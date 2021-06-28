MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) announced today the launch of four new funds (NBI Funds), including three sustainable funds and the NBI Global Balanced Growth Fund.

"NBI offers the first platform of actively managed exchange-traded funds based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Canada. It is a logical evolution of our product line to enable even greater client access to these strategies by offering them in a mutual fund structure," said Annamaria Testani, Senior Vice-President, National Sales at National Bank Investments. "Furthermore, we've added the new Global Balanced Growth Fund for investors seeking new diversification options."

National Bank Trust Inc. (NBT) will be the portfolio manager to the funds and will delegate investment decisions to the sub-advisors listed in the table below, where applicable. NBT will ensure that their decisions remain compliant within this given mandate.

Here is the list of new NBI Funds that will be available effective immediately, as well as their sub-advisor and management fee:

NBI Fund Sub-advised by Management Fee – F series1 NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond Fund AlphaFixe Capital Inc. 0.55% NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund Fiera Capital Corporation 0.60% NBI Sustainable Global Equity Fund AllianceBernstein Canada, Inc. 0.65% NBI Global Balanced Growth Fund n.a. 0.75%



1 The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the applicable NBI Fund. The management fee, plus applicable taxes, will be accrued daily and paid monthly.

The NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and sustained capital growth while following a sustainable approach to investing and focusing on debt instruments designed to raise funds for projects or businesses that have a positive environmental and/or social impact and/or contribute to sustainable development. It invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of green, social or sustainable bonds issued by Canadian federal or provincial governments or by Canadian corporations.

The NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth while following a sustainable approach to investing. It invests, directly or through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian companies.

The NBI Sustainable Global Equity Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth while following a sustainable approach to investing. It invests, directly or through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of companies located around the world.

The NBI Global Balanced Growth Fund's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and provide some income by investing directly or through investments in securities of other mutual funds (that may include exchange-traded funds), primarily in global fixed-income securities and global equity securities.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the Funds) are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Funds. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2021, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $69 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $351 billion in assets as at April 30, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. National Bank has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow National Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

