal 2022. For additional information on these tax measures, see the Income Taxes section on page 18.

Presentation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share – Adjusted

(Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31



Year ended October 31







2023



2022



2023



2022

Basic earnings per share

$ 2.16

$ 2.10

$ 9.47

$ 9.72

Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(1)



−



−



(0.20)



−

Impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(2)



0.19



−



0.19



−

Litigation expenses(3)



0.08



−



0.08



−

Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(4)



−



−



0.05



−

Provisions for contracts(5)



0.03



−



0.03



−

Income taxes related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures(6)



−



−



0.07



−

Basic earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.46

$ 2.10

$ 9.69

$ 9.72

Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.14

$ 2.08

$ 9.38

$ 9.61

Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(1)



−



−



(0.20)



−

Impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(2)



0.19



−



0.19



−

Litigation expenses(3)



0.08



−



0.08



−

Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(4)



−



−



0.05



−

Provisions for contracts(5)



0.03



−



0.03



−

Income taxes related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures(6)



−



−



0.07



−

Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.44

$ 2.08

$ 9.60

$ 9.61



(1) During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank concluded that it had lost significant influence over TMX and therefore ceased using the equity method to account for this investment. The Bank designated its investment in TMX as a financial asset measured at fair value through other comprehensive income in an amount of $191 million. Upon the fair value measurement, a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) was recorded. (2) During the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $75 million in intangible asset impairment losses ($54 million net of income taxes) on technology development for which the Bank has decided to cease its use or development, and it recorded $11 million in premises and equipment impairment losses ($8 million net of income taxes) related to right-of-use assets. (3) During the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $35 million in litigation expenses ($26 million net of income taxes) to resolve litigations and other disputes arising from ongoing or potential claims against the Bank. (4) During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $25 million expense ($18 million net of income taxes) related to the retroactive impact of changes to the Excise Tax Act, indicating that payment card clearing services rendered by a payment card network operator are subject to the goods and services tax (GST) and the harmonized sales tax (HST). (5) During the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $15 million in charges ($11 million net of income taxes) for contract termination penalties and for provisions for onerous contracts. (6) During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $32 million tax expense with respect to the Canada Recovery Dividend, i.e., a one-time, 15% tax on the fiscal 2021 and 2020 average taxable income above $1 billion, as well as an $8 million tax recovery related to the 1.5% increase in the statutory tax rate, which includes the impact related to current and deferred taxes for fiscal 2022. For additional information on these tax measures, see the Income Taxes section on page 18.

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended October 31



Year ended October 31







2023





2022



% Change



2023





2022

% Change

Operating results







































Total revenues



2,594





2,334



11



10,170





9,652

5

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



987





988



−



4,369





4,422

(1)

Net income



768





738



4



3,335





3,383

(1)

Return on common shareholders' equity(1)



14.4 %



15.3 %







16.5 %



18.8 %



Earnings per share









































Basic

$ 2.16



$ 2.10



3

$ 9.47



$ 9.72

(3)



Diluted

$ 2.14



$ 2.08



3

$ 9.38



$ 9.61

(2)

Operating results – Adjusted(2)







































Total revenues – Adjusted(2)



2,759





2,429



14



10,658





9,934

7

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted(2)



1,288





1,083



19



5,018





4,704

7

Net income – Adjusted(2)



867





738



17



3,409





3,383

1

Return on common shareholders' equity – Adjusted(3)



16.3 %



15.3 %







16.8 %



18.8 %



Operating leverage – Adjusted(3)



4.3 %



1.0 %







(0.5) %



2.1 %



Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(3)



53.3 %



55.4 %







52.9 %



52.6 %



Earnings per share – Adjusted(2)









































Basic

$ 2.46



$ 2.10



17

$ 9.69



$ 9.72

−



Diluted

$ 2.44



$ 2.08



17

$ 9.60



$ 9.61

−

Common share information







































Dividends declared

$ 1.02



$ 0.92



11

$ 3.98



$ 3.58

11

Book value(1)

$ 60.68



$ 55.24







$ 60.68



$ 55.24





Share price









































High

$ 103.58



$ 94.37







$ 103.58



$ 105.44







Low

$ 84.97



$ 83.12







$ 84.97



$ 83.12







Close

$ 86.22



$ 92.76







$ 86.22



$ 92.76





Number of common shares (thousands)



338,285





336,582









338,285





336,582





Market capitalization



29,167





31,221









29,167





31,221

















































(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2023



As at October 31, 2022

% Change

Balance sheet and off-balance-sheet















Total assets

423,578



403,740

5

Loans and acceptances, net of allowances

225,443



206,744

9

Deposits

288,173



266,394

8

Equity attributable to common shareholders

20,526



18,594

10

Assets under administration(1)

652,631



616,165

6

Assets under management(1)

120,858



112,346

8





















Regulatory ratios under Basel III(4)















Capital ratios

















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

13.5 %

12.7 %





Tier 1

16.0 %

15.4 %





Total

16.8 %

16.9 %



Leverage ratio

4.4 %

4.5 %



TLAC ratio(4)

29.2 %

27.7 %



TLAC leverage ratio(4)

8.0 %

8.1 %



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)(4)

155 %

140 %



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)(4)

118 %

117 %



Other information















Number of employees – Worldwide (full-time equivalent)

28,916



27,103

7

Number of branches in Canada

368



378

(3)

Number of banking machines in Canada

944



939

1

























































(1) For additional information on composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 124 to 127 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 5 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (3) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 19 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (4) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 19 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Financial Analysis

This press release should be read in conjunction with the 2023 Annual Report (which includes the audited annual consolidated financial statements and MD&A) available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca . Additional information about the Bank, including the Annual Information Form, can be obtained from the Bank's website at nbc.ca or SEDAR+'s website at sedarplus.ca .

Total Revenues

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank's total revenues amounted to $2,594 million, up $260 million or 11% from the fourth quarter of 2022. In the Personal and Commercial segment, fourth-quarter total revenues rose 8% year over year owing to growth in loans and deposits, to a higher net interest margin resulting from interest rate hikes, and to an increase in insurance revenues, partly offset by a decrease in revenues from foreign exchange activities. In the Wealth Management segment, fourth-quarter total revenues grew 4% year over year, essentially due to higher fee-based revenues, notably from investment management and trust service fees as well as revenues from mutual funds. In the Financial Markets segment, fourth-quarter total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis increased by 31% year over year due to increases in global markets revenues and in corporate and investment banking revenues. In the USSF&I segment, fourth-quarter total revenues were up 17% year over year owing to higher revenues generated by the Credigy subsidiary as well to sustained revenue growth at the ABA Bank subsidiary as a result of business growth. For the Other heading, fourth-quarter total revenues were down year over year due to lower gains on investments, partly offset by a higher contribution from Treasury activities.

For the year ended October 31, 2023, total revenues amounted to $10,170 million, up $518 million or 5% from $9,652 million in fiscal 2022. In the Personal and Commercial segment, the fiscal 2023 total revenues rose $482 million or 12% year over year as net interest income increased owing to loan and deposit growth, a higher net interest margin arising from interest rate hikes, and increases in credit card revenues, insurance revenues, and revenues from bankers' acceptances, partly offset by a decrease in revenues from foreign exchange activities. In the Wealth Management segment, the fiscal 2023 total revenues grew 6%, mainly due to an increase in net interest income, partly offset by a decrease in transaction-based and other revenues. In the Financial Markets segment, the fiscal 2023 total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis were up $188 million or 8% year over year given growth in corporate and investment banking revenues, partly offset by a decrease in global markets revenues. In the USSF&I segment, the fiscal 2023 total revenues were up 9% year over year owing to revenue growth at ABA Bank as a result of business growth as well as to an increase in Credigy's revenues. For the Other heading, the fiscal 2023 total revenues were down year over year due to lower gains on investments in fiscal 2023, partly offset by a higher contribution from Treasury activities and a $91 million gain recorded upon the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest during fiscal 2023. As for adjusted total revenues, they amounted to $10,658 million in fiscal 2023, up 7% year over year.

