MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the estimated annual reinvested capital gain amounts to be paid for 2024 to unitholders of NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (‟NBI ETFs"), as indicated in the table below.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024, will receive the capital gain distributions on January 7, 2025. The capital gain distributions will be reinvested, and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will see an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

These estimated amounts are for the reinvested capital gain distributions only and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts to be announced later.

Please note that the amounts are only an estimation based on data as of October 31, 2024. Therefore, the final capital gain distribution amounts could change by the end of the NBI ETFs' fiscal year on December 15, 2024. NBI expects to issue a press release on or around December 18, 2024, confirming the final amounts of the reinvested distributions for all NBI ETFs (subject to a further revision of the per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date). The final amounts of the reinvested distributions are only an estimation and may vary between December 18, 2024, and December 30, 2024. Generally, reinvested distributions consist solely of capital gains.

Here is an estimate of the annual per-unit reinvested capital gain distributions for each NBI ETF:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol (TSX) Estimated Annual

Amount per Unit NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT $0.0000 NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF NREA $0.5595 NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $0.0000 NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $0.0000 NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $0.0000 NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.0704 NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE $0.1914 NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF NSGE $0.0000 NBI Global Private Equity ETF NGPE $3.2824 NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC $0.0000 NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.9142 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA $1.6251 NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT $1.3848 NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB $0.0000

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.



About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $93.38 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $454 billion in assets as at July 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

