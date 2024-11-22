National Bank Investments Announces Estimated Annual Distribution Amounts for Its Exchange-Traded Funds Français
Nov 22, 2024, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the estimated annual reinvested capital gain amounts to be paid for 2024 to unitholders of NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (‟NBI ETFs"), as indicated in the table below.
Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024, will receive the capital gain distributions on January 7, 2025. The capital gain distributions will be reinvested, and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will see an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.
These estimated amounts are for the reinvested capital gain distributions only and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts to be announced later.
Please note that the amounts are only an estimation based on data as of October 31, 2024. Therefore, the final capital gain distribution amounts could change by the end of the NBI ETFs' fiscal year on December 15, 2024. NBI expects to issue a press release on or around December 18, 2024, confirming the final amounts of the reinvested distributions for all NBI ETFs (subject to a further revision of the per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date). The final amounts of the reinvested distributions are only an estimation and may vary between December 18, 2024, and December 30, 2024. Generally, reinvested distributions consist solely of capital gains.
Here is an estimate of the annual per-unit reinvested capital gain distributions for each NBI ETF:
|
ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol (TSX)
|
Estimated Annual
|
NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF
|
NALT
|
$0.0000
|
NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF
|
NREA
|
$0.5595
|
NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF
|
NPRF
|
$0.0000
|
NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF
|
NUBF
|
$0.0000
|
NBI High Yield Bond ETF
|
NHYB
|
$0.0000
|
NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF
|
NSCB
|
$0.0704
|
NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF
|
NSCE
|
$0.1914
|
NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF
|
NSGE
|
$0.0000
|
NBI Global Private Equity ETF
|
NGPE
|
$3.2824
|
NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
NSCC
|
$0.0000
|
NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF
|
NDIV
|
$0.9142
|
NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF
|
NUSA
|
$1.6251
|
NBI Active International Equity ETF
|
NINT
|
$1.3848
|
NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF
|
NSSB
|
$0.0000
About NBI ETFs
NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
About National Bank Investments Inc.
National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $93.38 billion.
Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.
National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.
About National Bank of Canada
With $454 billion in assets as at July 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.
