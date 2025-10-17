National Bank Investments Announces October 2025 Cash Distributions for NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series Français

National Bank of Canada

Oct 17, 2025, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the October 2025 cash distribution amounts per unit for certain NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (‟NBI ETFs") and ETF Series of NBI Funds (‟NBI ETF Series").

Unitholders of record on October 24, 2025, will receive cash distributions on October 31, 2025, as detailed in the table below.

Fund Name

Ticker
(TSX)

Distribution
 per Unit

Payment
Frequency

NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF

NREA

$0.0587

Monthly

NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF

NPRF

$0.1000

Monthly

NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF

NUBF

$0.0850

Monthly

NBI High Yield Bond ETF

NHYB

$0.1200

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF

NSCB

$0.0800

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

NSCC

$0.0650

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF

NSSB

$0.0300

Monthly

NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF

NDIV

$0.0700

Monthly

NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

NTGA

$0.0100

Monthly

NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

NTGB

$0.0130

Monthly

NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

NTGC

$0.0160

Monthly

NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

NTGD

$0.0150

Monthly

NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

NTGE

$0.0130

Monthly

NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

NTGF

$0.0150

Monthly

NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund -- ETF Series

NCPB

$0.0200

Monthly

About NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series
 NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs or NBI ETF Series. Please read the simplified prospectus or ETF Facts documents before investing. NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETF units and units of NBI ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.
 National Bank Investments  Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $105 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at  nbinvestments.ca  or via social media. 

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada
With $553 billion in assets as at July 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

