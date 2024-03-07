MONTREAL, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) today announced that the Notice of its Annual and special Meeting of the holders of common shares, the Notice of its special Meeting of the holders of first preferred shares (the "Meetings") and its Management Proxy Circular have been released and filed with securities regulators.

With these publications, the Bank is asking its shareholders to express their position on various topics submitted to a vote such as director nominees, the approach to executive compensation, the appointment of the independent auditor, the approval of the amendment to Section 1 of By-Law II – Share Capital, approval of the adoption of By-Law III – Director Compensation, as well as the Bank's governance practices. It is also an opportunity for the Bank to communicate its achievements and current projects as well as report on its commitments to ensure its continued success.

The Circular can be consulted on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+. The Meetings will be held in Montreal in hybrid mode on April 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Participants who wish to attend the Meetings in person, via live webcast or by phone are asked to go to nbc.ca for information on how to participate in the event.

The Bank also announced that its Corporate Social Responsibility Statement and its Report on Our Commitment to the Fight Against Modern Slavery are now available on the Bank's website. Our Report on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Advances as well as our Climate Report will be made public in the next few weeks and will also be available on the Bank's website.

About National Bank of Canada

With $434 billion in assets as at January 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