Non-Interest Expenses

For the fourth quarter of 2023, non-interest expenses stood at $1,607 million, a 19% year-over-year increase that resulted from higher compensation and employee benefits, notably due to wage growth and a greater number of employees, as well as from the variable compensation associated with revenue growth. Occupancy, including amortization expense, was also up, partly due to the expanding banking network at ABA Bank as well as to $11 million in impairment losses on premises and equipment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. An increase in technology expenses, including amortization, came from the significant investments made to support the Bank's technological evolution and business development plan as well as from $75 million in intangible asset impairment losses. Lastly, other expenses were up due to year-over-year increases in advertising expenses, travel expenses (as activities with clients resumed) as well as to $35 million in litigation expenses and $15 million in provisions for contracts. The specified items recorded in non-interest expenses during the fourth quarter of 2023 had an unfavourable impact of $136 million. As for adjusted non-interest expenses, they stood at $1,471 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 9% from $1,346 million in fourth-quarter 2022.

For the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank's non-interest expenses stood at $5,801 million, up 11% year over year. Compensation and employee benefits stood at $3,452 million in fiscal 2023, a 5% year-over-year increase that was mainly due to wage growth and a greater number of employees. Occupancy expense, including amortization expense, was also up, partly due to the expanding banking network at ABA Bank, to expenses related to the Bank's new head office building, and to $11 million in impairment losses on premises and equipment. An increase in technology expenses, including amortization, came from the significant investments made to support the Bank's technological evolution and business development plan as well as from the intangible asset impairment losses recorded in fiscal 2023. The fiscal 2023 communication expenses remained relatively stable year over year, whereas professional fees were up slightly. Other expenses were also up due to the same reasons as those provided for the quarter as well as to the $20 million reversal of the provision for the compensatory tax on salaries paid in Quebec during fiscal 2022 and a $25 million expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act recorded in 2023. The specified items recorded in non-interest expenses during fiscal 2023 had an unfavourable impact of $161 million. As for adjusted non-interest expenses, they stood at $5,640 million in fiscal 2023, up $410 million or 8% from non-interest expenses of $5,230 million in fiscal 2022.

Provisions for Credit Losses

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank recorded $115 million in provisions for credit losses compared to $87 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. An increase in provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans of $23 million was due to the growth in the loan portfolios, the migration of credit risk, the recalibration of certain risk parameters, and the updates and revisions to the probability weightings of scenarios, reflecting the uncertainties in the macroeconomic outlook, uncertainties such as rising inflationary pressure, high interest rates, and geopolitical instability. As for fourth-quarter provisions for credit losses on impaired loans excluding purchased or originated credit-impaired (POCI) (1) loans, they rose $19 million year over year. This increase came from Personal Banking (including credit card receivables) and Commercial Banking, reflecting a normalization of credit performance, and from Credigy (excluding POCI loans). These increases were partly offset by a decrease in provisions for credit losses on impaired loans in the Financial Markets segment. Provisions for credit losses on POCI loans were down $14 million year over year due to favourable remeasurements of certain Credigy portfolios during the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as to recoveries of credit losses following repayments of POCI loans at Commercial Banking.

For fiscal 2023, the Bank recorded $397 million in provisions for credit losses compared to $145 million in fiscal 2022. This increase was mainly due to higher provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans, recorded for the same reasons as those provided for the quarter. As for provisions for credit losses on impaired loans excluding POCI(1) loans, they were also up and came from Personal Banking (including credit card receivables) and Commercial Banking, reflecting a normalization of credit risk, and from the Credigy subsidiary. These increases were tempered by a decrease in provisions for credit losses on impaired loans at ABA Bank. Provisions for credit losses on POCI loans were down year over year due to favourable remeasurements of certain Credigy portfolios during fiscal 2023 as well as to recoveries of credit losses following repayments of POCI loans at Commercial Banking.

Income Taxes

For the fourth quarter of 2023, income taxes stood at $104 million compared to $163 million in the same quarter of 2022. The 2023 fourth-quarter effective income tax rate was 12% compared to 18% in the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year change in effective income tax rate stems mainly from a higher level and proportion of tax-exempt dividend income and from higher income in lower tax-rate jurisdictions, factors that were partly offset by the additional 1.5% tax on banks and life insurers.

For the year ended October 31, 2023, the effective income tax rate was 16% compared to 21% in fiscal 2022. The year-over-year change in effective income tax rate stems from the same reasons as those mentioned for the quarter, partly offset by the impact of the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures recorded in the first quarter of 2023, namely, the Canada Recovery Dividend and the additional 1.5% tax on banks and life insurers.

(1) For additional information on composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 124 to 127 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Results by Segment

The Bank carries out its activities in four business segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International, which comprises the activities of the Credigy Ltd. (Credigy) and Advanced Bank of Asia Limited (ABA Bank) subsidiaries. Other operating activities, certain specified items, Treasury activities, and the operations of the Flinks Technology Inc. (Flinks) subsidiary are grouped in the Other heading of segment results. Each reportable segment is distinguished by services offered, type of clientele, and marketing strategy.

Personal and Commercial

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2023



2022(1)



% Change

2023



2022(1)



% Change

Operating results

































Net interest income

857



785



9

3,321



2,865



16

Non-interest income

295



286



3

1,195



1,169



2

Total revenues

1,152



1,071



8

4,516



4,034



12

Non-interest expenses

690



574



20

2,510



2,241



12

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

462



497



(7)

2,006



1,793



12

Provisions for credit losses

65



42



55

238



97







Income before income taxes

397



455



(13)

1,768



1,696



4

Income taxes

109



120



(9)

486



449



8

Net income

288



335



(14)

1,282



1,247



3

Less: Specified items after income taxes(2)

(49)



−







(49)



−







Net income – Adjusted(2)

337



335



1

1,331



1,247



7

Net interest margin(3)

2.36 %

2.26 %





2.35 %

2.15 %





Average interest-bearing assets(3)

144,321



138,064



5

141,458



133,543



6

Average assets(4)

151,625



145,145



4

148,511



140,300



6

Average loans and acceptances(4)

150,847



144,297



5

147,716



139,538



6

Net impaired loans(3)

285



193



48

285



193



48

Net impaired loans as a % of total loans and acceptances(3)

0.2 %

0.1 %





0.2 %

0.1 %





Average deposits(4)

87,873



85,902



2

85,955



81,996



5

Efficiency ratio(3)

59.9 %

53.6 %





55.6 %

55.6 %





Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(5)

54.0 %

53.6 %





54.1 %

55.6 %







(1) For the quarter and year ended October 31, 2022, certain amounts were reclassified, notably due to a revised method for the sectoral allocation of technology investment expenses. (2) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 5 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. During the fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the segment recorded, in the Non-interest expenses item, $59 million in intangible asset impairment losses ($42 million net of income taxes) on technology development as well as charges of $9 million ($7 million net of income taxes) for contract termination penalties. (3) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 124 to 127 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (4) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (5) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 19 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

In the Personal and Commercial segment, net income totalled $288 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $335 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 14% year-over-year decrease that was due to higher non-interest expenses (including the specified items recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023) and higher provisions for credit losses. As for the segment's adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2023, it totalled $337 million, up 1% year over year. Fourth-quarter income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes amounted to $462 million, down 7% year over year, whereas adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes rose 7%. Fourth-quarter net interest income rose 9% year over year owing to growth in personal and commercial loans and deposits as well as to a higher net interest margin, which was 2.36% in fourth-quarter 2023 compared to 2.26% in fourth-quarter 2022. This growth reflects the interest rate hikes and was mainly attributable to the deposit margin. As for fourth-quarter non-interest income, it grew $9 million or 3% year over year.

