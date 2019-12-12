National Bank Investments Announces Estimated Annual Distributions for the NBI Exchange-Traded Funds

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) announced today the estimated annual reinvested capital gains to be paid for 2019 to unitholders of NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (NBI ETFs), as indicated in the table below.

Unitholders of record on December 24, 2019 will receive the capital gains distributions on December 30, 2019. The capital gains distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

These estimated amounts are for the reinvested capital gains distributions only, and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts to be announced later.

Please note that these are estimated capital gains only, based on data as of October 31, 2019. Since these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions could change by the end of the NBI ETFs' fiscal year on December 15, 2019. NBI expects to issue a press release on or about December 18, 2019, confirming the final amounts of the reinvested distributions for all ETFs (subject to further revisions per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date). The amounts of the reinvested distributions are estimated amounts only and may vary between December 18, 2019, and December 24, 2019. These reinvested distributions generally consist of capital gains only.

The following is a complete list of NBI ETFs and their respective estimates of per-unit reinvested capital gains distribution:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol (TSX) Estimated annual

reinvested capital

gains distribution

per unit ($) NBI Canadian Family Business ETF NFAM $0.026 NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT - NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF NREA $0.051 NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF - NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $0.456

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2019, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $57 billion. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

Guided by a 100% open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs.

About National Bank of Canada

With $281 billion in assets as at October 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

