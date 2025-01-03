MONTREAL, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today revised annual reinvested capital gains and/or net income distribution amounts (the "reinvested distributions") payable for 2024 to unitholders of NBI exchange-traded funds (the "NBI ETFs"). Please be advised that the reinvested distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 18, 2024, press release, unless otherwise noted. The ex-dividend, record, and payable dates for the distributions remain unchanged.

The following is a list of all NBI ETFs and the revised amounts of per-unit reinvested distributions:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol

(TSX) Reinvested

Distribution

per Unit NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT $0.000000 NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF NREA $0.766922 NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $0.003500 NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $0.000000 NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $0.000357 NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.068663 NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE $0.299432 NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF NSGE $0.003768 NBI Global Private Equity ETF NGPE $3.074139 NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC $0.001096 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA $1.461102 NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT $1.091512 NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB $0.000000 NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.707957

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $93.38 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $462 billion in assets as at October 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