Personal Banking's fourth-quarter total revenues increased by $51 million year over year. This increase came from an increase in net interest income driven by loan and deposit growth, from an improved margin on deposits, and from higher insurance revenues (reflecting revisions to actuarial reserves). Commercial Banking's fourth-quarter total revenues grew $30 million year over year, mainly due to an increase in net interest income that was driven by loan and deposit growth and an improved deposit margin, partly offset by a decrease in revenues from foreign exchange activities.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Personal and Commercial's non-interest expenses stood at $690 million, a 20% year-over-year increase that was mainly due to $68 million in specified items recorded during the quarter. The increase also came from higher compensation and employee benefits (resulting from wage growth), from greater investments made as part of the segment's technological evolution, and from an increase in operations support charges. At 59.9%, the efficiency ratio deteriorated, mainly due to the specified items recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023. As for the segment's adjusted non-interest expenses, they stood at $622 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 8% year over year. Its adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.0% compared to 53.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The segment recorded $65 million in provisions for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $42 million in the same quarter of 2022. This increase was mainly due to higher provisions for credit losses on impaired Personal Banking loans (including credit card receivables) and impaired Commercial Banking loans, reflecting a normalization of credit performance. Fourth-quarter provisions for credit losses on non-impaired Commercial Banking loans were also up year over year. Also during the fourth quarter of 2023, the segment recorded recoveries of credit losses on Commercial Banking's POCI loans as a result of loan repayments.

For fiscal 2023, the Personal and Commercial segment's net income totalled $1,282 million compared to $1,247 million in fiscal 2022, a 3% year-over-year increase that was driven by growth of $482 million in the segment's total revenues, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses (including the fiscal 2023 specified items) and by notably higher provisions for credit losses. As for the segment's adjusted net income in fiscal 2023, it totalled $1,331 million, up 7% year over year. For fiscal 2023, the segment's income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes amounted to $2,006 million, up 12% year over year, while its adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes rose 16%. Personal Banking's fiscal 2023 total revenues were up 8% year over year, mainly due to growth in loans and deposits and to a higher deposit margin (partly offset by a lower margin on loans) as well as to increases in card revenues and insurance revenues. In addition, Commercial Banking's 2023 total revenues rose 18% owing to growth in loans and deposits, to a higher net interest margin, as well as to increases in revenues from bankers' acceptances, partly offset by a decrease in revenues from foreign exchange activities.

For fiscal 2023, the segment's non-interest expenses stood at $2,510 million, a 12% year-over-year increase that was due to the same reasons provided above for the quarter. At 55.6%, the segment's fiscal 2023 efficiency ratio remained stable compared to last year. As for the segment's adjusted non–interest expenses for fiscal 2023, they stood at $2,442 million, up 9% year over year. At 54.1%, the segment's 2023 adjusted efficiency ratio improved by 1.5 percentage points from 55.6% in 2022. The segment recorded $238 million in provisions for credit losses in fiscal 2023, which is $141 million more than the $97 million recorded in fiscal 2022. This increase was due to higher provisions for credit losses on impaired Personal Banking loans (including credit card receivables) and impaired Commercial Banking loans, reflecting a normalization of credit performance. As for the segment's provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans, they were up due to growth in the loan portfolios, to the migration of credit risk, and to a less favourable macroeconomic outlook during fiscal 2023. Also during fiscal 2023, the segment recorded recoveries of credit losses on Commercial Banking's POCI loans as a result of loan repayments.

Wealth Management

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2023



2022(1)



% Change

2023



2022(1)



% Change

Operating results

































Net interest income

188



187



1

778



594



31

Fee-based revenues

371



347



7

1,432



1,429



−

Transaction-based and other revenues

79



79



−

311



352



(12)

Total revenues

638



613



4

2,521



2,375



6

Non-interest expenses

423



349



21

1,534



1,417



8

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

215



264



(19)

987



958



3

Provisions for credit losses

1



2



(50)

2



3



(33)

Income before income taxes

214



262



(18)

985



955



3

Income taxes

59



69



(14)

271



254



7

Net income

155



193



(20)

714



701



2

Less: Specified items after income taxes(2)

(32)



−







(32)



−







Net income – Adjusted(2)

187



193



(3)

746



701



6

Average assets(3)

8,494



8,582



(1)

8,560



8,440



1

Average loans and acceptances(3)

7,523



7,513



−

7,582



7,343



3

Net impaired loans(4)

8



15



(47)

8



15



(47)

Average deposits(3)

40,280



37,609



7

40,216



35,334



14

Assets under administration(4)

652,631



616,165



6

652,631



616,165



6

Assets under management(4)

120,858



112,346



8

120,858



112,346



8

Efficiency ratio(4)

66.3 %

56.9 %





60.8 %

59.7 %





Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(5)

59.6 %

56.9 %





59.1 %

59.7 %







(1) For the quarter and year ended October 31, 2022, certain amounts were reclassified, notably due to a revised method for the sectoral allocation of technology investment expenses. (2) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 5 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. For the fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the segment recorded, in the Non-interest expenses item, $8 million in intangible asset impairment losses ($6 million net of income taxes) on technology development as well as $35 million in litigation expenses ($26 million net of income taxes) to resolve litigations and other disputes on various ongoing or potential claims against the Bank. (3) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (4) For additional information on composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 124 to 127 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (5) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 19 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

In the Wealth Management segment, net income totalled $155 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 20% decrease from $193 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as growth in the segment's total revenues was more than offset by higher non-interest expenses (including the specified items recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023). As for the segment's adjusted net income, it totalled $187 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, down 3% year over year. The segment's fourth-quarter total revenues amounted to $638 million, up $25 million or 4% from $613 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth-quarter net interest income remained relatively stable year over year, with the impact of higher interest rates being offset by changes in deposit mix. Fourth-quarter fee-based revenues increased by 7%, mostly due to stronger year-over-year stock market performance. As for fourth-quarter transaction-based and other revenues, they remained stable year over year.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Wealth Management segment's non-interest expenses stood at $423 million compared to $349 million in the same quarter of 2022, a 21% year-over-year increase that was due to higher compensation and employee benefits, notably the variable compensation associated with revenue growth, to higher technology expenses incurred for the segment's initiatives, to higher external management fees, and to $43 million in specified items recorded during the quarter. At 66.3%, the fourth-quarter efficiency ratio deteriorated year over year, partly due to the specified items recorded during the quarter. As for the segment's adjusted non-interest expenses, they stood at $380 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 9% year over year. And the adjusted efficiency ratio was 59.6% in fourth-quarter 2023 versus 56.9% in fourth-quarter 2022. The segment recorded $1 million in provisions for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For fiscal 2023, Wealth Management's net income totalled $714 million compared to $701 million in fiscal 2022, a 2% year-over-year increase that was driven by growth in the segment's total revenues, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses (including the fiscal 2023 specified items). As for the segment's adjusted net income in fiscal 2023, it totalled $746 million, up 6% from $701 million in fiscal 2022. The segment's total revenues amounted to $2,521 million in fiscal 2023, up 6% from $2,375 million in fiscal 2022. Its net interest income was also up, rising $184 million or 31% as a result of the interest rate hikes that occurred during fiscal years 2023 and 2022. The fiscal 2023 fee-based revenues remained relatively stable compared to fiscal 2022. As for transaction-based and other revenues, they were down 12% year over year given lower commissions on transactions during fiscal 2023. The segment's non-interest expenses stood at $1,534 million in fiscal 2023 versus $1,417 million in fiscal 2022, for an increase of 8% that was due to higher compensation and employee benefits, to higher technology expenses related to the segment's initiatives, and to $43 million in specified items recorded in fiscal 2023. At 60.8% in fiscal 2023, the segment's efficiency ratio deteriorated, partly due to the fiscal 2023 specified items. As for the segment's adjusted non-interest expenses, they stood at $1,491 million, up 5% from $1,417 million in fiscal 2022. At 59.1%, the segment's 2023 adjusted efficiency ratio improved by 0.6 percentage points from 59.7% in fiscal 2022. Wealth Management recorded $2 million in provisions for credit losses in fiscal 2023 compared to $3 million in fiscal 2022.

