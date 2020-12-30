MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) announced today revised final annual reinvested capital gains distributions amounts to be paid for 2020 to unitholders of NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (NBI ETFs). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 18, 2020 press release, except where otherwise noted. The ex-dividend date, record date and payable date for the distribution remain unchanged.

The following is a complete list of NBI ETFs and the revised final amount of per-unit reinvested capital gains distribution:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol (TSX) Estimated annual reinvested capital gains distribution per unit ($) NBI Canadian Family Business ETF NFAM -* NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT -* NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF NREA -* NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF -* NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $ 0.6776 NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $ 2.1475 NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $ 0.0129 NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE -* NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF NSGE $ 0.6512* NBI Global Private Equity ETF NGPE $ 0.5506*

*Unchanged from distributions announced December 18, 2020.

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2020, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $64 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $332 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,500 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Andreia Furtado, Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, 514-394-4074, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

