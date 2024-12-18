MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the annual reinvested capital gains and/or net income distribution amounts (the "reinvested distributions") to be paid for 2024 to unitholders of NBI exchange-traded funds (‟NBI ETFs"), as indicated in the table below.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024, will receive the reinvested distributions on January 7, 2025. These distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated. The number of units held by each investor will not change but the adjusted cost base of the units will increase according to the amounts reinvested. Investors holding their units outside of registered plans will therefore have taxable amounts to report.

These amounts are for the reinvested distributions only and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distributions which are the subject of a separate press release.

The following is a list of all NBI ETFs and the amounts of per-unit reinvested distributions:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol

(TSX) Reinvested

Distribution

per Unit NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT $0.000000 NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF NREA $0.866476 NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $0.000000 NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $0.000000 NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $0.000000 NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.077238 NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE $0.302469 NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF NSGE $0.000000 NBI Global Private Equity ETF NGPE $3.196790 NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC $0.000000 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA $1.479896 NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT $1.326212 NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB $0.000000 NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.780786

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $93.38 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $462 billion in assets as at October 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