Financial Markets

(taxable equivalent basis)(1)

































(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2023



2022(2)



% Change

2023



2022(2)



% Change

Operating results

































Global markets



































Equities

319



207



54

904



979



(8)



Fixed-income

84



71



18

417



367



14



Commodities and foreign exchange

32



26



23

173



156



11





435



304



43

1,494



1,502



(1)

Corporate and investment banking

300



259



16

1,162



966



20

Total revenues(1)

735



563



31

2,656



2,468



8

Non-interest expenses

319



254



26

1,161



1,029



13

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

416



309



35

1,495



1,439



4

Provisions for credit losses

24



32



(25)

39



(23)







Income before income taxes

392



277



42

1,456



1,462



−

Income taxes(1)

108



74



46

401



388



3

Net income

284



203



40

1,055



1,074



(2)

Less: Specified items after income taxes(3)

(5)



−







(5)



−







Net income – Adjusted(3)

289



203



42

1,060



1,074



(1)

Average assets(4)

193,484



160,778



20

180,837



154,349



17

Average loans and acceptances(4) (Corporate Banking only)

30,254



24,576



23

29,027



22,311



30

Net impaired loans(5)

30



91



(67)

30



91



(67)

Net impaired loans as a % of total loans and acceptances(5)

0.1 %

0.4 %





0.1 %

0.4 %





Average deposits(4)

59,406



49,487



20

57,459



47,242



22

Efficiency ratio(5)

43.4 %

45.1 %





43.7 %

41.7 %





Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(6)

42.4 %

45.1 %





43.4 %

41.7 %







(1) The Total revenues and Income taxes items of the Financial Markets segment are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Taxable equivalent basis is a calculation method that consists of grossing up certain revenues taxed at lower rates by the income tax to a level that would make it comparable to revenues from taxable sources in Canada. For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, Total revenues were grossed up by $162 million ($94 million in 2022) and an equivalent amount was recognized in Income taxes. For the year ended October 31, 2023, Total revenues were grossed up by $571 million ($277 million in 2022) and an equivalent amount was recognized in Income taxes. The effect of these adjustments is reversed under the Other heading of segment results. (2) For the quarter and year ended October 31, 2022, certain amounts were reclassified, notably due to a revised method for the sectoral allocation of technology investment expenses. (3) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 5 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. During the fourth-quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the segment recorded, in the Non-interest expenses item, $7 million in intangible asset impairment losses ($5 million net of income taxes) on technology development. (4) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (5) For additional information on composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 124 to 127 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (6) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 19 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

In the Financial Markets segment, net income totalled $284 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 40% from $203 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. As for adjusted net income, which excludes intangible asset impairment losses, it totalled $289 million, up 42% from $203 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The segment's fourth-quarter total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis amounted to $735 million, up $172 million or 31% from $563 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Global markets revenues rose 43% year over year owing to increases across every revenue category, notably revenues from equities, which posted growth of 54%. Fourth-quarter corporate and investment banking revenues grew 16% year over year given increases in banking service revenues and revenues from capital markets activity, partly offset by a decrease in revenues from merger and acquisition activity.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the segment's non-interest expenses stood at $319 million, a 26% year-over-year increase that was due to higher compensation and employee benefits (notably wage growth and the variable compensation associated with revenue growth), to higher technology investment expenses, and to expenses related to the segment's business growth. At 43.4% in fourth-quarter 2023 versus 45.1% in fourth-quarter 2022, the efficiency ratio improved by 1.7 percentage points owing to growth in the segment's revenues. As for adjusted non-interest expenses, they stood at $312 million in fourth-quarter 2023 versus $254 million in fourth-quarter 2022. And the adjusted efficiency ratio was 42.4% in fourth-quarter 2023 versus 45.1% in fourth-quarter 2022. The segment recorded $24 million in provisions for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $32 million in the same quarter last year, for a decrease that stems from lower provisions for credit losses on impaired loans in the fourth quarter of 2023. As for provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans, they were up slightly year over year.

For fiscal 2023, Financial Markets' net income totalled $1,055 million, down 2% year over year. Growth in the segment's total revenues was more than offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. As for adjusted net income, which excludes intangible asset impairment losses, it totalled $1,060 million, down 1% from $1,074 million in fiscal 2022. The segment's income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes stood at $1,495 million in fiscal 2023, up $56 million or 4% from fiscal 2022. Its fiscal 2023 total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis amounted to $2,656 million, a $188 million or 8% increase from $2,468 million in fiscal 2022. Global markets revenues were down 1% due to an 8% decrease in revenues from equity securities, whereas revenues from fixed-income securities rose 14% and revenues from commodities and foreign exchange activities rose 11%. As for the fiscal 2023 corporate and investment banking revenues, they grew 20% year over year given growth in banking service revenues, higher revenues from capital markets activity, and higher revenues from merger and acquisition activity.

For fiscal 2023, the segment's non-interest expenses rose 13% year over year. This increase was due to the same reasons provided above for the fourth quarter. At 43.7%, the fiscal 2023 efficiency ratio deteriorated when compared to 41.7% in fiscal 2022. As for the segment's adjusted non-interest expenses, they stood at $1,154 million in fiscal 2023 versus $1,029 million in fiscal 2022. And as for the adjusted efficiency ratio, it was 43.4% in fiscal 2023 versus 41.7% in fiscal 2022. The segment recorded $39 million in provisions for credit losses during fiscal 2023 compared to $23 million in recoveries of credit losses in fiscal 2022. This increase was mainly due to a $60 million increase in provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans, as there was loan portfolio growth in fiscal 2023 and the fiscal 2023 macroeconomic conditions were less favourable than those of fiscal 2022. In addition, the fiscal 2023 provisions for credit losses on impaired loans were up slightly year over year.

U.S. Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I)

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2023



2022



% Change

2023



2022



% Change

Total revenues



































Credigy

126



88



43

483



439



10



ABA Bank

187



179



4

726



669



9



International

−



−







−



2













313



267



17

1,209



1,110



9

Non-interest expenses



































Credigy

38



32



19

140



131



7



ABA Bank

68



58



17

260



212



23



International

−



−







2



1











106



90



18

402



344



17

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

207



177



17

807



766



5

Provisions for credit losses



































Credigy

10



(2)







81



35









ABA Bank

13



12



8

32



31



3







23



10







113



66



71

Income before income taxes

184



167



10

694



700



(1)

Income taxes



































Credigy

17



12



42

55



57



(4)



ABA Bank

22



23



(4)

91



86



6







39



35



11

146



143



2

Net income



































Credigy

61



46



33

207



216



(4)



ABA Bank

84



86



(2)

343



340



1



International

−



−







(2)



1













145



132



10

548



557



(2)

Average assets(1)

24,258



20,395



19

23,007



18,890



22

Average loans and receivables(1)

19,729



16,642



19

18,789



15,283



23

Purchased or originated credit-impaired (POCI) loans

511



459



11

511



459



11

Net impaired loans excluding POCI loans(2)

283



180



57

283



180



57

Average deposits(1)

11,399



9,343



22

10,692



8,577



25

Efficiency ratio(2)

33.9 %

33.7 %





33.3 %

31.0 %







(1) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (2) For additional information on composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 124 to 127 of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

In the USSF&I segment, net income totalled $145 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $132 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 10% increase that was essentially driven by the Credigy subsidiary, notably its total revenue growth. For fiscal 2023, the segment's net income totalled $548 million compared to $557 million in fiscal 2022, as growth in total revenues was more than offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses.

