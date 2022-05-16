MONTREAL, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) announced today the May 2022 cash distribution amounts per unit for certain exchange-traded funds (ETF), as indicated in the table below.

Unitholders of record on May 24, 2022 will receive cash distributions on May 31, 2022. Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol (TSX) Cash Distribution per Unit Payment Frequency NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $ 0.0800 Monthly NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $ 0.0600 Monthly NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $ 0.1100 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $ 0.0300 Monthly NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $ 0.0500 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC $ 0.0500 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB $ 0.0200 Monthly

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2022, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $79 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $367 billion in assets as at January 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 27,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

