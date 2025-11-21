MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the estimated annual reinvested capital gain amounts to be paid for 2025 to unitholders of NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (‟NBI ETFs") and ETF Series of NBI Funds (‟NBI ETF Series"), as indicated in the table below.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive the capital gain distributions on January 7, 2026. The capital gain distributions will be reinvested, and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will see an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

These estimated amounts are for the reinvested capital gain distributions only and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts to be announced later.

Please note that the amounts are only an estimation based on data as of October 31, 2025. Therefore, the final capital gain distribution amounts could change by the end of the NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series' fiscal year on December 15, 2025. NBI expects to issue a press release on or around December 18, 2025, confirming the final amounts of the reinvested distributions for all NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series (subject to a further revision of the per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date). The final amounts of the reinvested distributions are only an estimation and may vary between December 18, 2025, and December 30, 2025. Generally, reinvested distributions consist solely of capital gains.

Here is an estimate of the annual per-unit reinvested capital gain distributions for each NBI ETF and NBI ETF Series:

ETF name Ticker

(TSX) Estimated annual

amount per unit NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT - NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund - ETF Series NREA - NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $0.9236 NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF - NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB - NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.0872 NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE $1.1847 NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF NSGE - NBI Global Private Equity ETF NGPE $5.5520 NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT $1.3283 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA $2.3938 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF - CAD Hedged NUSA.F $0.1420 NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $1.9188 NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC - NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB - NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGA - NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGB - NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGC - NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGD - NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGE - NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series NTGF - NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series NCPB - NBI Innovators Fund - ETF Series NINV - NBI Innovators Fund - ETFH Series NINV.F - NBI Quebec Growth Fund - ETF Series NBQC $0.0491 NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series NBUE - NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series NBUE.F - NBI Global Equity Fund - ETF Series NBGE - NBI Global Equity Fund - ETFH Series NBGE.F - NBI International Equity Fund - ETF Series NBIE - NBI International Equity Fund - ETFH Series NBIE.F - NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETF Series NBSC - NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETFH Series NBSC.F - NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series NSDU $0.1084 NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series NSDU.F $0.1894 NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETF Series NSDI $0.1599 NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETFH Series NSDI.F $0.2482

About NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series

NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs or NBI ETF Series. Please read the simplified prospectus or ETF Facts documents before investing. NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETF units and units of NBI ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $105 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services forms a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $553 billion in assets as at July 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