Credigy

The Credigy subsidiary's net income totalled $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up $15 million or 33% year over year. Its fourth-quarter total revenues amounted to $126 million compared to $88 million in the same quarter of 2022, an increase that was mainly due to loan volume growth as well as to growth in non-interest income given a higher unfavourable impact of remeasuring certain portfolios at fair value during the fourth quarter of 2022. Its fourth-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $38 million, a $6 million year-over-year increase that was mainly due to higher compensation and employee benefits, notably the variable compensation associated with revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023. Credigy's provisions for credit losses increased by $12 million compared to the same quarter of 2022, due to an increase in provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans associated with growth in the loan portfolio and a deterioration in certain risk parameters as well as to impaired loans, with these increases being partly offset by a decrease in provisions for credit losses on POCI loans resulting from favourable remeasurements of certain portfolios during the fourth quarter of 2023.

For fiscal 2023, Credigy's net income totalled $207 million, a 4% year-over-year decrease that was due to notably higher provisions for credit losses. The subsidiary's income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $343 million in fiscal 2023, up 11% year over year. Its total revenues amounted to $483 million in fiscal 2023, up from $439 million in fiscal 2022. A decrease in net interest income was more than offset by growth in non-interest income, as there was a higher unfavourable impact from fair value remeasurements of certain portfolios during fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2023, Credigy's non-interest expenses rose $9 million year over year, mainly due to compensation and employee benefits. Its fiscal 2023 provisions for credit losses rose $46 million year over year, mainly due to the same reasons provided above for the fourth quarter.

ABA Bank

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the ABA Bank subsidiary's net income totalled $84 million, down $2 million or 2% from the same quarter in 2022. The subsidiary's fourth-quarter total revenues rose 4%, mainly due to sustained loan growth, partly offset by an increase in interest expenses on deposits. Its fourth-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $68 million, a $10 million or 17% year-over-year increase attributable to higher compensation and employee benefits (notably due to wage growth given a greater number of employees) and to higher occupancy expenses resulting from the subsidiary's business growth and opening of new branches. Its provisions for credit losses, which stood at $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, rose $1 million year over year.

For fiscal 2023, ABA Bank's net income totalled $343 million, up $3 million or 1% from fiscal 2022. Growth in the subsidiary's business activities, mainly sustained loan growth, drove total revenues up 9% year over year. This increase was, however, partly offset by higher interest rates on deposits and lower interest rates on loans given a competitive environment in Cambodia. The subsidiary's fiscal 2023 non-interest expenses stood at $260 million, a 23% year-over-year increase that was due to the same reasons provided above for the fourth quarter as well as to higher advertising expenses. Its provisions for credit losses stood at $32 million in fiscal 2023, a $1 million year-over-year increase that stems from higher provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans, partly offset by lower provisions for credit losses on impaired loans.

Other

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2023

2022(1)

2023

2022(1)

Operating results

















Net interest income(2)

(161)

(155)

(591)

(536)

Non-interest income(2)

(83)

(25)

(141)

201

Total revenues

(244)

(180)

(732)

(335)

Non-interest expenses

69

79

194

199

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

(313)

(259)

(926)

(534)

Provisions for credit losses

2

1

5

2

Income before income taxes

(315)

(260)

(931)

(536)

Income taxes (recovery)(2)

(211)

(135)

(667)

(340)

Net loss

(104)

(125)

(264)

(196)

Non-controlling interests

−

−

(2)

(1)

Net income (loss) attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity

instruments

(104)

(125)

(262)

(195)

Less: Specified items after income taxes(3)

(13)

−

12

−

Net loss – Adjusted(3)

(91)

(125)

(276)

(196)

Average assets(4)

64,134

74,921

69,731

71,868



(1) For the quarter and year ended October 31, 2022, certain amounts were reclassified, notably due to a revised method for the sectoral allocation of technology investment expenses. (2) For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, Net interest income was reduced by $90 million ($65 million in 2022), Non-interest income was reduced by $75 million ($30 million in 2022), and an equivalent amount was recorded in Income taxes (recovery). For the year ended October 31, 2023, Net interest income was reduced by $332 million ($234 million in 2022), Non-interest income was reduced by $247 million ($48 million in 2022), and an equivalent amount was recorded in Income taxes (recovery). These adjustments include a reversal of the taxable equivalent of the Financial Markets segment and the Other heading. Taxable equivalent basis is a calculation method that consists of grossing up certain revenues taxed at lower rates by the income tax to a level that would make it comparable to revenues from taxable sources in Canada. (3) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 5 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. During the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank recorded $12 million in impairment losses ($9 million net of income taxes) on premises and equipment and intangible assets and $6 million in charges ($4 million net of income taxes) for penalties on onerous contracts. During the year ended October 31, 2023, the bank recorded a $91 million gain ($67 million net of income taxes) upon the fair value measurement of an equity interest, a $25 million expense ($18 million net of income taxes) related to the retroactive impact of changes to the Excise Tax Act and a $24 million income tax expense related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures. (4) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period.

For the Other heading of segment results, there was a net loss of $104 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $125 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The change was notably due to lower gains on investments in fiscal 2023, partly offset by a higher contribution from Treasury activities. For the fourth quarter of 2023, non-interest expenses were down year over year, mainly due to a decrease in variable compensation, partly offset by certain specified items recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, notably $12 million in impairment losses on premises and equipment and intangible assets and $6 million in charges related to penalties on onerous contracts. The specified items recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023 had an unfavourable impact of $13 million on net loss. As for fourth-quarter adjusted net loss, it was $91 million compared to a net loss of $125 million in the same quarter of 2022.

For the year ended October 31, 2023, net loss stood at $264 million compared to a net loss of $196 million in fiscal 2022. The change in net loss was notably due to lower gains on investments in fiscal 2023, partly offset by a higher contribution from Treasury activities and a $91 million gain recorded upon the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest during fiscal 2023. For fiscal 2023, non-interest expenses were down slightly year over year, mainly due to variable compensation, partly offset by certain specified items recorded in fiscal 2023, notably a $25 million expense related to the retroactive impact of changes to the Excise Tax Act, $12 million in impairment losses on premises and equipment and intangible assets, and $6 million in charges related to penalties on onerous contracts. The fiscal 2023 specified items had a $12 million favourable impact on net loss. As for adjusted net loss, it stood at $276 million in fiscal 2023 compared to a $196 million net loss in fiscal 2022.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary

(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2023

As at October 31, 2022

% Change

Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions

35,234

31,870

11

Securities

121,818

109,719

11

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities

borrowed

11,260

26,486

(57)

Loans and acceptances, net of allowances

225,443

206,744

9

Other

29,823

28,921

3







423,578

403,740

5

Liabilities and equity













Deposits

288,173

266,394

8

Other

110,979

114,101

(3)

Subordinated debt

748

1,499

(50)

Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity

instruments 23,676

21,744

9

Non-controlling interests

2

2

−







423,578

403,740

5



Assets

As at October 31, 2023, the Bank had total assets of $423.6 billion, a $19.9 billion or 5% increase from $403.7 billion as at October 31, 2022. At $35.2 billion as at October 31, 2023, cash and deposits with financial institutions were up $3.3 billion since October 31, 2022, mainly due to an increase in deposits with the U.S. Federal Reserve, partly offset by a decrease in deposits with the Bank of Canada. The high level of cash and deposits with financial institutions is explained in part by the excess liquidity related to the accommodative monetary policies that have been applied by central banks since 2020.

