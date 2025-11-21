National Bank Investments Announces Estimated Annual Distribution Amounts for NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series Français
MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the estimated annual reinvested capital gain amounts to be paid for 2025 to unitholders of NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (‟NBI ETFs") and ETF Series of NBI Funds (‟NBI ETF Series"), as indicated in the table below.
Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive the capital gain distributions on January 7, 2026. The capital gain distributions will be reinvested, and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will see an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.
These estimated amounts are for the reinvested capital gain distributions only and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts to be announced later.
Please note that the amounts are only an estimation based on data as of October 31, 2025. Therefore, the final capital gain distribution amounts could change by the end of the NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series' fiscal year on December 15, 2025. NBI expects to issue a press release on or around December 18, 2025, confirming the final amounts of the reinvested distributions for all NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series (subject to a further revision of the per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date). The final amounts of the reinvested distributions are only an estimation and may vary between December 18, 2025, and December 30, 2025. Generally, reinvested distributions consist solely of capital gains.
Here is an estimate of the annual per-unit reinvested capital gain distributions for each NBI ETF and NBI ETF Series:
|
ETF name
|
Ticker
|
Estimated annual
|
NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF
|
NALT
|
-
|
NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund - ETF Series
|
NREA
|
-
|
NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF
|
NPRF
|
$0.9236
|
NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF
|
NUBF
|
-
|
NBI High Yield Bond ETF
|
NHYB
|
-
|
NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF
|
NSCB
|
$0.0872
|
NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF
|
NSCE
|
$1.1847
|
NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF
|
NSGE
|
-
|
NBI Global Private Equity ETF
|
NGPE
|
$5.5520
|
NBI Active International Equity ETF
|
NINT
|
$1.3283
|
NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF
|
NUSA
|
$2.3938
|
NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF - CAD Hedged
|
NUSA.F
|
$0.1420
|
NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF
|
NDIV
|
$1.9188
|
NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
NSCC
|
-
|
NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF
|
NSSB
|
-
|
NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series
|
NTGA
|
-
|
NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series
|
NTGB
|
-
|
NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series
|
NTGC
|
-
|
NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series
|
NTGD
|
-
|
NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series
|
NTGE
|
-
|
NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series
|
NTGF
|
-
|
NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series
|
NCPB
|
-
|
NBI Innovators Fund - ETF Series
|
NINV
|
-
|
NBI Innovators Fund - ETFH Series
|
NINV.F
|
-
|
NBI Quebec Growth Fund - ETF Series
|
NBQC
|
$0.0491
|
NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series
|
NBUE
|
-
|
NBI U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series
|
NBUE.F
|
-
|
NBI Global Equity Fund - ETF Series
|
NBGE
|
-
|
NBI Global Equity Fund - ETFH Series
|
NBGE.F
|
-
|
NBI International Equity Fund - ETF Series
|
NBIE
|
-
|
NBI International Equity Fund - ETFH Series
|
NBIE.F
|
-
|
NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETF Series
|
NBSC
|
-
|
NBI Global Small Cap Fund - ETFH Series
|
NBSC.F
|
-
|
NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETF Series
|
NSDU
|
$0.1084
|
NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund - ETFH Series
|
NSDU.F
|
$0.1894
|
NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETF Series
|
NSDI
|
$0.1599
|
NBI SmartData International Equity Fund - ETFH Series
|
NSDI.F
|
$0.2482
About NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series
NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs or NBI ETF Series. Please read the simplified prospectus or ETF Facts documents before investing. NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETF units and units of NBI ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
About National Bank Investments Inc.
National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $105 billion.
Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services forms a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.
National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.
About National Bank of Canada
With $553 billion in assets as at July 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.
