MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada announces a decrease in its prime rate by 50 basis points to 5.95%, effective October 24, 2024.

With $454 billion in assets as at July 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