Securities rose $12.1 billion since October 31, 2022, due to a $12.6 billion or 14% increase in securities at fair value through profit or loss, an increase that was essentially attributable to equity securities and securities issued or guaranteed by the Canadian government, partly offset by a decrease in securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Treasury, other U.S. agencies, and other foreign governments. As for securities other than those measured at fair value through profit or loss, they decreased by $0.5 billion. Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed decreased by $15.2 billion since October 31, 2022, mainly due to the activities of the Financial Markets segment and Treasury.

Totalling $225.4 billion as at October 31, 2023, loans and acceptances, net of allowances for credit losses, rose $18.7 billion or 9% since October 31, 2022.

The following table provides a breakdown of the main loan and acceptance portfolios.

(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2023

As at October 31, 2022

Loans and acceptances









Residential mortgage and home equity lines of credit

116,444

109,648

Personal

16,761

15,804

Credit card

2,603

2,389

Business and government

90,819

79,858







226,627

207,699

Allowances for credit losses

(1,184)

(955)







225,443

206,744



Since October 31, 2022, residential mortgages (including home equity lines of credit) rose $6.8 billion or 6% due to sustained demand for mortgage credit in the Personal and Commercial segment, as well as to the activities of the Financial Markets segment and the ABA Bank and Credigy subsidiaries. Personal loans totalled $16.8 billion at year-end 2023, rising $1.0 billion from $15.8 billion since October 31, 2022. This increase came mainly from business growth at Personal Banking and ABA Bank. At $2.6 billion, credit card receivables rose $0.2 billion since October 31, 2022. Loans and acceptances to business and government rose $10.9 billion or 14% compared to October 31, 2022, mainly due to business growth at Commercial Banking, in corporate banking financial services, and at ABA Bank.

Impaired loans include all loans classified in Stage 3 of the expected credit loss model and POCI loans. As at October 31, 2023, gross impaired loans stood at $1,584 million compared to $1,271 million as at October 31, 2022. As for net impaired loans, they totalled $1,276 million as at October 31, 2023 compared to $1,030 million as at October 31, 2022. Net impaired loans excluding POCI loans amounted to $606 million, rising $127 million from $479 million as at October 31, 2022. This increase was essentially due to an increase in the net impaired loans of the loan portfolios of the Personal and Commercial segment and of the Credigy (excluding POCI loans) and ABA Bank subsidiaries, partly offset by a decrease in the net impaired loans of the loan portfolios of the Wealth Management and Financial Markets segments. Net POCI loans stood at $670 million as at October 31, 2023 compared to $551 million as at October 31, 2022, an increase due to portfolio acquisitions conducted by Credigy and Commercial Banking during fiscal 2023.

As at October 31, 2023, other assets totalled $29.8 billion compared to $28.9 billion as at October 31, 2022, a $0.9 billion increase that was mainly due to a $1.9 billion increase in other assets, notably receivables, prepaid expenses and other items; interest and dividends receivable; and current tax assets, with these increases being partly offset by a decrease in amounts due from clients, dealers and brokers. Furthermore, derivative financial instruments were down $1.0 billion, with this result being related to the activities of the Financial Markets segment.

Liabilities

As at October 31, 2023, the Bank had total liabilities of $399.9 billion compared to $382.0 billion as at October 31, 2022.

The Bank's total deposit liability stood at $288.2 billion as at October 31, 2023, rising $21.8 billion or 8% from $266.4 billion as at October 31, 2022. At $87.9 billion as at October 31, 2023, personal deposits increased $9.1 billion since October 31, 2022. This increase was driven by business growth at Personal Banking, in both the Wealth Management and Financial Markets segments, and at ABA Bank.

Business and government deposits totalled $197.3 billion as at October 31, 2023, rising $13.1 billion since October 31, 2022. This increase came from the funding activities of the Financial Markets segment and of Treasury, including $4.9 billion in deposits subject to bank recapitalization (bail-in) conversion regulations, as well as from Commercial Banking activities. Deposits from deposit-taking institutions totalled $3.0 billion as at October 31, 2023, declining $0.4 billion since the end of fiscal 2022.

Other liabilities, totalling $111.0 billion as at October 31, 2023, decreased $3.1 billion since October 31, 2022, resulting essentially from an $8.1 billion decrease in obligations related to securities sold short and a $1.3 billion decrease in liabilities related to transferred receivables. These decreases were partly offset by a $4.8 billion increase in obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned and a $1.1 billion increase in other liabilities, notably interest and dividends payable.

Subordinated debt decreased since October 31, 2022 as a result of the Bank's redemption, on February 1, 2023, of $750 million in medium-term notes.

Equity

As at October 31, 2023, equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments totalled $23.7 billion, rising $2.0 billion from $21.7 billion since October 31, 2022. This increase was due to net income net of dividends; to the issuances of common shares under the Stock Option Plan; and to accumulated other comprehensive income, notably net unrealized foreign currency translation gains on investments in foreign operations and net gains on instruments designated as cash flow hedges. These increases were partly offset by remeasurements of pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans as well as by the net fair value change attributable to the credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss.

Income Taxes

Notice of Assessment

In March 2023, the Bank was reassessed by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for additional income tax and interest of approximately $90 million (including estimated provincial tax and interest) in respect of certain Canadian dividends received by the Bank during the 2018 taxation year.

In prior fiscal years, the Bank had been reassessed for additional income tax and interest of approximately $875 million (including provincial tax and interest) in respect of certain Canadian dividends received by the Bank during the 2012-2017 taxation years.

In the reassessments, the CRA alleges that the dividends were received as part of a "dividend rental arrangement".

In October 2023, the Bank filed a notice of appeal with the Tax Court of Canada, and the matter is now in litigation. The CRA may issue reassessments to the Bank for taxation years subsequent to 2018 in regard to certain activities similar to those that were the subject of the above-mentioned reassessments. The Bank remains confident that its tax position was appropriate and intends to vigorously defend its position. As a result, no amount has been recognized in the consolidated financial statements as at October 31, 2023.

Canadian Government's 2022 Tax Measures

On November 4, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced Bill C-32 – An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 3, 2022 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 to implement tax measures applicable to certain entities of banking and life insurer groups, as presented in its April 7, 2022 budget. These tax measures include the Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD), which is a one-time, 15% tax on the fiscal 2021 and 2020 average taxable income above $1 billion, as well as a 1.5% increase in the statutory tax rate. On December 15, 2022, Bill C-32 received royal assent. Given that these tax measures were in effect at the financial reporting date, a $32 million tax expense for the CRD and an $8 million tax recovery for the tax rate increase, including the impact related to current and deferred taxes for fiscal 2022, were recognized in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023.

Proposed Legislation

On November 28, 2023, the Government of Canada released draft legislation entitled An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 21, 2023 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on March 28, 2023 to implement tax measures applicable to the Bank. The measures include the denial of the deduction in respect of dividends received after 2023 on shares that are mark-to-market property for tax purposes (except for dividends received on "taxable preferred shares" as defined in the Income Tax Act), as well as the application of a 2% tax on the net value of equity repurchases occurring as of January 1, 2024.

In its March 28, 2023 budget, the Government of Canada also proposed to implement the Pillar 2 rules (global minimum tax) published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for fiscal years beginning as of December 31, 2023. To date, the Pillar 2 rules have not yet been included in a bill in Canada. During fiscal 2023, the Pillar 2 rules were included in a bill in certain jurisdictions where the Bank operates.

