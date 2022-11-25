MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the estimated annual reinvested capital gains to be paid for 2022 to unitholders of NBI exchange-traded funds (‟NBI ETFs"), as indicated in the table below.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive the capital gains distributions on January 6, 2023. The capital gains distributions will be reinvested, and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will see an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

These estimated amounts are for the reinvested capital gains distributions only, and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts to be announced later.

Please note that these are estimated capital gains only, based on data as of October 31, 2022. Since these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions could change by the end of the NBI ETFs' fiscal year on December 15, 2022. NBI expects to issue a press release on or about December 20, 2022, confirming the final amounts of the reinvested distributions for all ETFs (subject to further revisions per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date). The amounts of the reinvested distributions are estimated amounts only and may vary between December 20, 2022, and December 30, 2022. These reinvested distributions generally consist of capital gains only.

The following is a complete list of NBI ETFs and their respective estimates of per-unit reinvested capital gains distribution:

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol

(TSX) Estimated annual

reinvested capital

gains distribution

per unit ($) NBI Canadian Family Business ETF NFAM $0.6414 NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT $0.0000 NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF NREA $0.0000 NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $0.3210 NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $0.0000 NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $0.0000 NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.0000 NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE $0.0000 NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF NSGE $0.0000 NBI Global Private Equity ETF NGPE $1.4424 NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC $0.0000 NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.0000 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA $0.1572 NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT $0.0000 NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB $0.0000

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.



About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2022, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $74 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $387 billion in assets as at July 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 28,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-5684, [email protected]