The federal budget of March 28, 2023 also included another tax measure on amendments to the Excise Tax Act, indicating that payment card clearing services rendered by a payment card network operator are subject to the goods and services tax (GST) and the harmonized sales tax (HST). On April 20, 2023, the Government of Canada tabled Bill C-47 – An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on March 28, 2023 to implement, among other things, these amendments to the GST/HST for payment cards. On June 22, 2023, Bill C-47 received royal assent. Given that the amendment to the Excise Tax Act had been adopted at the reporting date, an expense of $25 million was recognized in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023.

Event After the Consolidated Balance Sheet Date

Repurchase of Common Shares

On November 30, 2023, the Bank's Board of Directors approved a normal course issuer bid, beginning December 12, 2023, to repurchase for cancellation up to 7,000,000 common shares (representing approximately 2.07% of its then outstanding common shares) over the 12-month period ending December 11, 2024. Any repurchase through the Toronto Stock Exchange will be done at market prices. The common shares may also be repurchased through other means authorized by the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable regulations, including private agreements or share repurchase programs under issuer bid exemption orders issued by the securities regulators. A private purchase made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulator will be done at a discount to the prevailing market price. The amounts that are paid above the average book value of the common shares are charged to Retained earnings. This normal course issuer bid is subject to the approval of OSFI and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Capital Management

As at October 31, 2023, the Bank's CET1, Tier 1, and Total capital ratios were, respectively, 13.5%, 16.0% and 16.8%, compared to ratios of, respectively, 12.7%, 15.4% and 16.9% as at October 31, 2022. The CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios increased since October 31, 2022, essentially due to the contribution from net income net of dividends, to common share issuances under the Stock Option Plan, and to the positive impact from the implementation of the Basel III reforms related to the credit and operational risk frameworks. These factors were partly offset by growth in RWA and by the end of the transitional measures applicable to expected credit loss provisioning implemented by OSFI at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Total capital ratio increased due to the same factors mentioned above, but the increase was more than offset by the $750 million redemption of medium-term notes on February 1, 2023.

As at October 31, 2023, the leverage ratio was 4.4% compared to 4.5% as at October 31, 2022. The decrease in the leverage ratio was essentially due to the growth in total exposure and to the end of the temporary measure permitted by OSFI with respect to the exclusion of central bank reserves from the leverage exposure calculation. These factors were partly offset by the growth in Tier 1 capital.

As at October 31, 2023, the Bank's TLAC ratio and TLAC leverage ratio were, respectively, 29.2% and 8.0%, compared with 27.7% and 8.1%, respectively, as at October 31, 2022. The increase in the TLAC ratio was due to the same factors described for the Total capital ratio as well as to the net instrument issuances that met the TLAC eligibility criteria during the period. The decrease in the TLAC leverage ratio was due to the same factors as those provided for the leverage ratio, partly offset by the net TLAC instrument issuances.

During the year ended October 31, 2023, the Bank was in compliance with all of OSFI's regulatory capital, leverage, and TLAC requirements.

Regulatory Capital(1), Leverage Ratio(1) and TLAC(2)

(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2023



As at October 31, 2022



Capital















CET1

16,920



14,818





Tier 1

20,068



17,961





Total

21,056



19,727



Risk-weighted assets

125,592



116,840



Total exposure

456,478



401,780



Capital ratios















CET1

13.5 %

12.7 %



Tier 1

16.0 %

15.4 %



Total

16.8 %

16.9 %

Leverage ratio

4.4 %

4.5 %

Available TLAC

36,732



32,351



TLAC ratio

29.2 %

27.7 %

TLAC leverage ratio

8.0 %

8.1 %



(1) Capital, risk-weighted assets, total exposure, the capital ratios, and the leverage ratio are calculated in accordance with the Basel III rules, as set out in OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements Guideline and Leverage Requirements Guideline. The calculation of the figures as at October 31, 2022 had included the transitional measure applicable to expected credit loss provisioning and the temporary measure regarding the exclusion of central bank reserves implemented by OSFI in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These provisions ceased to apply on November 1, 2022 and April 1, 2023, respectively. (2) Available TLAC, the TLAC ratio, and the TLAC leverage ratio are calculated in accordance with OSFI's Total Loss Absorbing Capacity Guideline.

Dividends

On November 30, 2023, the Board of Directors declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of $1.06 per common share, up 4 cents or 4%, payable on February 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 25, 2023.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)









As at October 31, 2023

As at October 31, 2022

Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions





35,234

31,870

Securities













At fair value through profit or loss





99,994

87,375

At fair value through other comprehensive income





9,242

8,828

At amortized cost





12,582

13,516











121,818

109,719

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements















and securities borrowed





11,260

26,486

Loans













Residential mortgage





86,847

80,129

Personal





46,358

45,323

Credit card





2,603

2,389

Business and government





84,192

73,317











220,000

201,158

Customers' liability under acceptances



6,627

6,541

Allowances for credit losses





(1,184)

(955)











225,443

206,744

Other













Derivative financial instruments





17,516

18,547

Investments in associates and joint ventures



49

140

Premises and equipment





1,592

1,397

Goodwill





1,521

1,519

Intangible assets





1,256

1,360

Other assets





7,889

5,958











29,823

28,921











423,578

403,740

Liabilities and equity













Deposits





288,173

266,394

Other













Acceptances





6,627

6,541

Obligations related to securities sold short





13,660

21,817

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements















and securities loaned





38,347

33,473

Derivative financial instruments





19,888

19,632

Liabilities related to transferred receivables





25,034

26,277

Other liabilities





7,423

6,361











110,979

114,101



















Subordinated debt





748

1,499

Equity













Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments













Preferred shares and other equity instruments





3,150

3,150

Common shares





3,294

3,196

Contributed surplus





68

56

Retained earnings





16,744

15,140

Accumulated other comprehensive income





420

202











23,676

21,744

Non-controlling interests





2

2











23,678

21,746











423,578

403,740



Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)







Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31







2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income

















Loans

3,481

2,400

12,676

7,136

Securities at fair value through profit or loss

500

393

1,681

1,548

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

73

54

279

163

Securities at amortized cost

115

107

473

263

Deposits with financial institutions

433

247

1,668

435







4,602

3,201

16,777

9,545

Interest expense

















Deposits

2,957

1,586

10,015

3,291

Liabilities related to transferred receivables

168

147

633

472

Subordinated debt

11

15

47

28

Other

731

246

2,496

483







3,867

1,994

13,191

4,274

Net interest income(1)

735

1,207

3,586

5,271

Non-interest income

















Underwriting and advisory fees

101

94

378

324

Securities brokerage commissions

42

42

174

204

Mutual fund revenues

146

141

578

587

Investment management and trust service fees

262

244

1,005

997

Credit fees

157

125

574

490

Card revenues

49

47

202

186

Deposit and payment service charges

77

78

300

298

Trading revenues (losses)

864

229

2,677

543

Gains (losses) on non-trading securities, net

21

(3)

70

113

Insurance revenues, net

51

26

171

158

Foreign exchange revenues, other than trading

53

57

183

211

Share in the net income of associates and joint ventures

2

4

11

28

Other

34

43

261

242







1,859

1,127

6,584

4,381

Total revenues

2,594

2,334

10,170

9,652

Non-interest expenses

















Compensation and employee benefits

893

831

3,452

3,284

Occupancy

102

83

353

312

Technology

330

227

1,085

915

Communications

15

13

58

57

Professional fees

69

68

257

249

Other

198

124

596

413







1,607

1,346

5,801

5,230

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

987

988

4,369

4,422

Provisions for credit losses

115

87

397

145

Income before income taxes

872

901

3,972

4,277

Income taxes

104

163

637

894

Net income

768

738

3,335

3,383

Net income attributable to

















Preferred shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

35

30

141

107

Common shareholders

733

708

3,196

3,277

Bank shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

768

738

3,337

3,384

Non-controlling interests

−

−

(2)

(1)







768

738

3,335

3,383

Earnings per share (dollars)



















Basic

2.16

2.10

9.47

9.72



Diluted

2.14

2.08

9.38

9.61

Dividends per common share (dollars)

1.02

0.92

3.98

3.58



(1) Net interest income includes dividend income. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)











Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income

768

738

3,335

3,383

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes



















Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income





















Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

363

322

155

471







Impact of hedging net foreign currency translation gains (losses)

(111)

(97)

(52)

(138)









252

225

103

333





Net change in debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income























Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

(52)

(21)

(87)

(197)







Net (gains) losses on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive

























income reclassified to net income

25

10

85

91







Change in allowances for credit losses on debt securities at fair value through

























other comprehensive income reclassified to net income

−

1

1

1













(27)

(10)

(1)

(105)





Net change in cash flow hedges























Net gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(35)

(50)

90

(25)







Net (gains) losses on designated derivative financial instruments reclassified to net income

(7)

10

25

33













(42)

(40)

115

8





Share in the other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

−

−

1

(2)



Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income





















Remeasurements of pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans

(44)

(257)

(140)

(126)





Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income

40

(1)

45

(27)





Net fair value change attributable to the credit risk on financial liabilities























designated at fair value through profit or loss

72

10

(163)

601













68

(248)

(258)

448

Total other comprehensive income, net of income taxes

251

(73)

(40)

682

Comprehensive income

1,019

665

3,295

4,065

Comprehensive income attributable to



















Bank shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

1,019

665

3,297

4,066



Non-controlling interests

−

−

(2)

(1)







1,019

665

3,295

4,065































Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (cont.)

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)

Income Taxes – Other Comprehensive Income

The following table presents the income tax expense or recovery for each component of other comprehensive income.









Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31







2023

2022

2023

2022

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income



















Net foreign currency translation adjustments





















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

(10)

(9)

(3)

(13)





Impact of hedging net foreign currency translation gains (losses)

(27)

(19)

(14)

(28)













(37)

(28)

(17)

(41)



Net change in debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income





















Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

(19)

(8)

(33)

(71)





Net (gains) losses on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income























reclassified to net income

10

3

33

32





Change in allowances for credit losses on debt securities at fair value through























other comprehensive income reclassified to net income

−

−

−

−













(9)

(5)

−

(39)



Net change in cash flow hedges





















Net gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(13)

(18)

35

(9)





Net (gains) losses on designated derivative financial instruments reclassified to net income

(4)

4

9

12













(17)

(14)

44

3



Share in the other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

−

1

−

−

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income



















Remeasurements of pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans

(16)

(92)

(43)

(45)



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income 6

(1)

8

(10)



Net fair value change attributable to the credit risk on financial liabilities





















designated at fair value through profit or loss

28

4

(63)

216





18

(89)

(98)

161







(45)

(135)

(71)

84































Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)







Year ended October 31











2023

2022

Preferred shares and other equity instruments at beginning







3,150

2,650

Issuances of preferred shares and other equity instruments







−

500

Preferred shares and other equity instruments at end







3,150

3,150

Common shares at beginning







3,196

3,160

Issuances of common shares pursuant to the Stock Option Plan







95

61

Repurchases of common shares for cancellation







−

(24)

Impact of shares purchased or sold for trading







3

(1)

Common shares at end







3,294

3,196

Contributed surplus at beginning







56

47

Stock option expense







18

17

Stock options exercised







(10)

(7)

Other







4

(1)

Contributed surplus at end







68

56

Retained earnings at beginning







15,140

12,854

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments







3,337

3,384

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on other equity instruments







(163)

(119)

Dividends on common shares







(1,344)

(1,206)

Premium paid on common shares repurchased for cancellation







−

(221)

Issuance expenses for shares and other equity instruments, net of income taxes







−

(4)

Remeasurements of pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans







(140)

(126)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income







45

(27)

Net fair value change attributable to the credit risk on financial liabilities

















designated at fair value through profit or loss







(163)

601

Impact of a financial liability resulting from put options written to non-controlling interests







10

(8)

Other







22

12

Retained earnings at end







16,744

15,140

Accumulated other comprehensive income at beginning







202

(32)

Net foreign currency translation adjustments







103

333

Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income







(1)

(105)

Net change in gains (losses) on cash flow hedges





115

8

Share in the other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures







1

(2)

Accumulated other comprehensive income at end







420

202

Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments







23,676

21,744

Non-controlling interests at beginning







2

3

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests







(2)

(1)

Other







2

−

Non-controlling interests at end







2

2

Equity







23,678

21,746



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income





As at October 31,

2023

As at October 31,

2022

Accumulated other comprehensive income









Net foreign currency translation adjustments

307

204

Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

(35)

(34)

Net gains (losses) on instruments designated as cash flow hedges

146

31

Share in the other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

2

1





420

202



Segment Disclosures

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)

The Bank carries out its activities in four business segments, which are defined below. For presentation purposes, other activities are grouped in the Other heading. Each reportable segment is distinguished by services offered, type of clientele, and marketing strategy. The presentation of segment disclosures is consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the fiscal year beginning November 1, 2022. This presentation reflects a revision to the method used for the sectoral allocation of technology investment expenses, which are now immediately allocated to the various business segments, whereas certain expenses, notably costs incurred during the research phase of projects, had previously been recorded in the Other heading of segment results. This revision is consistent with the accounting policy change related to cloud computing arrangements applied in fiscal 2022.

Personal and Commercial

The Personal and Commercial segment encompasses the banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals, advisors, and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Wealth Management

The Wealth Management segment comprises investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks.

Financial Markets

The Financial Markets segment encompasses corporate banking and investment banking and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors.

U.S. Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I)

The USSF&I segment encompasses the specialty finance expertise provided by the Credigy subsidiary; the activities of the ABA Bank subsidiary, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets.

Other

This heading encompasses treasury activities; liquidity management; Bank funding; asset/liability management activities; the activities of the Flinks subsidiary, a fintech company specialized in financial data aggregation and distribution; certain specified items; and the unallocated portion of corporate units.

Results by Business Segment























Quarter ended October 31(1)



Personal and Commercial

Wealth Management

Financial Markets



USSF&I

Other





Total

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net interest income(2) 857

785

188

187

(440)

113

291

277

(161)

(155)

735

1,207 Non-interest income(2) 295

286

450

426

1,175

450

22

(10)

(83)

(25)

1,859

1,127 Total revenues 1,152

1,071

638

613

735

563

313

267

(244)

(180)

2,594

2,334 Non-interest expenses(3)(4)(5) 690

574

423

349

319

254

106

90

69

79

1,607

1,346 Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes 462

497

215

264

416

309

207

177

(313)

(259)

987

988 Provisions for credit losses 65

42

1

2

24

32

23

10

2

1

115

87 Income before income taxes

(recovery) 397

455

214

262

392

277

184

167

(315)

(260)

872

901 Income taxes (recovery)(2) 109

120

59

69

108

74

39

35

(211)

(135)

104

163 Net income 288

335

155

193

284

203

145

132

(104)

(125)

768

738 Non-controlling interests −

−

−

−

−

−

−

−

−

−

−

− Net income attributable















































to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 288

335

155

193

284

203

145

132

(104)

(125)

768

738 Average assets(6) 151,625

145,145

8,494

8,582

193,484

160,778

24,258

20,395

64,134

74,921

441,995

409,821 Total assets 154,728

146,668

8,666

8,486

178,784

157,803

25,308

21,217

56,092

69,566

423,578

403,740